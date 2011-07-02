Trending

Djurdjic wins MTB Trophy in Stara Planina

Kurkcu victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)1:21:36
2Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:01:12
3Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:02:30
4Marko Popovic (Srb)0:02:46
5Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:03:10
6Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
7Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:04:12
8Boris Popovic (Srb)0:04:20
9Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)0:05:00
10Marko Curcic (Srb)0:05:57
11Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:07:23
12Zoran Vujovic MNE0:08:52
13Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
14Akos Brindza (Srb)
15Radosav Bezmarevic MNE
16Goran Cerovic MNE
17Milan Nešic (Srb)
18Bojan Teševic (Srb)
19Igor Jemcov (Srb)
20Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
21Darko Golovic MNE
22Srboslav Pajic (Srb)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:12:46
2Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:01:22
3Nikoleta Mitrovic (Srb)0:14:45
4Ivana Kostic (Srb)
5Vanesa Durman (Srb)

