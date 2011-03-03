Image 1 of 4 Going through the Wadbilliga National Park (Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Crossing the river at Wadbilliga (Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au) Image 3 of 4 Racing during the Dawn Raid (Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au) Image 4 of 4 Going along the beach (Image credit: Mark Watson/mwphotography.com.au)

Riders left the Snowy Mountains for a grueling 90km race stage followed by a 40km cruise into Bermagui on the NSW South Coast on day 4

The day started with a loop around the Cooma Racetrack and then riding through the Monaro Plains to the now conquered Numeralla Mountain with Andrew Fellows the first rider to make it all the way to the top before heading down the escarpment through the spectacular rainforest of Wadbilliga National Park.

At the front of the pack, Fellows again proved dominant, completing the ride in 3:38:10, followed by Garry James in 3:53:43 with Bart Hickson coming in third with a time of 3:56:16.

Today's win by Fellows has extended his overall lead to 56 minutes and eight seconds with an overall time of 9:59:55. James is coming second overall with an overall time of 10:56:03, eight minutes and 21 seconds ahead of third place Hickson in 11:04:25.

On a challenging day of deep river crossings and loose rock descents, Meg Carrigan was pushed by Helen Dorsett and Belinda Porter, but managed to win by 27 minutes and eight seconds with a time of 4:25:57. Helen Dorsett came in second in 4:53:05, with Belinda Porter a further four minutes and 23 seconds behind in 4:57:28.

Dorsett's second today sees her move into third place overall with a total time of 14:39:29, one hour, five minutes and 40 seconds behind Porter in second place on 13:33:50, still 46 minutes and 29 seconds behind Carrigan in 12:4:21.

The best effort of the day was by Jeff MacDonald, who late Wednesday night wasn't going to ride the race stage as he thought it was going to be too hard and he wouldn't make the cutoff. He completed the stage prior to cutoff and has every reason to be pleased with himself tonight.

Tomorrow, the final day, riders will go up the coast to Narooma in the 50km Surf Safari. While Fellows looks like he will take out the race, anything could happen, with river crossings, beach riding (pushing?) and tides to take into account. One small miscalculation could see riders lose valuable minutes to their closest competitors.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 3:38:10 2 Bart Hickson 0:18:01 3 Sean Bekkers 0:25:06 4 Scott Pomroy 0:28:15 5 Kevin Mullins 0:28:51 6 Cameron Godwin 0:41:50 7 Matthew Norton 0:42:32 8 Bud Chapple 0:48:08 9 Jayson Connacher 10 Ben Howarth 0:59:18 11 Michael Williams 1:27:56 12 Td Phan 1:29:15 13 David Lambert 1:34:30 14 Simon Roberts 1:37:27 15 David Reid 1:42:20 16 Richard Harbury 1:54:12 17 Brady Espeland 2:05:49 18 Damien Pearson 2:05:56 19 Tony Curtis 2:38:16 20 Ray Overdijk 2:41:49 21 Jamon Pool 2:51:53 22 Michael Di Bari 3:14:18

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 4:25:57 2 Helen Dorsett 0:27:08 3 Belinda Porter 0:31:31 4 Kathryn Cox 0:51:41 5 Emily Garland 0:57:05 6 Joanna Battersby 0:57:06 7 Lauren Rennick 1:26:01 8 Melissa Backhouse 2:28:30 9 Amy Bainbridge 2:28:31 10 Nicole Barwick 2:35:05

