Trending

Bissell dominates Merco Cycling Classic time trial

Vennell wins stage; Jacques-Maynes moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 34

Stage one winner Robert Britton finshed just 32 seconds off the winning time but is just 8 seconds out of the leader's jersey.

Stage one winner Robert Britton finshed just 32 seconds off the winning time but is just 8 seconds out of the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 34

Kristin McGrath gets a brake adjustment before starting the stage two time trial.

Kristin McGrath gets a brake adjustment before starting the stage two time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 34

Sophie waits patiently for her human (Ina-Yoko Teutenberg) to return from work.

Sophie waits patiently for her human (Ina-Yoko Teutenberg) to return from work.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 34

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) finished fourth, 1:25 behind the winner.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) finished fourth, 1:25 behind the winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 34

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) climbed to second on GC, behind teammate Tetrick-Starnes.

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) climbed to second on GC, behind teammate Tetrick-Starnes.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 34

Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) blazed the 12 mile time trial course with a 1:15 margin over her closest challenger.

Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) blazed the 12 mile time trial course with a 1:15 margin over her closest challenger.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 34

Thursday's stage winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) finished the time trial 2:27 back to take ninth place.

Thursday's stage winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) finished the time trial 2:27 back to take ninth place.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 34

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) managed fourth place on her converted road bike.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) managed fourth place on her converted road bike.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 34

Molly Van Houweling (Metromint) moved up nine places on GC with her second-place finish.

Molly Van Houweling (Metromint) moved up nine places on GC with her second-place finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 34

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) spent much of the previous day at the front of the field and handily claimed seventh place.

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) spent much of the previous day at the front of the field and handily claimed seventh place.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 34

Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) finished second and climbed to fourth on GC.

Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) finished second and climbed to fourth on GC.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 34

Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) claimed the leaders jersey on the second stage with a criterium and road race remaining.

Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) claimed the leaders jersey on the second stage with a criterium and road race remaining.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 34

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) couldn't repeat her impressive result from Thursday and tumbled from the top ten in GC.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) couldn't repeat her impressive result from Thursday and tumbled from the top ten in GC.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 34

Stage one winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) slid to fifth on GC with her ninth-place finish.

Stage one winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) slid to fifth on GC with her ninth-place finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 34

Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) couldn't repeat her podium appearance of stage one, and finished 4:09 behind the winner.

Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) couldn't repeat her podium appearance of stage one, and finished 4:09 behind the winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 34

The evergreen Larry Nolan (Specialized Masters) tore through the time trial course just 2:27 behind the Pro 1-2 winner.

The evergreen Larry Nolan (Specialized Masters) tore through the time trial course just 2:27 behind the Pro 1-2 winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 34

Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) summits the hill on the Merco TT course en route to disrupting a Bissell six-deep sweep.

Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) summits the hill on the Merco TT course en route to disrupting a Bissell six-deep sweep.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 34

1984 Olympic gold medalist Alexi Grewal finished 4:36 away from the winner on a completely non-aero bike.

1984 Olympic gold medalist Alexi Grewal finished 4:36 away from the winner on a completely non-aero bike.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 34

Dillon Clapp took time away from the day job as Creative Director at ROAD magazine for the time trial. Despite his best efforts, he missed out on Lantern Rouge.

Dillon Clapp took time away from the day job as Creative Director at ROAD magazine for the time trial. Despite his best efforts, he missed out on Lantern Rouge.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 34

Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) time was 21 seconds off the leader and netted him fifth place, preventing a Bissell top-six finish.

Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) time was 21 seconds off the leader and netted him fifth place, preventing a Bissell top-six finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 21 of 34

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) margin of victory was just nine seconds over teammate Andy jacques-Maynes.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) margin of victory was just nine seconds over teammate Andy jacques-Maynes.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 22 of 34

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) collected tenth on the day with a time just 47 seconds off the winner.

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) collected tenth on the day with a time just 47 seconds off the winner.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 23 of 34

Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) did impressively well in a field filled with older and more experienced racers.

Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) did impressively well in a field filled with older and more experienced racers.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 24 of 34

Fast Freddie Rodriguez is now with Specialized Masters, and netted a 12th place finish in the time trial.

Fast Freddie Rodriguez is now with Specialized Masters, and netted a 12th place finish in the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 25 of 34

Defending Merco Cycling Classic champion Ben Jacques-Maynes gets aero on the smooth time trial course.

Defending Merco Cycling Classic champion Ben Jacques-Maynes gets aero on the smooth time trial course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 26 of 34

Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) finished 2:27 off the winning time.

Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) finished 2:27 off the winning time.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 27 of 34

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) posted the winning time of 24:47 over the 12 mile course.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) posted the winning time of 24:47 over the 12 mile course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 28 of 34

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 29 of 34

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 30 of 34

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) scooped up second place with a 24:56 ride over 12 miles.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) scooped up second place with a 24:56 ride over 12 miles.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 31 of 34

Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits third overall after a fourth in the time trial.

Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits third overall after a fourth in the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 32 of 34

Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits fourth overall GC after the time trial.

Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits fourth overall GC after the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 33 of 34

Defending Merco Cycling Classic champ Ben Jacques-Maynes leads GC with a eight second advantage after his third-place finish.

Defending Merco Cycling Classic champ Ben Jacques-Maynes leads GC with a eight second advantage after his third-place finish.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 34 of 34

John Bennett (Cal Giant Berries-Specialized) held on to fifth overall despite finishing outside the top ten in the time trial.

John Bennett (Cal Giant Berries-Specialized) held on to fifth overall despite finishing outside the top ten in the time trial.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Jeremy Vennell brought his Bissell Pro Cycling team its second consecutive victory by taking a convincing win during the stage two individual time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic on Thursday. The former New Zealand national champion rode the 19.2-kilometre course in a time of 24:47, besting his teammates Andy Jacques-Maynes in second by eight seconds, Ben Jacques-Maynes in third by an additional 10 seconds and Jay Thompson in fourth.

“I liked the course because it suited me well today with all the undulations which made it better than being just flat and straight out and back,” Vennell said. “I had it easier than some of the other guys today because I didn’t make the break yesterday, so that might have helped as well. I enjoyed it and I think they have a really good race going on here. It is always nice to get a win early in the season.”

Ben Jacques-Maynes moved into the overall race lead ahead of his teammates Rob Britton, who won the previous day’s stage, Jay Thompson and Paul Mach. The race will continue at the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday.

“I don’t think that we will have to work on the front too much because there are only a few guys to watch,” Vennell said. “We would like to keep the race interesting and let everyone have a good race.”

“We have Frank Pipp, Patrick Bevin and Kyle Wamsley and there are the rest of us too so maybe we can do another top three,” he added. “It might be a bit harder though because the crit is shorter and there are a lot of riders who hang in there and sprint at the finish. But our sprinters are going well.”

The time trial parcours was out-and-back on a nearly 10-kilometre stretch of road along the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. On the way out, the riders contested more than 200 feet of climbing that was followed by a descent. They turned around at the halfway marker and rode back over the same ascent and down to the finish line.

Vennell arrived to the Stateside several weeks ago for the start of the season at the Bissell Pro Cycling Team training camp held last week in Santa Rosa. “We had a really good preparation for the start of this season and just came from camp which was awesome,” Vennell said. “The camp was great and all the new guys got along really well.”

Starnes wins time trial and moves into Merco lead

In the women’s race, Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) won the stage two 19.2-kilometre individual time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic on Friday. She rode the hilly parcours in a time of 26:38, besting Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third.

“I pre-drove the course and it was pretty basic, out and back, flat to rolling and it wasn’t too windy today,” Starnes said. “I have never felt so fast with my equipment for riding. We have new Pearl Izumi speedsuits which make you feel like you are slicing through the air and the bike and wheels. I never felt so fast on my bike before. I am also very happy with where my fitness is and I am very excited for this year.”

Starnes victory bumped her up into the overall race lead ahead of her teammate Kristin McGrath in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third. The previous days stage winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) slipped into fifth place overall.

“Yesterday my team did a lot of work to protect me for today so that I was able to time trial,” Starnes said. “We have a strong team and it was so amazing to see my teammates sacrificing their time trials for me so that I could perform today. The morale of the team is high after today. They worked so hard yesterday and I was confident in them so for me to be able to ride fast today, they had confidence in me. I owe this one to the team.”

The women’s field will head into the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday morning. Starnes team boasts a nine-rider roster and she is confident in their ability to help maintain her race lead.

“The team is very strong and we work really well together, we are very cohesive and we all have the same goal,” Starnes said. “We are looking forward to defending the jersey through the rest of the race.”

Starnes, coached by her teammate Kristin Armstrong, is new to the Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 squad having competed under the TIBCO-To the Top banner the previous season. The team is led by directeur sportif Giana Roberge at the Merco Cycling Classic.

