Trending

Fellows takes another stage and keeps lead

Carrigan successfully defends women's lead

Image 1 of 4

Going through the Wadbilliga National Park

Going through the Wadbilliga National Park
(Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au)
Image 2 of 4

Crossing the river at Wadbilliga

Crossing the river at Wadbilliga
(Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au)
Image 3 of 4

Racing during the Dawn Raid

Racing during the Dawn Raid
(Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au)
Image 4 of 4

Going along the beach

Going along the beach
(Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au)

Riders left the Snowy Mountains for a grueling 90km race stage followed by a 40km cruise into Bermagui on the NSW South Coast on day 4

The day started with a loop around the Cooma Racetrack and then riding through the Monaro Plains to the now conquered Numeralla Mountain with Andrew Fellows the first rider to make it all the way to the top before heading down the escarpment through the spectacular rainforest of Wadbilliga National Park.

At the front of the pack, Fellows again proved dominant, completing the ride in 3:38:10, followed by Garry James in 3:53:43 with Bart Hickson coming in third with a time of 3:56:16.

Today's win by Fellows has extended his overall lead to 56 minutes and eight seconds with an overall time of 9:59:55. James is coming second overall with an overall time of 10:56:03, eight minutes and 21 seconds ahead of third place Hickson in 11:04:25.

On a challenging day of deep river crossings and loose rock descents, Meg Carrigan was pushed by Helen Dorsett and Belinda Porter, but managed to win by 27 minutes and eight seconds with a time of 4:25:57. Helen Dorsett came in second in 4:53:05, with Belinda Porter a further four minutes and 23 seconds behind in 4:57:28.

Dorsett's second today sees her move into third place overall with a total time of 14:39:29, one hour, five minutes and 40 seconds behind Porter in second place on 13:33:50, still 46 minutes and 29 seconds behind Carrigan in 12:4:21.

The best effort of the day was by Jeff MacDonald, who late Wednesday night wasn't going to ride the race stage as he thought it was going to be too hard and he wouldn't make the cutoff. He completed the stage prior to cutoff and has every reason to be pleased with himself tonight.

Tomorrow, the final day, riders will go up the coast to Narooma in the 50km Surf Safari. While Fellows looks like he will take out the race, anything could happen, with river crossings, beach riding (pushing?) and tides to take into account. One small miscalculation could see riders lose valuable minutes to their closest competitors.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows3:38:10
2Bart  Hickson0:18:01
3Sean  Bekkers0:25:06
4Scott  Pomroy0:28:15
5Kevin  Mullins0:28:51
6Cameron  Godwin0:41:50
7Matthew  Norton0:42:32
8Bud  Chapple0:48:08
9Jayson  Connacher
10Ben  Howarth0:59:18
11Michael  Williams1:27:56
12Td  Phan1:29:15
13David  Lambert1:34:30
14Simon  Roberts1:37:27
15David  Reid1:42:20
16Richard  Harbury1:54:12
17Brady  Espeland2:05:49
18Damien  Pearson2:05:56
19Tony  Curtis2:38:16
20Ray  Overdijk2:41:49
21Jamon  Pool2:51:53
22Michael  Di  Bari3:14:18

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan4:25:57
2Helen  Dorsett0:27:08
3Belinda  Porter0:31:31
4Kathryn  Cox0:51:41
5Emily  Garland0:57:05
6Joanna  Battersby0:57:06
7Lauren  Rennick1:26:01
8Melissa  Backhouse2:28:30
9Amy  Bainbridge2:28:31
10Nicole  Barwick2:35:05

