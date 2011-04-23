Chengyuan wins opening World Cup cross country in Pietermaritzburg
Bresset and Kalentieva best of the rest
In the elite women's race Chinese star Ren Chengyuan made her return to the front of the field. She had all but disappeared after the Beijing Olympic Games. With few UCI points, she started 47th out of 55 riders, but tore through the field to third place after one lap.
A lap later, she had joined front runner Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry), and by the third lap, she was out in front alone. In addition to her power, Chengyuan showed an impressive improvement in her bike handling skills as she railed technical sections that every other rider was approaching cautiously.
Bresset was clear in second, while Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna) battled for third. Kalentieva dropped Pendrel on the penultimate fourth lap with stronger technical skills to take third. Lene Byberg (Specialized) claimed the final spot on the podium and showed she is back in form after a season of illness.
Chengyuan claimed to be surprised with her victory and said, "I did not expect to win. I started far back, and the start was very fast. It was hard to pass at the beginning, but then it began to open up and I could move forward."
Prior to the start of the race, Trek World Racing made an announcement that had the World Cup family buzzing, with number two-ranked Willow Koerber pulling out of the race and announcing that she was pregnant, having just confirmed the fact the night before.
Team Director Martin Whiteley issued a statement. "Obviously this is a bittersweet development for Willow, who on one hand was ready to take on the world in season 2011, yet on the other hand, is now expecting her first child with all the joy and excitement that brings. One thing is clear: we as a team are fully supportive of Willow in this new development and while this was not the plan, life is not predictable and all the team members have been so supportive since she spoke with everyone last night at dinner."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing
|1:32:36
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|0:01:06
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:02:18
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:44
|5
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|0:03:16
|6
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:05:01
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:05:18
|8
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:05:26
|9
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:05:33
|10
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:05:57
|11
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:06:07
|12
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:24
|13
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:06:30
|14
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:06:36
|15
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:07:02
|16
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|0:07:13
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:07:19
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:31
|19
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:08:04
|20
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:08:40
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:09:04
|22
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:09:35
|23
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:10:16
|24
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:10:24
|25
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:10:25
|26
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:10:37
|27
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|0:11:02
|28
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|0:11:33
|29
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr-Suntour
|0:11:42
|30
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:11:58
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|0:12:20
|32
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:12:29
|33
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:12:38
|34
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:13:03
|35
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:13:20
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:13:28
|37
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:15:01
|38
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|0:16:15
|39
|Krista Park (USA)
|0:16:31
|40
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:16:48
|41
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:17:11
|42
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:17:29
|43
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:19:18
|44
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|0:20:01
|45
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:21:11
|46
|Katherine O'Shea (Aus)
|- 1 lap
|47
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|- 1 lap
|48
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|- 1 lap
|49
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|- 1 lap
|50
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|- 1 lap
|51
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|- 1 lap
|52
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|- 1 lap
|53
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|- 1 lap
|54
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|DNF
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|DNS
|Willow Koerber (USA) Trek World Racing
Elite women cross country World Cup standings after one round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ren Chengyuan (Chn) Specialized Racing
|250
|pts
|2
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|200
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|160
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|150
|5
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Racing
|140
|6
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|130
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|120
|8
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|110
|9
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|100
|10
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|95
|11
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|90
|12
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|85
|13
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|80
|14
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|78
|15
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|76
|16
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|74
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Orbea Geax
|72
|18
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|70
|19
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|68
|20
|Annie Last (GBr)
|66
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|64
|22
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|62
|23
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|60
|24
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|58
|25
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|56
|26
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|54
|27
|Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax
|52
|28
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|50
|29
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|48
|30
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Central Haibike Pro Team
|46
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Central Haibike Pro Team
|44
|32
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|42
|33
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|40
|34
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|38
|35
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|36
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|34
|37
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|32
|38
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|30
|39
|Krista Park (USA)
|29
|40
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|28
|41
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|27
|42
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|26
|43
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|25
|44
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|24
|45
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|23
|46
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|22
|47
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|21
|48
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|20
|49
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|19
|50
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|18
|51
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|17
|52
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan
|16
|53
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|15
|54
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team
|14
Elite women cross country World Cup Team Standings after one round
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|68
|pts
|2
|Luna Pro Team
|43
|3
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|42
|4
|BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry
|38
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|32
|6
|CCC Polkowice
|32
|7
|Central Haibike Pro Team
|25
|8
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|22
|9
|Subaru-Trek
|22
|10
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|33
|11
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|19
|12
|Orbea Geax
|18
|13
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|12
|14
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|10
|15
|Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|2
