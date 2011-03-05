Image 1 of 34 Stage one winner Robert Britton finshed just 32 seconds off the winning time but is just 8 seconds out of the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 34 Kristin McGrath gets a brake adjustment before starting the stage two time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 34 Sophie waits patiently for her human (Ina-Yoko Teutenberg) to return from work. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 34 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) finished fourth, 1:25 behind the winner. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 34 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) climbed to second on GC, behind teammate Tetrick-Starnes. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 34 Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) blazed the 12 mile time trial course with a 1:15 margin over her closest challenger. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 34 Thursday's stage winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) finished the time trial 2:27 back to take ninth place. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 34 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) managed fourth place on her converted road bike. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 34 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint) moved up nine places on GC with her second-place finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 34 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co-Twenty12) spent much of the previous day at the front of the field and handily claimed seventh place. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 34 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) finished second and climbed to fourth on GC. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 34 Allison Tetrick Starnes (Peanut Butter&Co-Twenty12) claimed the leaders jersey on the second stage with a criterium and road race remaining. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 34 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top) couldn't repeat her impressive result from Thursday and tumbled from the top ten in GC. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 34 Stage one winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) slid to fifth on GC with her ninth-place finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 34 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) couldn't repeat her podium appearance of stage one, and finished 4:09 behind the winner. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 34 The evergreen Larry Nolan (Specialized Masters) tore through the time trial course just 2:27 behind the Pro 1-2 winner. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 34 Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) summits the hill on the Merco TT course en route to disrupting a Bissell six-deep sweep. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 34 1984 Olympic gold medalist Alexi Grewal finished 4:36 away from the winner on a completely non-aero bike. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 34 Dillon Clapp took time away from the day job as Creative Director at ROAD magazine for the time trial. Despite his best efforts, he missed out on Lantern Rouge. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 34 Nate English (Yahoo Cycling) time was 21 seconds off the leader and netted him fifth place, preventing a Bissell top-six finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 34 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) margin of victory was just nine seconds over teammate Andy jacques-Maynes. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 22 of 34 Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) collected tenth on the day with a time just 47 seconds off the winner. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 23 of 34 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) did impressively well in a field filled with older and more experienced racers. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 24 of 34 Fast Freddie Rodriguez is now with Specialized Masters, and netted a 12th place finish in the time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 25 of 34 Defending Merco Cycling Classic champion Ben Jacques-Maynes gets aero on the smooth time trial course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 26 of 34 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) finished 2:27 off the winning time. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 27 of 34 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) posted the winning time of 24:47 over the 12 mile course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 28 of 34 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 29 of 34 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 30 of 34 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) scooped up second place with a 24:56 ride over 12 miles. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 31 of 34 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits third overall after a fourth in the time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 32 of 34 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) sits fourth overall GC after the time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 33 of 34 Defending Merco Cycling Classic champ Ben Jacques-Maynes leads GC with a eight second advantage after his third-place finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 34 of 34 John Bennett (Cal Giant Berries-Specialized) held on to fifth overall despite finishing outside the top ten in the time trial. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Jeremy Vennell brought his Bissell Pro Cycling team its second consecutive victory by taking a convincing win during the stage two individual time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic on Thursday. The former New Zealand national champion rode the 19.2-kilometre course in a time of 24:47, besting his teammates Andy Jacques-Maynes in second by eight seconds, Ben Jacques-Maynes in third by an additional 10 seconds and Jay Thompson in fourth.

“I liked the course because it suited me well today with all the undulations which made it better than being just flat and straight out and back,” Vennell said. “I had it easier than some of the other guys today because I didn’t make the break yesterday, so that might have helped as well. I enjoyed it and I think they have a really good race going on here. It is always nice to get a win early in the season.”

Ben Jacques-Maynes moved into the overall race lead ahead of his teammates Rob Britton, who won the previous day’s stage, Jay Thompson and Paul Mach. The race will continue at the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday.

“I don’t think that we will have to work on the front too much because there are only a few guys to watch,” Vennell said. “We would like to keep the race interesting and let everyone have a good race.”

“We have Frank Pipp, Patrick Bevin and Kyle Wamsley and there are the rest of us too so maybe we can do another top three,” he added. “It might be a bit harder though because the crit is shorter and there are a lot of riders who hang in there and sprint at the finish. But our sprinters are going well.”

The time trial parcours was out-and-back on a nearly 10-kilometre stretch of road along the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. On the way out, the riders contested more than 200 feet of climbing that was followed by a descent. They turned around at the halfway marker and rode back over the same ascent and down to the finish line.

Vennell arrived to the Stateside several weeks ago for the start of the season at the Bissell Pro Cycling Team training camp held last week in Santa Rosa. “We had a really good preparation for the start of this season and just came from camp which was awesome,” Vennell said. “The camp was great and all the new guys got along really well.”

Starnes wins time trial and moves into Merco lead

In the women’s race, Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) won the stage two 19.2-kilometre individual time trial at the Merco Cycling Classic on Friday. She rode the hilly parcours in a time of 26:38, besting Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third.

