Trending

Gould and JHK sweep Saturday

Two from two for in-form riders

Image 1 of 31

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) passed about five riders who started ahead of him in 30 second intervals.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) passed about five riders who started ahead of him in 30 second intervals.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 31

Travis Brown (Trek).

Travis Brown (Trek).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 31

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 31

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 31

Chad Cheeny on a rocky off-camber section of trail.

Chad Cheeny on a rocky off-camber section of trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 31

Nathaniel Hills at the bottom of the only descent.

Nathaniel Hills at the bottom of the only descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 31

The lighting seemed to change all day long.

The lighting seemed to change all day long.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 31

Mike West (Maverick) descending.

Mike West (Maverick) descending.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 31

Travis Brown (Trek) riding to third place.

Travis Brown (Trek) riding to third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 31

Spencer Powlison (Mafia Racing).

Spencer Powlison (Mafia Racing).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 31

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru/Gary Fisher).

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru/Gary Fisher).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 31

Braden Kappius (Team Cliff Bar).

Braden Kappius (Team Cliff Bar).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 31

Blake Harlan (Team Jamis).

Blake Harlan (Team Jamis).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 31

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to fourth place.

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to fourth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 31

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 31

Dual Slalom ran concurrently with Super D.

Dual Slalom ran concurrently with Super D.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 31

Jenn Tilly (Velo Bella) riding over the line.

Jenn Tilly (Velo Bella) riding over the line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 31

Nathrop Colorado early in the day.

Nathrop Colorado early in the day.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 31

Krista Park (Cannondale-Incycle) warming up.

Krista Park (Cannondale-Incycle) warming up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 31

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) doing a rare Super D.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) doing a rare Super D.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 31

Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher).

Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 31

The finish line.

The finish line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 31

Katie Compton (Planet Bike).

Katie Compton (Planet Bike).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 31

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on her way to victory.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on her way to victory.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 31

Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) taking third place.

Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) taking third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 31

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the flat fire road finish.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the flat fire road finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 31

Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) on the final fire road.

Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) on the final fire road.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 31

Lyne Bush (Tough Girl).

Lyne Bush (Tough Girl).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 31

Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) nearing the finish.

Heather Irmiger (Subaru/Gary Fisher) nearing the finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 31

Kelli Emmett (Giant) riding to second place.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) riding to second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 31

Riders out for a cool-down spin after the race.

Riders out for a cool-down spin after the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Rarely does a member of the Luna Pro Team compete in a super D Race, but Georgia Gould came away with a 12-second victory over Kelli Emmett (Giant). Racing on a much flatter course than normal, Gould was able to use her considerable power to her advantage. Emmett, nearly unbeatable when the going gets steep, saw her advantage negated on this course. Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) had an impressive ride to take third place.

It had been raining off and on all morning but the clouds broke just before the super D event. The 3.8-mile course required a great deal of pedaling, and riders only faced one 30-second downhill. The long finishing straightaway on a flat fire rode had riders low on their bars, looking more like tri-athletes than mountain bikers.

Because of the abundance of singletrack, there was no mass start. Instead, riders went off at 30-second intervals much as they do in a time trial.

"There definitely was a lot of pedaling, mostly big ring stuff, with some cornering and a few short climbs and downhills," said Gould. She likened it to the Fountain Hills time trial in Arizona.

"I tried hard. It hurt a lot and I felt pretty bad so I'm hoping that's good," said Gould before knowing she had won the race.

Emmett agreed. "It was painful. There wasn't much downhill, but it was fun. Other than coasting about 30 seconds on the final downhill, you were pedaling the whole time."

Horgan-Kobelski wins by huge margin

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) won by nearly 30 seconds over second place Bryan Alders. Legendary mountain biker Travis Brown (Trek) was third, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized), and Tim Allen.

"I'm really surprised I won because I've been really sick since getting back from Belgium," said JHK. "There was not a lot of 'D' today. It was mostly a time trial."

Bryan Alders said his second place finish "was a little unexpected. My plan was to take it a little easy in the beginning and then go hard on the fireroad at the end. I was on a hard-tail with some light wheels so I guess that's the right bike for this super D."

"I was super happy with third place," said Brown. "I may not have to do the short track." [And, in fact, he did not race short track.]

All the elite men and women will compete in the cross country on Sunday. Racers will combine their cross country score with their best score from Saturday's events to determine the winner of the Triple Crown.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski0:10:40
2Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)0:00:28
3Travis Brown (Trek)0:00:33
4Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)0:00:44
5Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)0:00:46
6Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)0:00:49
7Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing)0:00:49
8Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:00:53
9Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)0:00:54
10Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:00:55
11Mike West (Maverick)0:01:11
12Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)0:01:18
13Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia)0:01:19
14Jason Young (Feedback Sports)0:01:21
15Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)0:01:25
16Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)0:01:25
17Kevin Soller (Summit Velocity)0:01:27
18Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:01:39
19Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)0:02:07
20Wade Washburn (ClubTreads.com/Trek)0:02:41
21Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)0:02:49
22Todd Olsen (Olsen Racing Standard Process)0:03:11
23Robert Garcia (Trek / Wolf Rock Racing)0:03:19
24Clifford Pinto (E13/Pedal The Peaks)0:05:19
25William Lujan (Sports Systems / Wells Fargo)0:06:17

Elite / open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)0:11:43
2Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycle)0:00:12
3Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)0:01:07
4Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:01:09
5Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)0:01:17
6Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)0:01:23
7Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo)0:02:17
8Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT)0:02:59
9Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella)0:03:07
10C Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports and Design)0:03:17

Open junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO)0:12:11
2Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out!)0:01:04
3Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO)0:01:05
4Levi Kurlander0:02:07
5Isaac Stackonis0:02:44
7James Shahan (Durango Devo)0:03:46
8Henry Larson (Durango Devo)0:04:36
9Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)0:05:22
10George McQuinn (Durango Devo)0:05:37
11Charlie Malone (Durango Devo)0:06:01
12Cole Mystrom (DEVO)0:07:17
13Shane Ellis (durango devo)0:08:01
14Drew Jensen0:08:04

Open men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team)0:13:53
2Cameron Creger0:00:01
3Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek)0:00:40
4Travis Elmblad (Secret Cyclery)0:02:13
5Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries)0:02:14
6Matt Giaraffa (The Bootstrappers)0:02:26
DNSBrendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)

Open men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)0:11:35
2Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)0:00:39
3Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)0:01:29
4Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)0:02:11
5Ian Gale (Morpheus Cycles / Steamboat Ski and Bike Kare)0:02:15
6Travis Fahrney0:02:43
7Will Edgington0:02:56
8Kyle Johnson0:03:16
9Brant Ford0:03:37
10Craig Kaufmann0:03:38
11Scot Corn (Bunny Hop)0:03:43
12Seth Strickland (Summit Velo Rocky Mountain)0:03:45
13Joe Dodds (Neverest)0:04:08
14Rich Larson0:04:20
15Steven Thompson (FLi Bye Racing / Tomac)0:04:43
16Gary Bischoff (Nema Azonic Magura ODI Maxxis)0:04:47
17Tony Uriguen (live train race)0:05:11
18Jason Adkisson0:06:32
19Levi Akers0:09:13
DNSBen Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
DNSLinden Carlson (Team Deadbros/banshee)
DNSJacques Houot (2Old2Quit / Clif / CBS)

Open junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avra Saslow (Get-Out!)0:17:11
2Rachael Dye0:04:48

Latest on Cyclingnews