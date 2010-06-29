Trending

Torres wins Mexican Cup round

Lorenza Morfin victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Torres Acosta (Mex)1:50:56
2Marcos Escarcega (Mex)0:01:36
3Juan Carlos Hernandez Fernandez (Mex)0:01:58
4José Juan Escarcega (Mex)0:02:26
5Sedly Rivas (Mex)0:02:58
6Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)0:04:23
7Octavio Vicente Chetto (Mex)0:05:53
8Jose Vladimir Hernandez Gonzalez (Mex)0:09:44
DNFDaniel Marquez (Mex)
DNFJosé Guadalupe Cruz Salas (Mex)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)1:50:55
2Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:04:04
3Carla Salgado Gonzalez (Mex)0:04:15
4Macaria Gomez Perez (Mex)0:11:48
5Alba Larragoiti (Mex)0:21:31

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Escarcega (Mex)1:48:54
2Alejandro Barajas Vega (Mex)0:06:45
3Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)0:08:42
4Victor Francisco Hernandez Alvarez (Mex)0:10:00
5Juan Luis Gonzalez Garcia (Mex)0:14:51
6Baruc Castillo Trejo (Mex)0:18:16
7Misael Vega (Mex)0:22:12
8Cesar Ricardo Marquez Martinez (Mex)0:27:09
9Braulio Casas Gonzalez (Mex)0:28:55
DNFSergio Gonzalez (Mex)
DNFGuian Alejandro Gimenez (Mex)

