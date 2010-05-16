Image 1 of 31 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) passed about five riders who started ahead of him in 30 second intervals. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 31 Travis Brown (Trek). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 31 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 31 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 31 Chad Cheeny on a rocky off-camber section of trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 31 Nathaniel Hills at the bottom of the only descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 31 The lighting seemed to change all day long. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 31 Mike West (Maverick) descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 31 Travis Brown (Trek) riding to third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 31 Spencer Powlison (Mafia Racing). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 31 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru/Gary Fisher). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 31 Braden Kappius (Team Cliff Bar). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 31 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 31 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 31 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 31 Dual Slalom ran concurrently with Super D. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 31 Jenn Tilly (Velo Bella) riding over the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 31 Nathrop Colorado early in the day. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 31 Krista Park (Cannondale-Incycle) warming up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) doing a rare Super D. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 31 Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 31 The finish line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 31 Katie Compton (Planet Bike). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on her way to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 31 Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) taking third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 31 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the flat fire road finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 31 Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) on the final fire road. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 31 Lyne Bush (Tough Girl). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 31 Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) nearing the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 31 Kelli Emmett (Giant) riding to second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 31 Riders out for a cool-down spin after the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Rarely does a member of the Luna Pro Team compete in a super D Race, but Georgia Gould came away with a 12-second victory over Kelli Emmett (Giant). Racing on a much flatter course than normal, Gould was able to use her considerable power to her advantage. Emmett, nearly unbeatable when the going gets steep, saw her advantage negated on this course. Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) had an impressive ride to take third place.

It had been raining off and on all morning but the clouds broke just before the super D event. The 3.8-mile course required a great deal of pedaling, and riders only faced one 30-second downhill. The long finishing straightaway on a flat fire rode had riders low on their bars, looking more like tri-athletes than mountain bikers.

Because of the abundance of singletrack, there was no mass start. Instead, riders went off at 30-second intervals much as they do in a time trial.

"There definitely was a lot of pedaling, mostly big ring stuff, with some cornering and a few short climbs and downhills," said Gould. She likened it to the Fountain Hills time trial in Arizona.

"I tried hard. It hurt a lot and I felt pretty bad so I'm hoping that's good," said Gould before knowing she had won the race.

Emmett agreed. "It was painful. There wasn't much downhill, but it was fun. Other than coasting about 30 seconds on the final downhill, you were pedaling the whole time."

Horgan-Kobelski wins by huge margin

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) won by nearly 30 seconds over second place Bryan Alders. Legendary mountain biker Travis Brown (Trek) was third, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized), and Tim Allen.

"I'm really surprised I won because I've been really sick since getting back from Belgium," said JHK. "There was not a lot of 'D' today. It was mostly a time trial."

Bryan Alders said his second place finish "was a little unexpected. My plan was to take it a little easy in the beginning and then go hard on the fireroad at the end. I was on a hard-tail with some light wheels so I guess that's the right bike for this super D."

"I was super happy with third place," said Brown. "I may not have to do the short track." [And, in fact, he did not race short track.]

All the elite men and women will compete in the cross country on Sunday. Racers will combine their cross country score with their best score from Saturday's events to determine the winner of the Triple Crown.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 0:10:40 2 Bryan Alders (Sponsorme) 0:00:28 3 Travis Brown (Trek) 0:00:33 4 Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized) 0:00:44 5 Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon) 0:00:46 6 Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing) 0:00:49 7 Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing) 0:00:49 8 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 0:00:53 9 Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing) 0:00:54 10 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:00:55 11 Mike West (Maverick) 0:01:11 12 Braden Kappius (Clif Bar) 0:01:18 13 Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia) 0:01:19 14 Jason Young (Feedback Sports) 0:01:21 15 Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB) 0:01:25 16 Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt) 0:01:25 17 Kevin Soller (Summit Velocity) 0:01:27 18 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:01:39 19 Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing) 0:02:07 20 Wade Washburn (ClubTreads.com/Trek) 0:02:41 21 Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing) 0:02:49 22 Todd Olsen (Olsen Racing Standard Process) 0:03:11 23 Robert Garcia (Trek / Wolf Rock Racing) 0:03:19 24 Clifford Pinto (E13/Pedal The Peaks) 0:05:19 25 William Lujan (Sports Systems / Wells Fargo) 0:06:17

Elite / open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM) 0:11:43 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycle) 0:00:12 3 Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle) 0:01:07 4 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher) 0:01:09 5 Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda) 0:01:17 6 Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick) 0:01:23 7 Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo) 0:02:17 8 Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT) 0:02:59 9 Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella) 0:03:07 10 C Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports and Design) 0:03:17

Open junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO) 0:12:11 2 Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out!) 0:01:04 3 Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO) 0:01:05 4 Levi Kurlander 0:02:07 5 Isaac Stackonis 0:02:44 7 James Shahan (Durango Devo) 0:03:46 8 Henry Larson (Durango Devo) 0:04:36 9 Chase Seivert (Durango Devo) 0:05:22 10 George McQuinn (Durango Devo) 0:05:37 11 Charlie Malone (Durango Devo) 0:06:01 12 Cole Mystrom (DEVO) 0:07:17 13 Shane Ellis (durango devo) 0:08:01 14 Drew Jensen 0:08:04

Open men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team) 0:13:53 2 Cameron Creger 0:00:01 3 Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek) 0:00:40 4 Travis Elmblad (Secret Cyclery) 0:02:13 5 Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries) 0:02:14 6 Matt Giaraffa (The Bootstrappers) 0:02:26 DNS Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)

Open men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes) 0:11:35 2 Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized) 0:00:39 3 Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports) 0:01:29 4 Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack) 0:02:11 5 Ian Gale (Morpheus Cycles / Steamboat Ski and Bike Kare) 0:02:15 6 Travis Fahrney 0:02:43 7 Will Edgington 0:02:56 8 Kyle Johnson 0:03:16 9 Brant Ford 0:03:37 10 Craig Kaufmann 0:03:38 11 Scot Corn (Bunny Hop) 0:03:43 12 Seth Strickland (Summit Velo Rocky Mountain) 0:03:45 13 Joe Dodds (Neverest) 0:04:08 14 Rich Larson 0:04:20 15 Steven Thompson (FLi Bye Racing / Tomac) 0:04:43 16 Gary Bischoff (Nema Azonic Magura ODI Maxxis) 0:04:47 17 Tony Uriguen (live train race) 0:05:11 18 Jason Adkisson 0:06:32 19 Levi Akers 0:09:13 DNS Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing) DNS Linden Carlson (Team Deadbros/banshee) DNS Jacques Houot (2Old2Quit / Clif / CBS)