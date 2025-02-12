Milan-San Remo 2025 route

Image 1 of 5 The map of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport) The profile of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport) The finale of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport) The Cipressa climb of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport) The Poggio climb of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)

The 2025 edition of Milan-San Remo will be held on Saturday 22 March.

The first Monument Classic of the season will again start in Pavia, south of Milan, for a second year, with race organiser RCS Sport also reaching a deal with the Municipality of Pavia for 2026 and 2027.

The 289km race route starts in central Pavia and heads north towards Milan for a short loop before reaching the Certosa, where it joins the traditional route south.

The race passes through Casteggio and Voghera before taking a slight detour to Rivanazzano and Salice Terme, before merging back onto the classic course at Tortona for the ride to the Mediterranean coast via Ovada and over the Passo del Turchino before dropping into Genoa near Voltri, west of the Ligurian city.

From Voltri, the race rolls westwards along the coastline, following the Statale Aurelia through Varazze, Savona, Albenga and Imperia.

In San Lorenzo al Mare, the riders face the sequence of the Capi (Mele, Cervo and Berta) coastal climbs. Then the peloton will face the Cipressa (added in 1982) and the Poggio di San Remo (added in 1961).

The Cipressa is just over 5.6 km long with a gradient of 4.1%. The highly testing descent leads back down to the Aurelia coast road.

The ascent of the Poggio begins with just 9km to go. It twists for 3.7km up the hillside, with an average gradient less than 4%. However it is always raced at high speed, with attacks often coming in the final kilometre.

The descent is testing, on twisting roads through the greenhouses of San Remo until swooshing back onto the main road.

The last two kilometres are on long, straight roads, ideal for attacks and the chase.

There is a left-hand bend on a roundabout 850 metres from the finish line, then the last bend points towards the Via Roma rising finish.

The finale of the 2025 Milan-San Remo includes the Cipressa and the Poggio (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)

The Cipressa climb of the 2025 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: LaPresse/RCS Sport)