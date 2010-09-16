Dynamos win in Montana
Junior and scholastic championships held
The Montana Scholastic and Junior State Mountain Bike Championships were held in Helena, Montana, under perfect fall weather. The Helena Dynamos team swept the individual podiums and, for the second year in a row, took home the team plaques for middle school boys, middle school boys, and high school boys.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Keaton Habeck (Dynamos)
|2
|Silas Rea (Dynamos)
|3
|Colin Habeck (Dynamos)
|4
|Anders Harris (Dynamos)
|5
|Layne Janicek (Dynamos)
|6
|Josh Finley (Dynamos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Landen Beckner (Dynamos)
|2
|Garret Carlson (Dynamos)
|3
|Ryan Seyler (Dynamos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eric Carlson (Dynamos)
|2
|Atticus Proctor (Dynamos)
|3
|Kergan Boggs (Dynamos)
|4
|Jacob Rex (Dynamos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aine Lawlor (Dynamos)
|2
|Emma Anderberg (Dynamos)
|3
|Willa Fossum (Dynamos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Erika Ackerlund (Dynamos)
