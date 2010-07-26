Men's world and Australian national solo 24-hour champion Jason English was a comfortable winner of the gruelling Merida 24 Hour mountain bike race at Old Hidden Vale, west of Brisbane.

English, from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, completed 32 laps of the 14.3km course, covering more than 450km after starting off at mid-day on Saturday and finishing at noon today.

He finished well ahead of Queenslanders Rowan Crawford and Sean Bekkers, who both rode more than 400km.

Victorian national title holder Jessica Douglas covered 350km to win the women's event, with Queenland's Rachel Edwards and Katie Heynes second and third respectively.

Event organiser Peter Creagh of Tailwind Promotions said riders were fortunate to race in fairly mild and dry conditions overnight with a minimum of seven degrees Celsius and a full moon to aid with visibility.

More than 280 riders, including 100 solo riders, competed in the race in both individual and team categories.

The main solo riders used the weekend's event as a warm up for the World Solo Championships at Mount Stromlo in Canberra in October.

Creagh said Old Hidden Vale, near Grandchester, will be bidding to stage the 2013 24-hour world championships.

Full Results

Solo men 20-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 32 laps 2 Rowan Crawford 29 3 Sean Bekkers 28 4 Chris Fitzgerald 26 5 Stan Miriklis 25 6 Mike Zande 24 7 Joshua Bamford 22 8 Andrew Handyside 19 9 Dan Graham 18 10 Jeremy Chan 16 11 Michael Reedy 12 12 Jason Harrod 11 13 Grant Welsh 9 14 Ryan Moody 7 15 Shannon Jansen 7 16 Jeremy Glover 5 17 David Ratcliffe 4

Solo men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Hanson 27 laps 2 Steve Johnson 26 3 Alistair Cook 25 4 Jim Robbie 24 5 Angelo De Maria 22 6 Jesse Carlsson 21 7 Benjamin Culton 21 8 Steven Mair 21 9 Peter Maxwell 21 10 Darrin White 21 11 Fabian Dal Santo 21 12 David Collins 21 13 Nicholas Westwood 20 14 Shane Fraser 20 15 Ryan Fogg 19 16 Robert Rowe 19 17 Russell Worthington 18 18 John Styles 18 19 Ashley Howlett 18 20 Jason Cheshire 17 21 Michael Giess 17 22 Adrian Booth 17 23 Daniel Campbell 16 24 Matthew Ness 15 25 Rik Cook 15 26 Brendan Villiers 14 27 Durian Rider 14 28 Antony Steynberg 14 29 Richard Alberthsen 13 30 Patrick Eastgate 12 31 Cameron Dalton 11 32 Stuart Douglas 11 33 Ky Lane 10 34 Shannon Duggan 8 35 Matthew McPherson 7 36 Martin Siddons 6 37 XS Energy 6 38 Andrew Beddie 5 39 Mario Manitta 4

Solo men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wayne Hoger 23 laps 2 Jay Dorreboom 23 3 Stephen Mitchell 22 4 Alan Ferris 18 5 John Sloan 18 6 Martin Comer 17 7 Aaron Donaldson 17 8 Ivan Chan 16 9 Steve Mills 16 10 Graham Menzies 15 11 Michael Walsh 14 12 Cris Harris 12 13 John Clews 11 14 Rients Lootsma 10 15 Stephen Gage 10 16 Clive Bishop 9 17 Paul Sloan 7 18 Reg Byrne 6 19 Drew Edbrooke 4

Solo men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry Rogers 22 laps 2 John Anderson 16 3 Darryl Kuyer 12

Solo men Under 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dustin van Nek 12 laps 2 Massimo Sarri 8 3 Nathan Kerswell 8

Solo women 20-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Heynes 18 laps 2 Maggie Synge 16

Solo women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 25 laps 2 Rach Edwards 20 3 Sarah Woods 17 4 Danielle Gage 10 5 Kim Stokeld 4

Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Zahra 23 laps 2 Mark Bristow 21 3 Tim Clarke 18 4 Sean Burke 14 5 Scott Clarke 14 6 Steve Archer 12 7 Mitchell Levy 6

Female / Mixed Teams of Two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Epic 23 laps 2 Go the Grandparents 16

Male teams of two # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 99 Bikes & 2 Blokes 31 laps 2 Rock Doctors 29 3 Shibby 25 4 Team Aus Aero 21

Teams of 3 mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 For The Riders & Giant sitting in a tree 32 laps 2 Team Dynamic 28 3 Team Gigigig 25 4 Detox 99 Bikes 24 5 Little Kenny's Soldiers 21

Teams of 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake & His Hobo Bros 31 laps

Teams of 4 Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coyote Racing 25 laps 2 Kamikazi Koalas 25 3 Racing Stripes 25 4 Team Phoenix 23 5 Just for Fun Team 22

Teams of four Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Captain Hardtail & the Full Sus Pussies 33 laps 2 Ipswich Cycles Team A 31 3 Team Riddler 30 4 3 Virgins & a Prostitute 29 5 Bums on Mountain Bikes 29 6 NVG - Night Vision Gremlins 29 7 Over The Edge 28 8 MTBdirtriders 27 9 Granny Gear 27 10 Ipswich Cycles Team B 27 11 Tree Huggers 26 12 SMS Outstation 26 13 Friday Warriors 25 14 D Cups 22 15 Spendalots 21 16 Atherton Mountain Men 20 17 Team Terific 15

Teams of 6 mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 99 Bikes 30 laps 2 Merida Flight Centre Juniors 26 3 BrokenSpoke 25