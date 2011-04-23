Image 1 of 27 Chengyuan Ren (Specialized Racing) wins Elite Women's XC (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 27 Current elite women's cross country champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 27 Lene Byberg (Specialized) rides to the final podium spot (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 27 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 27 A ride nails the rock gardens. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 27 Spectators line the course to witness some great technical riding (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 27 Can you ride these rocks? (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 27 Cross country spectators start young. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 27 Candice Neethling on the cross country course. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 27 Ren Chengyuan (Specialized) on her way to a win (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 27 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 27 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 27 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 27 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 27 World Cup leader Chengyuan Ren (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 27 Women's podium: Pendrel, Bressette, Ren, Kalentieva, Byberg (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 27 Sabine Spitz (Central Haibike Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 27 Lene Byberg (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 27 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 27 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 27 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 27 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) and Chengyuan Ren (Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 27 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 27 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 27 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) at the front at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 27 Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven Notubes) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 27 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the elite women's race Chinese star Ren Chengyuan made her return to the front of the field. She had all but disappeared after the Beijing Olympic Games. With few UCI points, she started 47th out of 55 riders, but tore through the field to third place after one lap.

A lap later, she had joined front runner Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), and by the third lap, she was out in front alone. In addition to her power, Chengyuan showed an impressive improvement in her bike handling skills as she railed technical sections that every other rider was approaching cautiously.

Bresset was clear in second, while Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) battled for third. Kalentieva dropped Pendrel on the penultimate fourth lap with stronger technical skills to take third. Lene Byberg (Specialized) claimed the final spot on the podium and showed she is back in form after a season of illness.

Chengyuan claimed to be surprised with her victory and said, "I did not expect to win. I started far back, and the start was very fast. It was hard to pass at the beginning, but then it began to open up and I could move forward."

Prior to the start of the race, Trek World Racing made an announcement that had the World Cup family buzzing, with number two-ranked Willow Koerber pulling out of the race and announcing that she was pregnant, having just confirmed the fact the night before.

Team Director Martin Whiteley issued a statement. "Obviously this is a bittersweet development for Willow, who on one hand was ready to take on the world in season 2011, yet on the other hand, is now expecting her first child with all the joy and excitement that brings. One thing is clear: we as a team are fully supportive of Willow in this new development and while this was not the plan, life is not predictable and all the team members have been so supportive since she spoke with everyone last night at dinner."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing 1:32:36 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 0:01:06 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:02:18 4 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:44 5 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing 0:03:16 6 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:05:01 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:05:18 8 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:05:26 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:05:33 10 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:05:57 11 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:06:07 12 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:24 13 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:06:30 14 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:36 15 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:07:02 16 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 0:07:13 17 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:07:19 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:07:31 19 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:08:04 20 Annie Last (GBr) 0:08:40 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:09:04 22 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:09:35 23 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:10:16 24 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:10:24 25 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 0:10:25 26 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:10:37 27 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:11:02 28 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 0:11:33 29 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour 0:11:42 30 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:11:58 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 0:12:20 32 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:12:29 33 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:12:38 34 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:13:03 35 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:13:20 36 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:13:28 37 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:15:01 38 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 0:16:15 39 Krista Park (USA) 0:16:31 40 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:16:48 41 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:17:11 42 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:17:29 43 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:19:18 44 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 0:20:01 45 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:21:11 46 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) - 1 lap 47 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) - 1 lap 48 Inbar Ronen (Isr) - 1 lap 49 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team - 1 lap 50 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) - 1 lap 51 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) - 1 lap 52 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan - 1 lap 53 Samantha Sanders (RSA) - 1 lap 54 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team - 2 laps DNF Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team DNF Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team DNS Willow Koerber (USA) Trek World Racing

Elite women cross country World Cup standings after one round

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing 250 pts 2 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 200 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 160 4 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 150 5 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing 140 6 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 130 7 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 120 8 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 110 9 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 100 10 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 95 11 Esther Süss (Swi) 90 12 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 85 13 Annika Langvad (Den) 80 14 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 78 15 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 76 16 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 74 17 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax 72 18 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 70 19 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 68 20 Annie Last (GBr) 66 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 64 22 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 62 23 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 60 24 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 58 25 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 56 26 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 54 27 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 52 28 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 50 29 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 48 30 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team 46 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team 44 32 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 42 33 Hanna Klein (Ger) 40 34 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 38 35 Amanda Sin (Can) 36 36 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 34 37 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 32 38 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 30 39 Krista Park (USA) 29 40 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 28 41 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 27 42 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 26 43 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 25 44 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 24 45 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 23 46 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 22 47 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 21 48 Inbar Ronen (Isr) 20 49 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 19 50 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 18 51 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 17 52 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan 16 53 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 15 54 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 14

Elite women cross country World Cup Team Standings after one round