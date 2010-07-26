English handily takes win at Merida 24-hour race
Douglas victorious among the women
Men's world and Australian national solo 24-hour champion Jason English was a comfortable winner of the gruelling Merida 24 Hour mountain bike race at Old Hidden Vale, west of Brisbane.
English, from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, completed 32 laps of the 14.3km course, covering more than 450km after starting off at mid-day on Saturday and finishing at noon today.
He finished well ahead of Queenslanders Rowan Crawford and Sean Bekkers, who both rode more than 400km.
Victorian national title holder Jessica Douglas covered 350km to win the women's event, with Queenland's Rachel Edwards and Katie Heynes second and third respectively.
Event organiser Peter Creagh of Tailwind Promotions said riders were fortunate to race in fairly mild and dry conditions overnight with a minimum of seven degrees Celsius and a full moon to aid with visibility.
More than 280 riders, including 100 solo riders, competed in the race in both individual and team categories.
The main solo riders used the weekend's event as a warm up for the World Solo Championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra in October.
Creagh said Old Hidden Vale, near Grandchester, will be bidding to stage the 2013 24-hour world championships.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason English
|32
|laps
|2
|Rowan Crawford
|29
|3
|Sean Bekkers
|28
|4
|Chris Fitzgerald
|26
|5
|Stan Miriklis
|25
|6
|Mike Zande
|24
|7
|Joshua Bamford
|22
|8
|Andrew Handyside
|19
|9
|Dan Graham
|18
|10
|Jeremy Chan
|16
|11
|Michael Reedy
|12
|12
|Jason Harrod
|11
|13
|Grant Welsh
|9
|14
|Ryan Moody
|7
|15
|Shannon Jansen
|7
|16
|Jeremy Glover
|5
|17
|David Ratcliffe
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Hanson
|27
|laps
|2
|Steve Johnson
|26
|3
|Alistair Cook
|25
|4
|Jim Robbie
|24
|5
|Angelo De Maria
|22
|6
|Jesse Carlsson
|21
|7
|Benjamin Culton
|21
|8
|Steven Mair
|21
|9
|Peter Maxwell
|21
|10
|Darrin White
|21
|11
|Fabian Dal Santo
|21
|12
|David Collins
|21
|13
|Nicholas Westwood
|20
|14
|Shane Fraser
|20
|15
|Ryan Fogg
|19
|16
|Robert Rowe
|19
|17
|Russell Worthington
|18
|18
|John Styles
|18
|19
|Ashley Howlett
|18
|20
|Jason Cheshire
|17
|21
|Michael Giess
|17
|22
|Adrian Booth
|17
|23
|Daniel Campbell
|16
|24
|Matthew Ness
|15
|25
|Rik Cook
|15
|26
|Brendan Villiers
|14
|27
|Durian Rider
|14
|28
|Antony Steynberg
|14
|29
|Richard Alberthsen
|13
|30
|Patrick Eastgate
|12
|31
|Cameron Dalton
|11
|32
|Stuart Douglas
|11
|33
|Ky Lane
|10
|34
|Shannon Duggan
|8
|35
|Matthew McPherson
|7
|36
|Martin Siddons
|6
|37
|XS Energy
|6
|38
|Andrew Beddie
|5
|39
|Mario Manitta
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wayne Hoger
|23
|laps
|2
|Jay Dorreboom
|23
|3
|Stephen Mitchell
|22
|4
|Alan Ferris
|18
|5
|John Sloan
|18
|6
|Martin Comer
|17
|7
|Aaron Donaldson
|17
|8
|Ivan Chan
|16
|9
|Steve Mills
|16
|10
|Graham Menzies
|15
|11
|Michael Walsh
|14
|12
|Cris Harris
|12
|13
|John Clews
|11
|14
|Rients Lootsma
|10
|15
|Stephen Gage
|10
|16
|Clive Bishop
|9
|17
|Paul Sloan
|7
|18
|Reg Byrne
|6
|19
|Drew Edbrooke
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garry Rogers
|22
|laps
|2
|John Anderson
|16
|3
|Darryl Kuyer
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dustin van Nek
|12
|laps
|2
|Massimo Sarri
|8
|3
|Nathan Kerswell
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Heynes
|18
|laps
|2
|Maggie Synge
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas
|25
|laps
|2
|Rach Edwards
|20
|3
|Sarah Woods
|17
|4
|Danielle Gage
|10
|5
|Kim Stokeld
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Zahra
|23
|laps
|2
|Mark Bristow
|21
|3
|Tim Clarke
|18
|4
|Sean Burke
|14
|5
|Scott Clarke
|14
|6
|Steve Archer
|12
|7
|Mitchell Levy
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Epic
|23
|laps
|2
|Go the Grandparents
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|99 Bikes & 2 Blokes
|31
|laps
|2
|Rock Doctors
|29
|3
|Shibby
|25
|4
|Team Aus Aero
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|For The Riders & Giant sitting in a tree
|32
|laps
|2
|Team Dynamic
|28
|3
|Team Gigigig
|25
|4
|Detox 99 Bikes
|24
|5
|Little Kenny's Soldiers
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blake & His Hobo Bros
|31
|laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coyote Racing
|25
|laps
|2
|Kamikazi Koalas
|25
|3
|Racing Stripes
|25
|4
|Team Phoenix
|23
|5
|Just for Fun Team
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Captain Hardtail & the Full Sus Pussies
|33
|laps
|2
|Ipswich Cycles Team A
|31
|3
|Team Riddler
|30
|4
|3 Virgins & a Prostitute
|29
|5
|Bums on Mountain Bikes
|29
|6
|NVG - Night Vision Gremlins
|29
|7
|Over The Edge
|28
|8
|MTBdirtriders
|27
|9
|Granny Gear
|27
|10
|Ipswich Cycles Team B
|27
|11
|Tree Huggers
|26
|12
|SMS Outstation
|26
|13
|Friday Warriors
|25
|14
|D Cups
|22
|15
|Spendalots
|21
|16
|Atherton Mountain Men
|20
|17
|Team Terific
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|99 Bikes
|30
|laps
|2
|Merida Flight Centre Juniors
|26
|3
|BrokenSpoke
|25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|For The Riders Racer Boys!
|32
|laps
|2
|Race Elements Muppet to Champions
|29
|3
|Team Adrenalini
|25
|4
|Hyperlactic
|24
|5
|WRB
|24
|6
|Merida Flight Centre Racing
|18
