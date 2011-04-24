Trending

Frischknecht crushes junior field

Heyns, Grangladen round out top three

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:10:44
2Gert Heyns (RSA) South Africa0:02:04
3Cyril Grangladen (Fra) Bikepark.ch Scott0:03:33
4Kyle Dorkin (RSA) South Africa0:04:34
5Patrick Belton (RSA) South Africa - B0:05:44
6Brendon Davids (RSA) South Africa0:05:58
7Arno Du Toit (RSA) South Africa0:07:51
8Evan Van Der Spuy (RSA) South Africa - B0:09:28
9Dylan Hattingh (RSA) South Africa0:10:37
10Harry Maarsingh (RSA) South Africa - B0:12:33
11Richardt Ferreira (RSA) South Africa - B0:15:33
12Werner Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa - B0:16:00
13Stephan Reyneke (RSA) South Africa - B-3 laps