“I was really excited to race the first time at this race with this team but also nervous about their expectations because of the caliber of riders they are,” Starnes said. “I really respect them and we interact really well together as a team. Giana is an excellent tactician and I have faith in her.”

Results

Elite men - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:24:47
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:09
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21
4Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
5Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:22
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
7Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:32
8Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:33
9Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:36
10Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:00:47
11Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:48
12Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:00:49
13Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:50
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:00:54
15John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:56
16Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:57
17Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:03
18James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:04
19Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:05
20Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:01:06
21Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:19
22Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:20
23Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:01:24
24Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:25
25Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:29
26Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:36
27James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:37
28Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)0:01:41
29Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:43
30Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:43
31Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:01:44
32Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:46
33Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)0:01:48
34Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:01:51
35Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:52
36Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:53
37Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:01:54
38Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:55
39Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:01:57
40Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:59
41Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:02:03
42Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)0:02:04
43Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:04
44Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)0:02:06
45Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:02:08
46Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:02:08
47Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:16
48Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:02:19
49Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:20
50Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:02:27
51Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:02:28
52Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:02:31
53Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:02:32
54David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)0:02:33
55Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)0:02:42
56Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:52
57Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:02:55
58Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:02:57
59Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:02:57
60Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)0:02:59
61Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:02
62Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:03
63Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:04
64Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)0:03:05
65Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:06
66Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:03:07
67Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)0:03:09
68Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)0:03:14
69Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:03:15
70Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:17
71Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:19
72Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:03:20
73Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:21
74Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:24
75Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:27
76Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:03:32
77Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:03:34
78Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:03:36
79Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:38
80Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:03:39
81Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:03:55
82Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:57
83Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:03:57
84Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:59
85Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:04:01
86Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:04:03
87Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:04:05
88Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:06
89Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:04:09
90James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:04:11
91Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:04:14
92Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:15
93Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:18
94Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:04:20
95Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:04:23
96AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:04:30
97Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:04:33
98Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:04:37
99Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:04:37
100Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)0:04:38
101Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:04:38
102Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:42
103Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:47
104Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:04:53
105Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)0:04:57
106Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:01
107Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:05:09
108Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:05:13
109Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:18
110James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:05:25
111Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:25
112Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:06:04
113Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:07:11
114Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:15:44
115Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:15:44

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)25pts
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)20
3Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
4John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)14
5Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)12
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)10
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
8Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)8
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
11Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)5
12Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
13Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
14Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)2
15Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4
3Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)4
3Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
4Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)5pts
2Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

U25 Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:25:43
2Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:07
4Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:09
5Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:23
6Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:00:28
7Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:33
8Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)0:00:45
9Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:47
10Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:47
11Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)0:00:52
12Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:00:55
13Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:57
14Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:00:58
15Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:01:12
16Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:01:12
17Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:01:31
18Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:56
19Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:01:59
20Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:02:01
21Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:02:01
22Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:06
23Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)0:02:09
24Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:02:11
25Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:25
26Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:28
27Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:31
28Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:02:36
29Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:02:38
30Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:42
31Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:02:59
32Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:02
33Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:03:04
34Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:07
35Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:03:08
36Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:10
37James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:15
38Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:22
39Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:24
40AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:34
41Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:46
42Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:03:51
43Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:22
44James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:04:29
45Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:29
46Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:14:48

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3:49:06
2Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:08
3Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
5John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:50
6Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:21
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:56
8Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:12
9Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:25
10Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:07:38
11Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:07:46
12Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:08:00
13Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:03
14Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:04
15Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:08:19
16Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:21
17Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:28
18James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:08:29
19Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:08:31
20Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:08:34
21Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:44
22Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:08:50
23Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:09:16
24Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:09:23
25Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:09:29
26Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)0:09:33
27Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
28Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:09:34
29Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:09:40
30Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
31Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
32Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing)0:09:49
33Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:06
34Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:10:08
35Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:10:18
36David Albrecht (Chico Corsa)0:10:19
37Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:21
38Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:10:22
39Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:29
40Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:10:32
41Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:10:38
42Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:10:44
43Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:10:58
44Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:10:59
45Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
46Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:00
47Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:14
48James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:22
49Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
50Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
51Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier)0:11:26
52Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:39
53Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:11:54
54Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:12:08
55Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:12:14
56Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:12:25
57Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:38
58Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:40
59Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:41
60Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:44
61Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:13:30
62Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:43
63Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness)0:13:51
64Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:33
65Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:14:46
66Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:16:02
67Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:16:38
68Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava)0:17:04
69Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:17:45
70Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:18:38
71Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:19:12
72Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)0:20:37
73Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:23:03
74Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:23:32
75Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)0:23:53
76Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles)0:24:08
77Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
78Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:24:30
79Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:25:08
80Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)0:25:12
81Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:25:20
82Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:25:27
83Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)
84Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:25:44
85Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:26:20
86Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)0:26:27
87Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)
88Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:27:02
89Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:27:04
90Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens)0:27:19
91Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:27:22
92Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:27:26
93Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club)0:27:59
94Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:28:20
95James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:28:42
96Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team)0:29:20
97Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.)0:30:26
98Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:37:26
99Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:39:51
100AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:39:58
101Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:40:37
102Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:40:48
103Richard Pego (Team Helens)0:47:12
104Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:49:15
105Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)
106Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa)0:51:03
107Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite)0:51:37
108Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:51:51
109Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:53:44
110Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar)0:54:56
111Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)1:03:18
112Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:04:45
113James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:06:55
114Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling)1:33:15
115Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)1:41:01

