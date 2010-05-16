Gould and JHK sweep Saturday
Two from two for in-form riders
Rarely does a member of the Luna Pro Team compete in a super D Race, but Georgia Gould came away with a 12-second victory over Kelli Emmett (Giant). Racing on a much flatter course than normal, Gould was able to use her considerable power to her advantage. Emmett, nearly unbeatable when the going gets steep, saw her advantage negated on this course. Krista Park (Cannondale/Incycle) had an impressive ride to take third place.
It had been raining off and on all morning but the clouds broke just before the super D event. The 3.8-mile course required a great deal of pedaling, and riders only faced one 30-second downhill. The long finishing straightaway on a flat fire rode had riders low on their bars, looking more like tri-athletes than mountain bikers.
Because of the abundance of singletrack, there was no mass start. Instead, riders went off at 30-second intervals much as they do in a time trial.
"There definitely was a lot of pedaling, mostly big ring stuff, with some cornering and a few short climbs and downhills," said Gould. She likened it to the Fountain Hills time trial in Arizona.
"I tried hard. It hurt a lot and I felt pretty bad so I'm hoping that's good," said Gould before knowing she had won the race.
Emmett agreed. "It was painful. There wasn't much downhill, but it was fun. Other than coasting about 30 seconds on the final downhill, you were pedaling the whole time."
Horgan-Kobelski wins by huge margin
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) won by nearly 30 seconds over second place Bryan Alders. Legendary mountain biker Travis Brown (Trek) was third, followed by Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized), and Tim Allen.
"I'm really surprised I won because I've been really sick since getting back from Belgium," said JHK. "There was not a lot of 'D' today. It was mostly a time trial."
Bryan Alders said his second place finish "was a little unexpected. My plan was to take it a little easy in the beginning and then go hard on the fireroad at the end. I was on a hard-tail with some light wheels so I guess that's the right bike for this super D."
"I was super happy with third place," said Brown. "I may not have to do the short track." [And, in fact, he did not race short track.]
All the elite men and women will compete in the cross country on Sunday. Racers will combine their cross country score with their best score from Saturday's events to determine the winner of the Triple Crown.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|0:10:40
|2
|Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)
|0:00:28
|3
|Travis Brown (Trek)
|0:00:33
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:00:44
|5
|Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)
|0:00:46
|6
|Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
|0:00:49
|7
|Nicolas Enjalbert (yardbird racing)
|0:00:49
|8
|Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:00:53
|9
|Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
|0:00:54
|10
|Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)
|0:00:55
|11
|Mike West (Maverick)
|0:01:11
|12
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|0:01:18
|13
|Miles Venzara (Directory Plus/Trek/Zia)
|0:01:19
|14
|Jason Young (Feedback Sports)
|0:01:21
|15
|Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)
|0:01:25
|16
|Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)
|0:01:25
|17
|Kevin Soller (Summit Velocity)
|0:01:27
|18
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|0:01:39
|19
|Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)
|0:02:07
|20
|Wade Washburn (ClubTreads.com/Trek)
|0:02:41
|21
|Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:02:49
|22
|Todd Olsen (Olsen Racing Standard Process)
|0:03:11
|23
|Robert Garcia (Trek / Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:03:19
|24
|Clifford Pinto (E13/Pedal The Peaks)
|0:05:19
|25
|William Lujan (Sports Systems / Wells Fargo)
|0:06:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)
|0:11:43
|2
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycle)
|0:00:12
|3
|Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)
|0:01:07
|4
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:01:09
|5
|Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)
|0:01:17
|6
|Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)
|0:01:23
|7
|Sarah Tescher (Durango Devo)
|0:02:17
|8
|Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / SCOTT)
|0:02:59
|9
|Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella)
|0:03:07
|10
|C Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports and Design)
|0:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Pastore (Durango DEVO)
|0:12:11
|2
|Elliott Saslow (DEVO | Get-out!)
|0:01:04
|3
|Sepp Kuss (Durango DEVO)
|0:01:05
|4
|Levi Kurlander
|0:02:07
|5
|Isaac Stackonis
|0:02:44
|7
|James Shahan (Durango Devo)
|0:03:46
|8
|Henry Larson (Durango Devo)
|0:04:36
|9
|Chase Seivert (Durango Devo)
|0:05:22
|10
|George McQuinn (Durango Devo)
|0:05:37
|11
|Charlie Malone (Durango Devo)
|0:06:01
|12
|Cole Mystrom (DEVO)
|0:07:17
|13
|Shane Ellis (durango devo)
|0:08:01
|14
|Drew Jensen
|0:08:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Baker (Bicycle Showcase Mountain Bike Team)
|0:13:53
|2
|Cameron Creger
|0:00:01
|3
|Ben Smith (Club Treads Trek)
|0:00:40
|4
|Travis Elmblad (Secret Cyclery)
|0:02:13
|5
|Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries)
|0:02:14
|6
|Matt Giaraffa (The Bootstrappers)
|0:02:26
|DNS
|Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)
|0:11:35
|2
|Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)
|0:00:39
|3
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|0:01:29
|4
|Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|0:02:11
|5
|Ian Gale (Morpheus Cycles / Steamboat Ski and Bike Kare)
|0:02:15
|6
|Travis Fahrney
|0:02:43
|7
|Will Edgington
|0:02:56
|8
|Kyle Johnson
|0:03:16
|9
|Brant Ford
|0:03:37
|10
|Craig Kaufmann
|0:03:38
|11
|Scot Corn (Bunny Hop)
|0:03:43
|12
|Seth Strickland (Summit Velo Rocky Mountain)
|0:03:45
|13
|Joe Dodds (Neverest)
|0:04:08
|14
|Rich Larson
|0:04:20
|15
|Steven Thompson (FLi Bye Racing / Tomac)
|0:04:43
|16
|Gary Bischoff (Nema Azonic Magura ODI Maxxis)
|0:04:47
|17
|Tony Uriguen (live train race)
|0:05:11
|18
|Jason Adkisson
|0:06:32
|19
|Levi Akers
|0:09:13
|DNS
|Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
|DNS
|Linden Carlson (Team Deadbros/banshee)
|DNS
|Jacques Houot (2Old2Quit / Clif / CBS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avra Saslow (Get-Out!)
|0:17:11
|2
|Rachael Dye
|0:04:48
