Milan-San Remo 2023 - Live coverage
292 kilometres to go
The peloton is already lined out as the early break tries to go clear.
And racing has officially begun. Only 294 kilometres to go.
To be confirmed but it looks as if Tadej Pogačar has crashed in the neutralized zone, to judge by the green stains on his jersey, but he's not looking at all injured.
They peloton has now reached kilometre 0 and have stopped briefly. A few fans take advantage of the unexpected halt to take a selfie.
The riders have left Abbiategrasso and have now headed out to the kilometre 0 sign.
There are no less than eight former winners in this year's edition of Milan-San Remo: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) - 2022; Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) - 2021; Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - 2020; Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) - 2019; Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) - 2017; Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) - 2016; John Degenkolb (DSM) - 2015 and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) - 2009.
The neutralized section of San Remo this year before the race proper gets underway is 7.8 kilometres long. Meaning the total distance covered is almost 302 kilometres.
Numerous public lining the streets of Abbiategrasso on what looks to be a dry, sunny day. Not much wind for now, though, there's due to be a tailwind later on when the race approaches the coast.
And the riders have just started moving away from the départ fictif. The 2023 edition of Milan-San Remo has begun.
Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) has also appeared at the sign-on podium of Milan-San Remo for one last time.
Wout van Aert has just been interviewed by our colleagues from Sporza.be. The Belgian favourite says that he's at 98.5 percent of his top form and expects that he'll get a lot of support from teammate Jan Tratnik.
The 175 riders are currently signing on.
Racing is set to start in roughly 30 minutes. A reminder that the race starting in the town of Abbiategrasso, about 25 kilometres further west of Milan. But after this unprecedented start, the remainder of the day's course is very much the traditional Milan-San Remo route. The finish in the town of San Remo, just a stone's throw away from Monaco and beyond that France, will be around 1700 local (CET) time.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Milan-San Remo.
