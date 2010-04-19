Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)1:48:47
2Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:00:03
3Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:01:53
4Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:06:12
5Vassilios Chortomaris (Gre)0:07:12
6Alexandros Iordanidis (Gre)0:07:13
7Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:10:57
8Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:17:01
9Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:17:22
10Nikolaos Tahopoulos (Gre)0:18:01
11Polychronis Sioulas (Gre)0:21:54
12Ioannis Agtzidis (Gre)0:31:35
13Dimitrios Kiskinis (Gre)0:43:11
14Dimitrios Tsatsalidis (Gre)1:04:43

