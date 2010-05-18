Hanak wins four cross
Steinmetz takes victory in women's four cross
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Petr Hanak
|2
|Blake Carney (Factory KHS)
|3
|Erik Nelson (Commencal USA)
|4
|Jamas Stiber (lenz sport Oakley)
|5
|Adrian Kiener
|6
|Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing)
|7
|Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|8
|Jake Kinney (Avent/Bombshell/Maxxis/Shimano)
|9
|Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Commencal USA)
|10
|Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|11
|Thomas Tokarczyk (Jamis Bikes)
|12
|Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|13
|Jarrod Jakubiak
|14
|Christopher Shewmake (Sol Vista Bike Park)
|15
|Heikki Hall (E13)
|16
|Brian Ballard (mojo wheels)
|17
|Timothy Sharp (Yeti / Dean Optics / Sol Vista)
|18
|Brian Buell (Team Geronimo)
|19
|Trevor Martin (e13)
|20
|Philip Wheeler (Team Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
|21
|Evan Powell (Yeti Fox Regional)
|22
|Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
|23
|Blair Reed (SMAC Innovations)
|24
|Matthew Thompson (Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
|25
|Doug Ewer (Team Sol Vista Racing)
|26
|Jess Pedersen (Brothers Bikes)
|27
|Jeffrey Kamper
|28
|David Ziegman (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|29
|Brandon Turman (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|30
|Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles)
|31
|Andrew Winohradsky
|32
|Mihai Moga (SolVista Bike Park)
|33
|Matthew Grinewich
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth)
|2
|Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/Loeka/All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
|3
|Catherine Cantway (Tough Girl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Powers (Redstone Cyclery)
|2
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|3
|Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|4
|Michael Allen
|5
|Andy Proctor (RPM / Yeti)
|6
|Alec Toney (Team Geronimo)
|7
|Madison Bailey (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|8
|Rory Eastman
|9
|Trevor Haley (Mojo Wheels)
|10
|Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)
|DNF
|Craig Lange (Mojowheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomas Fernandez (505 racing/heart&soul)
|2
|Matson Hunter
|3
|Jonathan Card
|4
|Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|5
|Dillon Lemarr (Team Texas)
|6
|Griffin Lewis (Mesa State College)
|7
|Max Beard (Yeti RPM)
|8
|Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|9
|Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|10
|Price Seliger (Dirt Labs / Dean Optics)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Justin Alvey (go-ride.com)
|2
|Brian Pier (Yeti Cycles)
|3
|Shawnee McGovern (Orbit Racing)
|4
|Enoch Tatton (Brothers Bikes)
|5
|Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
|6
|James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
|7
|Santiago Garcia (Secret Cyclery)
|8
|Kenny Jones
|9
|Steve Valenti
|10
|John Lewis (Sports Garage)
|11
|andrew heine (Wheatridge Cyclery)
|12
|Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
|13
|Jeff Kegu (Neverest)
|14
|Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)
|15
|Andy Woods
|16
|Curt Clemetson (Dead Bros)
|17
|Brandon Hendrix
|18
|Chris Webb (Secret Cyclery)
|19
|Joe Dodds (Neverest)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|lauren heitzman (Mojo Wheels)
|2
|Lana Lawson (Canyon Cycles)
|3
|Nora Richards
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio / FLY)
|2
|Collin Hudson (Kozos)
|3
|Hunter Meese (505 racing/heart&soul)
|4
|Thomas Balue
|5
|Joe Valbert (kozos)
|6
|Austin Chipman (Team Kozos)
|7
|Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)
|8
|Matthew Branney (RPM / Yeti)
|9
|Zach Sandell
|10
|Tony Golenz
|11
|Brad White (Team Kozos)
|12
|Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|13
|Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
|14
|Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing / Trek / Maxxis / 661 / Christy Sports)
|15
|Cameron Spies (Mojo Wheels)
|16
|Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)
|17
|Bailey Olguin (505 Racing)
|18
|Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)
|19
|Josh Lambert (Mojo Wheels)
|20
|Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)
|21
|Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)
|22
|Sean Geisler (Moots)
|23
|Jacob Mead (Team Treads)
|24
|Roy Benge
|25
|Tanner Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|26
|Jacob Branney (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|27
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|28
|Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|29
|William Beilke (Mojo Wheels)
|30
|Oliver Vowel (Secret Cyclery)
|DNF
|John MacMurray (Mongoose Tribe / 661 / Freelap Timing Systems)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Steven Strube (Thor)
|2
|James Helmer
|3
|Jake Rehfeld
|4
|Matt Giaraffa (The Bootstrappers)
|5
|Scott Preston (University of New Mexico)
|6
|Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|7
|Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)
|8
|Raymond Jenkins
|9
|Nick Mullen (Kozos)
|10
|Nicholas Hansch (Team Banshee Colorado)
|11
|Justin White
|DNF
|Ben Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Larry Miyamoto (505 Racing)
|2
|Hubert Jackson
|3
|Mike Kelley
|4
|Darcy Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
|5
|Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart and Soul)
|6
|Robert Gerwing
|7
|Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers)
|8
|Scott Richards (Smac)
|9
|Tony Del Grippo
|10
|Dan Corley (Kozos)
|11
|Brian Hill (Mojo Wheels)
|12
|Jason Krause (Neverest)
|13
|Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|14
|Scott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
|15
|Tom Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|16
|Steve King (Mojo Wheels)
|17
|Roy Kemp (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
|18
|Clay Speas
|19
|Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
|20
|Kazzy Saito (Grassroots Cycles)
|21
|Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)
|DNF
|Rick Fitzpatrick
|DNF
|Larry Fitz
|DNF
|John Roberts (505 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Foresta
|2
|Fuel Macrae
|3
|Trent Del Grippo (G-Force Powersports / Fly / Maxxis)
|4
|Jake Yackle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wyatt Freier
|2
|Cameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|3
|Riley Farrar (Oneghost and Some Other Guy)
|4
|Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)
|5
|Jet Macrae
|6
|Jayce Heatley (Oneghost Industries)
|7
|Shane Ellis (durango devo)
|8
|Johnny Burke (505 Racing)
|9
|Sawyer Cousineau (Commencal USA / Sol Vista Race Team)
|10
|Connor Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
|11
|Ethan Alvey (Performance Bike Parts)
|12
|Tyler Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|13
|Devon McDade (Team Sol Vista)
|14
|Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)
|15
|Reece Cochran (Pedal to the Medal)
|DNF
|Christopher Blevins
|DNF
|Drew Jensen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cole Shepherd (mojo wheels)
|2
|Zachary Proctor (MOJO)
|3
|Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
|4
|Cody Smith
|5
|Joseph Crosby
|6
|Stephen Naegele
|7
|Roscoe ODonnell (MOJO Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Danika Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
