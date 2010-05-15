Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
2Blake Carney (Factory KHS)
3Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Commencal USA)
4Brian Buell (Team Geronimo)
5Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing)
6Jake Kinney (Avent/Bombshell/Maxxis/Shimano)
7Cole Bangert (GT / Sram)
8Jarrod Jakubiak
9Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
10Thomas Tokarczyk (Jamis Bikes)
11Jess Pedersen (Brothers Bikes)
12Timothy Sharp (Yeti / Dean Optics / Sol Vista)
13Brian Ballard (mojo wheels)
14Evan Powell (Yeti Fox Regional)
15Blair Reed
16Brandon Turman (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
17Adrian Kiener
18Matthew Thompson (Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
19Michael Buell
20Andrew Winohradsky
21Trevor Martin (e13)
22Matthew Grinewich
23Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
24Jeffrey Kamper
25Heikki Hall (E13)
26Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles)
27Christopher Shewmake (Sol Vista Bike Park)
28Doug Ewer (Team Sol Vista Racing)
29Philip Wheeler (Team Sol Vista / Commencal USA)
30Mihai Moga (SolVista Bike Park)
31Clifford Pinto (E13/Pedal The Peaks)
32Erik Nelson (Commencal USA)
33David Ziegman (Yeti Cycles National Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/Loeka/All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
2Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth)
3C Michelle Rivera (Steven K Sports and Design)
4Catherine Cantway (Tough Girl)

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Trevor Trinkino (Yeti RPM)
2Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
3Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
4Andy Proctor (RPM / Yeti)
5Madison Bailey (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
6Michael Allen
7Dustin Coker (RPM/Yeti)
8Sam Powers (Redstone Cyclery)
9Rory Eastman
10Alec Toney (Team Geronimo)
11Craig Lange (Mojowheels)
12Trevor Haley (Mojo Wheels)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
2Matson Hunter
3Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
4Dillon Lemarr (Team Texas)
5Jonathan Card
6Logan James (TEAM KRUNK SHOX)
7Keaton Ward
8Max Beard (Yeti RPM)
9Griffin Lewis (Mesa State College)
10Price Seliger (Dirt Labs / Dean Optics)
11Tomas Fernandez (505 racing/hear&soul)

Cat. 1 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Spangler (Bike Works Albuquerque)
2Michael Ambrose (Simbros)
3Martin Navarro
4John Lewis (Sports Garage)
5Shawnee McGovern (Orbit Racing)
6James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
7Wade Washburn (ClubTreads.com/Trek)
8Michael Patterson (Team Kozos)
9Jeremy Ross (Sports Garage/Ventana)
10Brian Pier (Yeti Cycles)
11Antonio Gradillas (Bike Works Albuquerque)
12Jeff Kegu (Neverest)
13Enoch Tatton (Brothers Bikes)
14Justin Alvey (go-ride.com)
15andrew heine (Wheatridge Cyclery)
16Coleigh Patrick
17Chris Webb (Secret Cyclery)
18Kenny Jones
19Brandon Hendrix
20Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
21Andy Woods
22Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
23Curt Clemetson (Dead Bros)
24Santiago Garcia (Secret Cyclery)
25Joe Dodds (Neverest)
DNFGary Bischoff (Nema Azonic Maxxis ODI Magura)

Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels)
2Lana Lawson (Canyon Cycles)

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cody Kelley (Cafe Rio / FLY)
2Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
2Matthew Branney (RPM / Yeti)
3Collin Hudson (Kozos)
4Josh Lambert (Mojo Wheels)
5Joe Valbert (kozos)
6Austin Hackett Klaube (Wolf Rock Racing)
7Zach Sandell
8William Beilke (Mojo Wheels)
9Robert Pettit (Team Geronimo)
10Thomas Balue
11Tanner Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
12John MacMurray (Mongoose Tribe / 661 / Freelap Timing Systems)
13Chase Nelson (Wolf Rock Racing)
14Roy Benge
16Jacob Branney (Terminal Velocity Racing)
17Kellen Lutz (Totally Wired)
18Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)
19Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
20Tony Golenz
21Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing / Trek / Maxxis / 661 / Christy Sports)
22Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
23Cameron Spies (Mojo Wheels)
24Sean Geisler (Moots)
25Hunter Meese (505 racing/heart&soul)
26Jakob Clemensen (Team Treads)
27Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
28Brad White (Team Kozos)
29Austin Chipman (Team Kozos)
30Jacob Mead (Team Treads)
DNFOliver Vowel (Secret Cyclery)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Maison (Team Geronimo)
3Brendan Gibbs (Absolute Bikes2)
4Chris Rupinski (Nine 7 Zero)
5Matt Ripley (Terminal Velocity Racing)
6Nick Hansch (Team Banshee Colorado)
7Scott Preston (University of New Mexico)
8Justin White
9James Helmer
10Andrew Morrison
11Nathan Martinez (Mojo Wheels)
12Steven Strube (Thor)
13Max Halper (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
14Kevin Pokorn
15Ben Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
DNFRussell Look (Secret Cyclery)

Cat. 2 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers)
2Adam Hanlon
3Scott Richards (Smac)
4Kevin Simons (Wheatridge Cyclery)
5Hubert Jackson
6Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart and Soul)
7Mike Kelley
8Darcy Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
9Dan Corley (Kozos)
10Robert Gerwing
11Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
12Steve King
13Clay Speas
14Matt Parke (Neverest)
15Roy Kemp (Ruby Canyon Cycles)
16Scott Branney (RPM / Yeti)
17Phillip Stevens (Colorado Custom Wood Floors)
18Jason Krause (Neverest)
19Ron Cousineau
20Kazzy Saito (Grassroots Cycles)
21Brian Hill (Mojo Wheels)
22Tom Stevens (Aloha Mtn Cyclery)
23Rick Fitzpatrick
24Ben Sokolski (Team Evergreen Racing)
25Christopher Taylor (Neverest Racing)
DNFLarry Fitz
DNFJohn Roberts (505 Racing)
DNFLarry Miyamoto (505 Racing)
DNFSeth Strickland (Summit Velo Rocky Mountain)

Cat. 3 Junior men 11 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Foresta
2Fuel Macrae

Cat. 3 junior men 12-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Ory (Mojo Wheels)
2Connor Tieulie (ORBIT / WREX RACING)
3Riley Farrar (Oneghost and Some Other Guy)
4Wyatt Freier
5Jayce Heatley (Oneghost Industries)
6Ethan Alvey (Performance Bike Parts)
7Tyler Spence (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
8Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)
9Jet Macrae
10Sawyer Cousineau (Commencal USA / Sol Vista Race Team)
11Jamie Erhart (Oneghost Industries)
12Reece Cochran (Pedal to the Medal)
DNFCole Mystrom
DNFDevon McDade (Team Sol Vista)

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephan Davoust (Durango Devo)
2Zachary Proctor (MOJO)
3Joseph Crosby
4Jesse George (wolf rock racing)
5Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
6Stephen Naegele
7Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
8Roscoe ODonnell (MOJO Wheels)

