Trending

Dynamos win in Montana

Junior and scholastic championships held

Image 1 of 20

Eric Carlson (Helena Dynamos), two-time Boys High School State Champion

Eric Carlson (Helena Dynamos), two-time Boys High School State Champion
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 2 of 20

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) in the zone.

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) in the zone.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 3 of 20

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) and Erika Ackerlund (Helena Dynamos) descending.

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) and Erika Ackerlund (Helena Dynamos) descending.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 4 of 20

Atticus Proctor (Helena Dynamos) railing a turn.

Atticus Proctor (Helena Dynamos) railing a turn.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 5 of 20

Boys High School Champ, Eric Carlson (Helena Dynamos).

Boys High School Champ, Eric Carlson (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 6 of 20

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) cruising.

Jacob Rex (Helena Dynamos) cruising.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 7 of 20

Girls Middle School sprint, Aine Lawlor (Helena Dynamos) edging Emma Anderberg (Helena Dynamos).

Girls Middle School sprint, Aine Lawlor (Helena Dynamos) edging Emma Anderberg (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 8 of 20

Boys Middle School sprint, left to right: Keaton Habeck (Helena Dynamos), Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos) and Lane Janicek (Helena Dynamos).

Boys Middle School sprint, left to right: Keaton Habeck (Helena Dynamos), Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos) and Lane Janicek (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 9 of 20

Josh Finley (Helena Dynamos) chasing back after a puncture.

Josh Finley (Helena Dynamos) chasing back after a puncture.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 10 of 20

Keaton Habeck (Helena Dynamos) descending.

Keaton Habeck (Helena Dynamos) descending.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 11 of 20

Two-time Middle School Champ, Landen Beckner (Helena Dynamos).

Two-time Middle School Champ, Landen Beckner (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 12 of 20

Emma Anderberg (Helena Dynamos) enjoying the fun.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 13 of 20

Eventual 2nd place finisher Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos).

Eventual 2nd place finisher Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 14 of 20

Emma Anderberg (Helena Dynamos) hammering away

Emma Anderberg (Helena Dynamos) hammering away
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 15 of 20

Boys Middle School State Champion and up and coming talent Landen Beckner (Helena Dynamos).

Boys Middle School State Champion and up and coming talent Landen Beckner (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 16 of 20

Colin Habeck (Helena Dynamos) focusing.

Colin Habeck (Helena Dynamos) focusing.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 17 of 20

Girls Middle School State Champion, 6th grader Aine Lawlor (Helena Dynamos).

Girls Middle School State Champion, 6th grader Aine Lawlor (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 18 of 20

Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos) leads Keaton and Colin Habeck (Helena Dynamos) in the middle school race.

Garett Carlson (Helena Dynamos) leads Keaton and Colin Habeck (Helena Dynamos) in the middle school race.
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 19 of 20

Girls' High School State Champion, 9th grade sensation Erika Ackerlund (Helena Dynamos).

Girls' High School State Champion, 9th grade sensation Erika Ackerlund (Helena Dynamos).
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)
Image 20 of 20

Start of the Montana Middle School Mountain Bike State Championship race

Start of the Montana Middle School Mountain Bike State Championship race
(Image credit: Geoff Proctor)

The Montana Scholastic and Junior State Mountain Bike Championships were held in Helena, Montana, under perfect fall weather. The Helena Dynamos team swept the individual podiums and, for the second year in a row, took home the team plaques for middle school boys, middle school boys, and high school boys.

Full Results

Junior men 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Keaton Habeck (Dynamos)
2Silas Rea (Dynamos)
3Colin Habeck (Dynamos)
4Anders Harris (Dynamos)
5Layne Janicek (Dynamos)
6Josh Finley (Dynamos)

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Landen Beckner (Dynamos)
2Garret Carlson (Dynamos)
3Ryan Seyler (Dynamos)

Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eric Carlson (Dynamos)
2Atticus Proctor (Dynamos)
3Kergan Boggs (Dynamos)
4Jacob Rex (Dynamos)

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aine Lawlor (Dynamos)
2Emma Anderberg (Dynamos)
3Willa Fossum (Dynamos)

Junior women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erika Ackerlund (Dynamos)

Latest on Cyclingnews