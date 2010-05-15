Boice speeds to dual slalom win
Harmony fastest in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|2
|Blake Carney (Factory KHS)
|3
|Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Commencal USA)
|4
|Brian Buell (Team Geronimo)
|5
|Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing)
|6
|Jake Kinney (Avent/Bombshell/Maxxis/Shimano)
|7
|Cole Bangert (GT / Sram)
|8
|Jarrod Jakubiak
|9
|Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|10
|Thomas Tokarczyk (Jamis Bikes)
|11
|Jess Pedersen (Brothers Bikes)
|12
|Timothy Sharp (Yeti / Dean Optics / Sol Vista)
|13
|Brian Ballard (mojo wheels)
|14
|Evan Powell (Yeti Fox Regional)
|15
|Blair Reed
|16
|Brandon Turman (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|17
|Adrian Kiener
|18
|Matthew Thompson (Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
|19
|Michael Buell
|20
|Andrew Winohradsky
|21
|Trevor Martin (e13)
|22
|Matthew Grinewich
|23
|Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
|24
|Jeffrey Kamper
|25
|Heikki Hall (E13)
|26
|Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles)
|27
|Christopher Shewmake (Sol Vista Bike Park)
|28
|Doug Ewer (Team Sol Vista Racing)
|29
|Philip Wheeler (Team Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
|30
|Mihai Moga (SolVista Bike Park)
|31
|Clifford Pinto (E13/Pedal The Peaks)
|32
|Erik Nelson (Commencal USA)
|33
|David Ziegman (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/Loeka/All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
|2
|Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth)
|3
|C Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports and Design)
|4
|Catherine Cantway (Tough Girl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)
|2
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|3
|Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|4
|Andy Proctor (RPM / Yeti)
|5
|Madison Bailey (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|6
|Michael Allen
|7
|Dustin Coker (RPM/Yeti)
|8
|Sam Powers (Redstone Cyclery)
|9
|Rory Eastman
|10
|Alec Toney (Team Geronimo)
|11
|Craig Lange (Mojowheels)
|12
|Trevor Haley (Mojo Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
|2
|Matson Hunter
|3
|Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|4
|Dillon Lemarr (Team Texas)
|5
|Jonathan Card
|6
|Logan James (TEAM KRUNK SHOX)
|7
|Keaton Ward
|8
|Max Beard (Yeti RPM)
|9
|Griffin Lewis (Mesa State College)
|10
|Price Seliger (Dirt Labs / Dean Optics)
|11
|Tomas Fernandez (505 racing/hear&soul)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)
|2
|Michael Ambrose (Simbros)
|3
|Martin Navarro
|4
|John Lewis (Sports Garage)
|5
|Shawnee McGovern (Orbit Racing)
|6
|James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
|7
|Wade Washburn (ClubTreads.com/Trek)
|8
|Michael Patterson (Team Kozos)
|9
|Jeremy Ross (Sports Garage/Ventana)
|10
|Brian Pier (Yeti Cycles)
|11
|Antonio Gradillas (Bike Works Albuquerque)
|12
|Jeff Kegu (Neverest)
|13
|Enoch Tatton (Brothers Bikes)
|14
|Justin Alvey (go-ride.com)
|15
|andrew heine (Wheatridge Cyclery)
|16
|Coleigh Patrick
|17
|Chris Webb (Secret Cyclery)
|18
|Kenny Jones
|19
|Brandon Hendrix
|20
|Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
|21
|Andy Woods
|22
|Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
|23
|Curt Clemetson (Dead Bros)
|24
|Santiago Garcia (Secret Cyclery)
|25
|Joe Dodds (Neverest)
|DNF
|Gary Bischoff (Nema Azonic Maxxis ODI Magura)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels)
|2
|Lana Lawson (Canyon Cycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio / FLY)
|2
|Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|2
|Matthew Branney (RPM / Yeti)
|3
|Collin Hudson (Kozos)
|4
|Josh Lambert (Mojo Wheels)
|5
|Joe Valbert (kozos)
|6
|Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)
|7
|Zach Sandell
|8
|William Beilke (Mojo Wheels)
|9
|Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)
|10
|Thomas Balue
|11
|Tanner Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|12
|John MacMurray (Mongoose Tribe / 661 / Freelap Timing Systems)
|13
|Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)
|14
|Roy Benge
|16
|Jacob Branney (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|17
|Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)
|18
|Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)
|19
|Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
|20
|Tony Golenz
|21
|Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing / Trek / Maxxis / 661 / Christy Sports)
|22
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|23
|Cameron Spies (Mojo Wheels)
|24
|Sean Geisler (Moots)
|25
|Hunter Meese (505 racing/heart&soul)
|26
|Jakob Clemensen (Team Treads)
|27
|Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|28
|Brad White (Team Kozos)
|29
|Austin Chipman (Team Kozos)
|30
|Jacob Mead (Team Treads)
|DNF
|Oliver Vowel (Secret Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Maison (Team Geronimo)
|3
|Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)
|4
|Chris Rupinski (Nine 7 Zero)
|5
|Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|6
|Nick Hansch (Team Banshee Colorado)
|7
|Scott Preston (University of New Mexico)
|8
|Justin White
|9
|James Helmer
|10
|Andrew Morrison
|11
|Nathan Martinez (Mojo Wheels)
|12
|Steven Strube (Thor)
|13
|Max Halper (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|14
|Kevin Pokorn
|15
|Ben Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|DNF
|Russell Look (Secret Cyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers)
|2
|Adam Hanlon
|3
|Scott Richards (Smac)
|4
|Kevin Simons (Wheatridge Cyclery)
|5
|Hubert Jackson
|6
|Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart and Soul)
|7
|Mike Kelley
|8
|Darcy Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
|9
|Dan Corley (Kozos)
|10
|Robert Gerwing
|11
|Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|12
|Steve King
|13
|Clay Speas
|14
|Matt Parke (Neverest)
|15
|Roy Kemp (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
|16
|Scott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
|17
|Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)
|18
|Jason Krause (Neverest)
|19
|Ron Cousineau
|20
|Kazzy Saito (Grassroots Cycles)
|21
|Brian Hill (Mojo Wheels)
|22
|Tom Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
|23
|Rick Fitzpatrick
|24
|Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
|25
|Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)
|DNF
|Larry Fitz
|DNF
|John Roberts (505 Racing)
|DNF
|Larry Miyamoto (505 Racing)
|DNF
|Seth Strickland (Summit Velo Rocky Mountain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Foresta
|2
|Fuel Macrae
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|2
|Connor Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
|3
|Riley Farrar (Oneghost and Some Other Guy)
|4
|Wyatt Freier
|5
|Jayce Heatley (Oneghost Industries)
|6
|Ethan Alvey (Performance Bike Parts)
|7
|Tyler Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|8
|Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)
|9
|Jet Macrae
|10
|Sawyer Cousineau (Commencal USA / Sol Vista Race Team)
|11
|Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)
|12
|Reece Cochran (Pedal to the Medal)
|DNF
|Cole Mystrom
|DNF
|Devon McDade (Team Sol Vista)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)
|2
|Zachary Proctor (MOJO)
|3
|Joseph Crosby
|4
|Jesse George (wolf rock racing)
|5
|Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
|6
|Stephen Naegele
|7
|Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
|8
|Roscoe ODonnell (MOJO Wheels)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy