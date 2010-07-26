Trending

English handily takes win at Merida 24-hour race

Douglas victorious among the women

Men's world and Australian national solo 24-hour champion Jason English was a comfortable winner of the gruelling Merida 24 Hour mountain bike race at Old Hidden Vale, west of Brisbane.

English, from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, completed 32 laps of the 14.3km course, covering more than 450km after starting off at mid-day on Saturday and finishing at noon today.

He finished well ahead of Queenslanders Rowan Crawford and Sean Bekkers, who both rode more than 400km.

Victorian national title holder Jessica Douglas covered 350km to win the women's event, with Queenland's Rachel Edwards and Katie Heynes second and third respectively.

Event organiser Peter Creagh of Tailwind Promotions said riders were fortunate to race in fairly mild and dry conditions overnight with a minimum of seven degrees Celsius and a full moon to aid with visibility.

More than 280 riders, including 100 solo riders, competed in the race in both individual and team categories.

The main solo riders used the weekend's event as a warm up for the World Solo Championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra in October.

Creagh said Old Hidden Vale, near Grandchester, will be bidding to stage the 2013 24-hour world championships.

Full Results

Solo men 20-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English32laps
2Rowan Crawford29
3Sean Bekkers28
4Chris Fitzgerald26
5Stan Miriklis25
6Mike Zande24
7Joshua Bamford22
8Andrew Handyside19
9Dan Graham18
10Jeremy Chan16
11Michael Reedy12
12Jason Harrod11
13Grant Welsh9
14Ryan Moody7
15Shannon Jansen7
16Jeremy Glover5
17David Ratcliffe4

Solo men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Hanson27laps
2Steve Johnson26
3Alistair Cook25
4Jim Robbie24
5Angelo De Maria22
6Jesse Carlsson21
7Benjamin Culton21
8Steven Mair21
9Peter Maxwell21
10Darrin White21
11Fabian Dal Santo21
12David Collins21
13Nicholas Westwood20
14Shane Fraser20
15Ryan Fogg19
16Robert Rowe19
17Russell Worthington18
18John Styles18
19Ashley Howlett18
20Jason Cheshire17
21Michael Giess17
22Adrian Booth17
23Daniel Campbell16
24Matthew Ness15
25Rik Cook15
26Brendan Villiers14
27Durian Rider14
28Antony Steynberg14
29Richard Alberthsen13
30Patrick Eastgate12
31Cameron Dalton11
32Stuart Douglas11
33Ky Lane10
34Shannon Duggan8
35Matthew McPherson7
36Martin Siddons6
37XS Energy6
38Andrew Beddie5
39Mario Manitta4

Solo men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wayne Hoger23laps
2Jay Dorreboom23
3Stephen Mitchell22
4Alan Ferris18
5John Sloan18
6Martin Comer17
7Aaron Donaldson17
8Ivan Chan16
9Steve Mills16
10Graham Menzies15
11Michael Walsh14
12Cris Harris12
13John Clews11
14Rients Lootsma10
15Stephen Gage10
16Clive Bishop9
17Paul Sloan7
18Reg Byrne6
19Drew Edbrooke4

Solo men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry Rogers22laps
2John Anderson16
3Darryl Kuyer12

Solo men Under 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dustin van Nek12laps
2Massimo Sarri8
3Nathan Kerswell8

Solo women 20-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Heynes18laps
2Maggie Synge16

Solo women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Douglas25laps
2Rach Edwards20
3Sarah Woods17
4Danielle Gage10
5Kim Stokeld4

Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Zahra23laps
2Mark Bristow21
3Tim Clarke18
4Sean Burke14
5Scott Clarke14
6Steve Archer12
7Mitchell Levy6

Female / Mixed Teams of Two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Epic23laps
2Go the Grandparents16

Male teams of two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
199 Bikes & 2 Blokes31laps
2Rock Doctors29
3Shibby25
4Team Aus Aero21

Teams of 3 mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1For The Riders & Giant sitting in a tree32laps
2Team Dynamic28
3Team Gigigig25
4Detox 99 Bikes24
5Little Kenny's Soldiers21

Teams of 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake & His Hobo Bros31laps

Teams of 4 Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coyote Racing25laps
2Kamikazi Koalas25
3Racing Stripes25
4Team Phoenix23
5Just for Fun Team22

Teams of four Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Captain Hardtail & the Full Sus Pussies33laps
2Ipswich Cycles Team A31
3Team Riddler30
43 Virgins & a Prostitute29
5Bums on Mountain Bikes29
6NVG - Night Vision Gremlins29
7Over The Edge28
8MTBdirtriders27
9Granny Gear27
10Ipswich Cycles Team B27
11Tree Huggers26
12SMS Outstation26
13Friday Warriors25
14D Cups22
15Spendalots21
16Atherton Mountain Men20
17Team Terific15

Teams of 6 mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
199 Bikes30laps
2Merida Flight Centre Juniors26
3BrokenSpoke25

Teams of 6 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1For The Riders Racer Boys!32laps
2Race Elements Muppet to Champions29
3Team Adrenalini25
4Hyperlactic24
5WRB24
6Merida Flight Centre Racing18