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James3:53:43
2David  Harris0:04:16
3Jason  Kaul0:11:07
4Jeff  Rooney0:12:59
5Lloyd  Newell0:13:00
6Russell  Ford0:37:20
7Robert  Lecons0:39:02
8Anthony  Manning0:44:31
9Mark  Drury0:45:27
10Gregor  Riese0:52:13
11Bruce  Perry0:54:55
12Scott  Rasmussen0:56:14
13Chris  Wilson0:56:50
14Mike  Ford0:59:23
15Scott  Chadwick1:00:33
16Gerard Rennick1:01:39
17Greg  Shepherd1:03:20
18Peter  Waldron1:03:23
19Matthew  Perry1:06:18
20Bill  Taylor1:09:59
21Graham  Bothma1:25:18
22Stephen  Champion1:32:22
23Joseph  Benjamin1:33:47
24Andrew  Smith1:40:32
25Andrew  Bain1:40:41
26Peter  Haley1:54:25
27Xavier  Poirier2:05:52
28Justin  Flood2:22:43
29Martin  Fuller
30Jason  Hikawai2:34:00
31Alex  Bramford2:36:21
32Jeff  Macdonald3:51:51
DNSGlen  Garside
DNSRichard  Peil

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl4:24:54
2Malcolm  Lynn0:06:10
3David  Brunner?Evans0:13:42
4Colin  Boyd0:28:40
5Philip  Mcfarland0:39:31
6Paul  Smith0:40:12
7Steve  Barrett
8Geoffrey  Clarke0:46:44
9Peter  Fox0:52:14
10Nic  Carter1:33:38
11John  Grimble1:46:01
12Trevor  Ricardo2:51:20
13David  Owen3:13:57
DNSJohn  Bonnett
DNSRichard  Pullinger

Men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew  Fellows9:59:55
2Bart  Hickson1:04:30
3Scott  Pomroy1:25:41
4Sean  Bekkers1:26:51
5Kevin  Mullins1:27:51
6Cameron  Godwin2:00:04
7Matthew  Norton2:10:30
8Jayson  Connacher2:36:56
9Bud  Chapple2:39:36
10Ben  Howarth3:11:47
11Michael  Williams4:18:37
12David  Reid4:31:58
13David  Lambert4:41:16
14Brady  Espeland5:01:40
15Damien  Pearson5:03:25
16Richard  Harbury5:19:24
17Td  Phan5:25:25
18Simon  Roberts5:50:43
19Ray  Overdijk6:23:11
20Tony  Curtis6:33:07
21Michael  Di  Bari7:22:59

Women general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meg  Carrigan12:47:21
2Belinda  Porter0:46:29
3Helen  Dorsett1:52:08
4Kathryn  Cox2:00:00
5Joanna  Battersby2:25:01
6Emily  Garland2:42:04
7Lauren  Rennick4:14:34
8Melissa  Backhouse5:18:21
9Amy  Bainbridge6:03:04
10Nicole  Barwick6:55:20

Master men general classification after day 4
1Garry  James10:56:03
2David  Harris0:16:37
3Jeff  Rooney0:25:16
4Lloyd  Newell0:35:53
5Jason  Kaul0:51:53
6Russell  Ford1:33:54
7Anthony  Manning1:44:26
8Robert  Lecons2:10:40
9Scott  Rasmussen2:25:19
10Mark  Drury2:31:34
11Gregor  Riese2:37:59
12Bruce  Perry2:56:22
13Peter  Waldron2:57:28
14Mike  Ford3:04:21
15Bill  Taylor3:04:31
16Scott  Chadwick3:13:30
17Greg  Shepherd3:25:15
18Chris  Wilson3:26:08
19Matthew  Perry3:33:21
20Gerard Rennick3:43:49
21Graham  Bothma4:10:39
22Stephen  Champion4:17:00
23Andrew  Bain4:36:48
24Xavier  Poirier4:36:49
25Andrew  Smith4:59:28
26Joseph  Benjamin5:09:31
27Justin  Flood7:31:48
28Martin  Fuller7:36:45
29Jason  Hikawai7:58:48

Super master men general classification after day 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolai  Stahl12:49:44
2David  Brunner?Evans0:20:04
3Malcolm  Lynn0:26:44
4Paul  Smith1:21:21
5Colin  Boyd1:21:26
6Philip  Mcfarland1:48:21
7Steve  Barrett1:51:45
8Geoffrey  Clarke1:54:46
9Peter  Fox2:32:06
10Nic  Carter3:00:17
11John  Grimble4:33:00
12Trevor  Ricardo5:43:48
13David  Owen7:13:54

Latest on Cyclingnews