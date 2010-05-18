Trending

Hanak wins four cross

Steinmetz takes victory in women's four cross

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Petr Hanak
2Blake Carney (Factory KHS)
3Erik Nelson (Commencal USA)
4Jamas Stiber (lenz sport Oakley)
5Adrian Kiener
6Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing)
7Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
8Jake Kinney (Avent/Bombshell/Maxxis/Shimano)
9Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Commencal USA)
10Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
11Thomas Tokarczyk (Jamis Bikes)
12Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
13Jarrod Jakubiak
14Christopher Shewmake (Sol Vista Bike Park)
15Heikki Hall (E13)
16Brian Ballard (mojo wheels)
17Timothy Sharp (Yeti / Dean Optics / Sol Vista)
18Brian Buell (Team Geronimo)
19Trevor Martin (e13)
20Philip Wheeler (Team Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
21Evan Powell (Yeti Fox Regional)
22Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
23Blair Reed (SMAC Innovations)
24Matthew Thompson (Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
25Doug Ewer (Team Sol Vista Racing)
26Jess Pedersen (Brothers Bikes)
27Jeffrey Kamper
28David Ziegman (Yeti Cycles National Team)
29Brandon Turman (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
30Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles)
31Andrew Winohradsky
32Mihai Moga (SolVista Bike Park)
33Matthew Grinewich

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth)
2Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/Loeka/All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
3Catherine Cantway (Tough Girl)

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Powers (Redstone Cyclery)
2Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
3Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
4Michael Allen
5Andy Proctor (RPM / Yeti)
6Alec Toney (Team Geronimo)
7Madison Bailey (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
8Rory Eastman
9Trevor Haley (Mojo Wheels)
10Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)
DNFCraig Lange (Mojowheels)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Fernandez (505 racing/heart&soul)
2Matson Hunter
3Jonathan Card
4Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
5Dillon Lemarr (Team Texas)
6Griffin Lewis (Mesa State College)
7Max Beard (Yeti RPM)
8Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
9Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
10Price Seliger (Dirt Labs / Dean Optics)

Cat. 1 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Justin Alvey (go-ride.com)
2Brian Pier (Yeti Cycles)
3Shawnee McGovern (Orbit Racing)
4Enoch Tatton (Brothers Bikes)
5Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
6James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
7Santiago Garcia (Secret Cyclery)
8Kenny Jones
9Steve Valenti
10John Lewis (Sports Garage)
11andrew heine (Wheatridge Cyclery)
12Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
13Jeff Kegu (Neverest)
14Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)
15Andy Woods
16Curt Clemetson (Dead Bros)
17Brandon Hendrix
18Chris Webb (Secret Cyclery)
19Joe Dodds (Neverest)

Cat. 1 junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1lauren heitzman (Mojo Wheels)
2Lana Lawson (Canyon Cycles)
3Nora Richards

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio / FLY)
2Collin Hudson (Kozos)
3Hunter Meese (505 racing/heart&soul)
4Thomas Balue
5Joe Valbert (kozos)
6Austin Chipman (Team Kozos)
7Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)
8Matthew Branney (RPM / Yeti)
9Zach Sandell
10Tony Golenz
11Brad White (Team Kozos)
12Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
13Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
14Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing / Trek / Maxxis / 661 / Christy Sports)
15Cameron Spies (Mojo Wheels)
16Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)
17Bailey Olguin (505 Racing)
18Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)
19Josh Lambert (Mojo Wheels)
20Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)
21Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)
22Sean Geisler (Moots)
23Jacob Mead (Team Treads)
24Roy Benge
25Tanner Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
26Jacob Branney (Terminal Velocity Racing)
27Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
28Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
29William Beilke (Mojo Wheels)
30Oliver Vowel (Secret Cyclery)
DNFJohn MacMurray (Mongoose Tribe / 661 / Freelap Timing Systems)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steven Strube (Thor)
2James Helmer
3Jake Rehfeld
4Matt Giaraffa (The Bootstrappers)
5Scott Preston (University of New Mexico)
6Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)
7Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)
8Raymond Jenkins
9Nick Mullen (Kozos)
10Nicholas Hansch (Team Banshee Colorado)
11Justin White
DNFBen Conroy (Yeti Cycles)

Cat. 2 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Larry Miyamoto (505 Racing)
2Hubert Jackson
3Mike Kelley
4Darcy Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
5Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart and Soul)
6Robert Gerwing
7Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers)
8Scott Richards (Smac)
9Tony Del Grippo
10Dan Corley (Kozos)
11Brian Hill (Mojo Wheels)
12Jason Krause (Neverest)
13Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
14Scott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
15Tom Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
16Steve King (Mojo Wheels)
17Roy Kemp (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
18Clay Speas
19Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
20Kazzy Saito (Grassroots Cycles)
21Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)
DNFRick Fitzpatrick
DNFLarry Fitz
DNFJohn Roberts (505 Racing)

Cat. 3 Junior men 11 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Foresta
2Fuel Macrae
3Trent Del Grippo (G-Force Powersports / Fly / Maxxis)
4Jake Yackle

Cat. 3 junior men 12-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wyatt Freier
2Cameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
3Riley Farrar (Oneghost and Some Other Guy)
4Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)
5Jet Macrae
6Jayce Heatley (Oneghost Industries)
7Shane Ellis (durango devo)
8Johnny Burke (505 Racing)
9Sawyer Cousineau (Commencal USA / Sol Vista Race Team)
10Connor Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
11Ethan Alvey (Performance Bike Parts)
12Tyler Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
13Devon McDade (Team Sol Vista)
14Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)
15Reece Cochran (Pedal to the Medal)
DNFChristopher Blevins
DNFDrew Jensen

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cole Shepherd (mojo wheels)
2Zachary Proctor (MOJO)
3Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
4Cody Smith
5Joseph Crosby
6Stephen Naegele
7Roscoe ODonnell (MOJO Wheels)

Cat. 3 junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Danika Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)