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 3:53:43 2 David Harris 0:04:16 3 Jason Kaul 0:11:07 4 Jeff Rooney 0:12:59 5 Lloyd Newell 0:13:00 6 Russell Ford 0:37:20 7 Robert Lecons 0:39:02 8 Anthony Manning 0:44:31 9 Mark Drury 0:45:27 10 Gregor Riese 0:52:13 11 Bruce Perry 0:54:55 12 Scott Rasmussen 0:56:14 13 Chris Wilson 0:56:50 14 Mike Ford 0:59:23 15 Scott Chadwick 1:00:33 16 Gerard Rennick 1:01:39 17 Greg Shepherd 1:03:20 18 Peter Waldron 1:03:23 19 Matthew Perry 1:06:18 20 Bill Taylor 1:09:59 21 Graham Bothma 1:25:18 22 Stephen Champion 1:32:22 23 Joseph Benjamin 1:33:47 24 Andrew Smith 1:40:32 25 Andrew Bain 1:40:41 26 Peter Haley 1:54:25 27 Xavier Poirier 2:05:52 28 Justin Flood 2:22:43 29 Martin Fuller 30 Jason Hikawai 2:34:00 31 Alex Bramford 2:36:21 32 Jeff Macdonald 3:51:51 DNS Glen Garside DNS Richard Peil

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolai Stahl 4:24:54 2 Malcolm Lynn 0:06:10 3 David Brunner?Evans 0:13:42 4 Colin Boyd 0:28:40 5 Philip Mcfarland 0:39:31 6 Paul Smith 0:40:12 7 Steve Barrett 8 Geoffrey Clarke 0:46:44 9 Peter Fox 0:52:14 10 Nic Carter 1:33:38 11 John Grimble 1:46:01 12 Trevor Ricardo 2:51:20 13 David Owen 3:13:57 DNS John Bonnett DNS Richard Pullinger

Men general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 9:59:55 2 Bart Hickson 1:04:30 3 Scott Pomroy 1:25:41 4 Sean Bekkers 1:26:51 5 Kevin Mullins 1:27:51 6 Cameron Godwin 2:00:04 7 Matthew Norton 2:10:30 8 Jayson Connacher 2:36:56 9 Bud Chapple 2:39:36 10 Ben Howarth 3:11:47 11 Michael Williams 4:18:37 12 David Reid 4:31:58 13 David Lambert 4:41:16 14 Brady Espeland 5:01:40 15 Damien Pearson 5:03:25 16 Richard Harbury 5:19:24 17 Td Phan 5:25:25 18 Simon Roberts 5:50:43 19 Ray Overdijk 6:23:11 20 Tony Curtis 6:33:07 21 Michael Di Bari 7:22:59

Women general classification after day 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meg Carrigan 12:47:21 2 Belinda Porter 0:46:29 3 Helen Dorsett 1:52:08 4 Kathryn Cox 2:00:00 5 Joanna Battersby 2:25:01 6 Emily Garland 2:42:04 7 Lauren Rennick 4:14:34 8 Melissa Backhouse 5:18:21 9 Amy Bainbridge 6:03:04 10 Nicole Barwick 6:55:20

Master men general classification after day 4 1 Garry James 10:56:03 2 David Harris 0:16:37 3 Jeff Rooney 0:25:16 4 Lloyd Newell 0:35:53 5 Jason Kaul 0:51:53 6 Russell Ford 1:33:54 7 Anthony Manning 1:44:26 8 Robert Lecons 2:10:40 9 Scott Rasmussen 2:25:19 10 Mark Drury 2:31:34 11 Gregor Riese 2:37:59 12 Bruce Perry 2:56:22 13 Peter Waldron 2:57:28 14 Mike Ford 3:04:21 15 Bill Taylor 3:04:31 16 Scott Chadwick 3:13:30 17 Greg Shepherd 3:25:15 18 Chris Wilson 3:26:08 19 Matthew Perry 3:33:21 20 Gerard Rennick 3:43:49 21 Graham Bothma 4:10:39 22 Stephen Champion 4:17:00 23 Andrew Bain 4:36:48 24 Xavier Poirier 4:36:49 25 Andrew Smith 4:59:28 26 Joseph Benjamin 5:09:31 27 Justin Flood 7:31:48 28 Martin Fuller 7:36:45 29 Jason Hikawai 7:58:48