Tom Pidcock out of Milan-San Remo with concussion

Tom Pidcock has been ruled out of Milan-San Remo after being diagnosed with mild concussion stemming from his crash at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Ineos Grenadiers leader won Strade Bianche with a 50km solo attack but then then crashed twice at Tirreno-Adriatico, the second crash on stage 7 caused the mild concussion and on Wednesday Ineos made decision to prescribe a period of rest in line with established concussion protocols.

Pidcock was expected to lead Ineos at Milan-San Remo but the team is hoping he can recover in time for the other spring Classics. However mild concussion means Pidcock is likely to take time off the bike and there was no indication from Ineos when he will return to racing.

“This is obviously disappointing for both Tom and the team,” team manager Rod Ellingworth said in a brief statement.

“We saw at Strade Bianche the sort of form he’s in and I know how keen he was to carry that into Milan-San Remo. But rider welfare is our first priority and he’ll follow the advice of our medical team to ensure that he’s 100% to safely resume his Classics campaign.”

Filippo Ganna and Michał Kwiatkowski are expected to now lead Ineos at MIlan-San Remo.