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)31pts
2Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)28
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)27
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)18
5John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)17
6Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)13
7Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)11
8Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)10
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
10Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)8
11Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)7
12Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
13Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)4
14Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
15Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
16Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
17Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder)2
18Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)1

U25 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3:49:56
2Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:31
3Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling)0:06:48
4Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:31
5Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:07:38
6Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing)0:08:26
7Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:08:43
8Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:08:44
9Chris Aten (Landis/Trek)0:08:50
10Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)
11Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar)0:09:18
12Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society)0:09:32
13Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:09:39
14Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports)0:09:48
15Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing)0:10:08
16Craig Logan (Red Truck)0:10:09
17Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:10
18Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:10:24
19Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:11:04
20Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman)0:11:18
21Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:11:24
22Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:11:48
23Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:50
24Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:51
25Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:40
26Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:53
27Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:43
28Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:15:48
29Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:16:55
30Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:17:48
31Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:22:42
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com)0:23:03
33Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team)0:24:30
34Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling)0:24:37
35Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling)0:25:37
36Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:26:14
37Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:27:30
38James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:27:52
39Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa)0:36:36
40AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:39:08
41Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:39:58
42Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)0:48:25
43Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:52:54
44Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com)1:02:28
45Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)1:03:55
46James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis)1:06:05

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:26:39
2Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:01:15
3Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)0:01:21
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)0:01:26
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:29
6Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:45
7Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:14
8Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:02:21
9Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)0:02:28
10Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:32
11Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:32
12Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:34
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:02:44
14Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:08
15Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:16
16Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:03:35
17Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:52
18Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:03:56
19Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:03:59
20Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:04:00
21Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:04:09
22Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:04:19
23Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:04:19
24Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:04:21
25Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:04:22
26Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:22
27Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:04:29
28Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:29
29Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:36
30Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:04:40
31Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:44
32Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:54
33Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:05:09
34Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:05:21
35Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:05:21
36Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:05:25
37Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:31
38Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:05:32
39Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)0:05:44
40Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:12
41Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:06:40
42Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:06:45
43Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:06:54
44Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:06:55
45Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:02
46Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:07:03
47Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:07:48
48Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)20
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)14
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)12
6Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)10
7Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)9
8Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
9Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)7
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)6
11Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)5
12Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)4
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)3
14Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)2
15Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)5pts
2Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4
3Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)3
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)2
5Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)5pts
2Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)4
3Peggy Legrand (US Military)3
4Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)2
5Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1

U26 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)0:29:06
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:04
3Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:48
4Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:01:07
5Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:01:31
6Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:53
7Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:55
8Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:01
9Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:02:12
10Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:16
11Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:26
12Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:02:53
13Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:44
14Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:04:12
15Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:04:36
16Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:20

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3:12:07
2Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:38
3Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)0:01:45
4Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:19
5Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)0:02:20
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:41
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:58
8Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:07
9Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:03:08
10Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:12
11Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:18
12Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:56
13Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:04:03
14Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)0:04:07
15Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:04:08
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)0:04:46
17Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
18Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:05:37
19Michelle Melka (RED Racing)0:05:41
20Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)
21Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:45
22Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:49
23Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:06:23
24Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:06:24
25Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling)0:06:51
26Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:41
27Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:12
28Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:08:38
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:08:47
30Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:12:32
31Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:14:28
32Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:14:34
33Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:15:17
34Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:15:20
35Martina Patella (RED Racing)0:15:24
36Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:15:38
37Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)0:16:12
38Juliette Olson (RED Racing)0:16:16
39Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:16:25
40Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS)0:16:29
41Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:17:31
42Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:17:39
43Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:18:03
44Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:18:39
45Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women)0:31:36
46Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
47Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:42:00
48Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:43:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)25pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing)25
3Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)16
4Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)14
5Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)14
6Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)12
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)10
8Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)9
9Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad)9
10Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)8
11Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)6
12Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing)5
13Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride)5
14Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)5
15Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)3
16Peggy Legrand (US Military)3
17Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team)2
18Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride)1

U26 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad)3:14:27
2Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:21
3Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports)0:01:43
4Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa)0:01:48
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:26
6Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:03:17
7Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:03:29
8Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:03
9Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad)0:04:04
10Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:12:08
11Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:14
12Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:14:05
13Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:15:11
14Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:16:19
15Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:39:40
16Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa)0:41:16

Latest on Cyclingnews