“I pre-drove the course and it was pretty basic, out and back, flat to rolling and it wasn’t too windy today,” Starnes said. “I have never felt so fast with my equipment for riding. We have new Pearl Izumi speedsuits which make you feel like you are slicing through the air and the bike and wheels. I never felt so fast on my bike before. I am also very happy with where my fitness is and I am very excited for this year.”

Starnes victory bumped her up into the overall race lead ahead of her teammate Kristin McGrath in second and Maria Pascale Schnider (Red Racing) in third. The previous days stage winner Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) slipped into fifth place overall.

“Yesterday my team did a lot of work to protect me for today so that I was able to time trial,” Starnes said. “We have a strong team and it was so amazing to see my teammates sacrificing their time trials for me so that I could perform today. The morale of the team is high after today. They worked so hard yesterday and I was confident in them so for me to be able to ride fast today, they had confidence in me. I owe this one to the team.”

The women’s field will head into the stage three Merced Downtown Grand Prix on Saturday morning. Starnes team boasts a nine-rider roster and she is confident in their ability to help maintain her race lead.

“The team is very strong and we work really well together, we are very cohesive and we all have the same goal,” Starnes said. “We are looking forward to defending the jersey through the rest of the race.”

Starnes, coached by her teammate Kristin Armstrong, is new to the Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12 squad having competed under the TIBCO-To the Top banner the previous season. The team is led by directeur sportif Giana Roberge at the Merco Cycling Classic.

“I was really excited to race the first time at this race with this team but also nervous about their expectations because of the caliber of riders they are,” Starnes said. “I really respect them and we interact really well together as a team. Giana is an excellent tactician and I have faith in her.”

Results

Elite men - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:24:47 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 4 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 5 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:22 6 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 7 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 8 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:33 9 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:36 10 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:00:47 11 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 12 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:00:49 13 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:50 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:00:54 15 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:56 16 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:57 17 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:03 18 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:04 19 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:05 20 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:01:06 21 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 22 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:01:20 23 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:01:24 24 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:25 25 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:29 26 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:36 27 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:37 28 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 0:01:41 29 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:43 30 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:43 31 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:44 32 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:46 33 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 0:01:48 34 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:01:51 35 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:52 36 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:53 37 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:54 38 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:55 39 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:01:57 40 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:59 41 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:03 42 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 0:02:04 43 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:04 44 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 0:02:06 45 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:02:08 46 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:02:08 47 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:16 48 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:02:19 49 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:20 50 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:02:27 51 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:02:28 52 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:31 53 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:02:32 54 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 0:02:33 55 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 0:02:42 56 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:02:52 57 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:02:55 58 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:02:57 59 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:57 60 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 0:02:59 61 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:02 62 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:03 63 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:03:04 64 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 0:03:05 65 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:06 66 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:07 67 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 0:03:09 68 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:14 69 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:15 70 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:17 71 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:19 72 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:03:20 73 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:03:21 74 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:24 75 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:03:27 76 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:03:32 77 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:03:34 78 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:03:36 79 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:38 80 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:03:39 81 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:03:55 82 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:57 83 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:03:57 84 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:59 85 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:04:01 86 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:04:03 87 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:04:05 88 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:06 89 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:04:09 90 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:04:11 91 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:04:14 92 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:15 93 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:18 94 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:04:20 95 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:04:23 96 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:30 97 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:04:33 98 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:04:37 99 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:04:37 100 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:38 101 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:04:38 102 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:42 103 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:47 104 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:53 105 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 0:04:57 106 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:01 107 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:09 108 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:05:13 109 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:18 110 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:05:25 111 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:25 112 Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:06:04 113 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:07:11 114 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:15:44 115 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:15:44

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 20 3 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 4 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 14 5 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 10 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 8 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 8 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 11 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 5 12 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 13 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 14 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 2 15 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 3 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 4 3 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3 4 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 5 pts 2 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

U25 Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:25:43 2 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:07 4 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:09 5 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:23 6 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:00:28 7 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:33 8 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 0:00:45 9 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:47 10 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:47 11 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 0:00:52 12 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:00:55 13 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:57 14 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:58 15 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:01:12 16 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:01:12 17 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:01:31 18 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:56 19 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:01:59 20 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:02:01 21 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:01 22 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:06 23 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 0:02:09 24 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:11 25 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:02:25 26 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:28 27 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:02:31 28 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:02:36 29 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:02:38 30 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:02:42 31 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:02:59 32 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:02 33 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:03:04 34 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:03:07 35 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:03:08 36 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:10 37 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:15 38 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:22 39 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:03:24 40 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:34 41 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:46 42 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:03:51 43 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:22 44 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:04:29 45 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:29 46 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:14:48

Elite Men - General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3:49:06 2 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 3 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:15 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 5 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:50 6 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:21 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:56 8 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:12 9 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:25 10 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:07:38 11 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:07:46 12 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:08:00 13 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:03 14 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:04 15 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:08:19 16 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:21 17 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:28 18 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:08:29 19 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:08:31 20 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:08:34 21 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:44 22 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:08:50 23 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:09:16 24 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:09:23 25 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:09:29 26 Roman Kilun (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 0:09:33 27 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 28 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:09:34 29 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:09:40 30 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 31 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 32 Vincent Owens (Sierra Pacific Racing) 0:09:49 33 Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:06 34 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:10:08 35 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:10:18 36 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa) 0:10:19 37 Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:21 38 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:10:22 39 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:10:29 40 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:10:32 41 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:10:38 42 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:10:44 43 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:10:58 44 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:10:59 45 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 46 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:00 47 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:14 48 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:22 49 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 50 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 51 Michael Gil (Godspeed Courier) 0:11:26 52 Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:39 53 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:11:54 54 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:12:08 55 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:12:14 56 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:12:25 57 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:38 58 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:12:40 59 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:41 60 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:44 61 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:13:30 62 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:43 63 Josh Lagrange (Form Fitness) 0:13:51 64 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:14:33 65 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:14:46 66 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:16:02 67 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:16:38 68 Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:17:04 69 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:17:45 70 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:18:38 71 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:19:12 72 Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:20:37 73 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:23:03 74 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:23:32 75 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 0:23:53 76 Michael Hernandez (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic Cycles) 0:24:08 77 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 78 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:24:30 79 Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:25:08 80 Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness) 0:25:12 81 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:25:20 82 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:25:27 83 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 84 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:25:44 85 Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:26:20 86 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 0:26:27 87 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 88 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:27:02 89 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:27:04 90 Aaron Gallardo (Team Helens) 0:27:19 91 Tim Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:27:22 92 Dillon Clapp (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:27:26 93 Alexi Grewal (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:27:59 94 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:28:20 95 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:28:42 96 Elliot Jaramillo (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:29:20 97 Andrew Bates (Olympia Orthopaedic Assc.) 0:30:26 98 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:37:26 99 Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 0:39:51 100 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:39:58 101 Dean Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:40:37 102 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:40:48 103 Richard Pego (Team Helens) 0:47:12 104 Mark Deterline (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:49:15 105 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 106 Jeffrey Galland (Chico Corsa) 0:51:03 107 Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite) 0:51:37 108 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:51:51 109 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:53:44 110 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar) 0:54:56 111 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 1:03:18 112 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:04:45 113 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:06:55 114 Brandon Correia (Metromint Cycling) 1:33:15 115 Ryan Macdonald (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 1:41:01

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 31 pts 2 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 3 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 4 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 18 5 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 17 6 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 13 7 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 11 8 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 10 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 10 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 8 11 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 7 12 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 13 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 4 14 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 15 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 16 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 17 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy P/B GearGrinder) 2 18 Michael Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 1

U25 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3:49:56 2 Julian Kyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:31 3 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Cycling) 0:06:48 4 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:31 5 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:07:38 6 Adam Switters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson Racing) 0:08:26 7 Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:08:43 8 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:08:44 9 Chris Aten (Landis/Trek) 0:08:50 10 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 11 Andrew Goessling (Team Clif Bar) 0:09:18 12 Danny Heeley (Now/MS Society) 0:09:32 13 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:09:39 14 Colin Cornberg (Full Circle Sports) 0:09:48 15 Matthew Shackley (Team CES Racing) 0:10:08 16 Craig Logan (Red Truck) 0:10:09 17 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:10:10 18 Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:10:24 19 Jeff Perrin (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:11:04 20 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman) 0:11:18 21 Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:11:24 22 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:11:48 23 Peter Taylor (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:50 24 Carson Miller (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:51 25 Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:40 26 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:53 27 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:43 28 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:15:48 29 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:16:55 30 Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:17:48 31 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:22:42 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Echeloncycle.com) 0:23:03 33 Tom Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling Team) 0:24:30 34 Nate Geoffrion (Firefighters Cycling) 0:24:37 35 Daniel Farinha (Firefighters Cycling) 0:25:37 36 Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:26:14 37 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:27:30 38 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:27:52 39 Anthony Ferretti (Chico Corsa) 0:36:36 40 AJ Snovel (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:39:08 41 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:39:58 42 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 0:48:25 43 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:52:54 44 Jonathan Teeter (Echeloncycle.com) 1:02:28 45 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 1:03:55 46 James Stout (Team Type 1 - Sanofi-Aventis) 1:06:05

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:26:39 2 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:01:15 3 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 0:01:21 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:01:26 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:29 6 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:45 7 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:14 8 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:21 9 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:02:28 10 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:32 11 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:32 12 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:34 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:02:44 14 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:08 15 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:16 16 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:03:35 17 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:52 18 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:03:56 19 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:03:59 20 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:04:00 21 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:04:09 22 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:04:19 23 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:04:19 24 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:04:21 25 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:04:22 26 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:22 27 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:29 28 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:29 29 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:36 30 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:04:40 31 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:04:44 32 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:54 33 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:05:09 34 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:05:21 35 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:05:21 36 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:05:25 37 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:31 38 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:32 39 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 0:05:44 40 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:12 41 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:06:40 42 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:06:45 43 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:54 44 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:06:55 45 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:07:02 46 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:07:03 47 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:07:48 48 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 20 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 12 6 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 10 7 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 9 8 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 9 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 7 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 11 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 5 12 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 4 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 3 14 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 2 15 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 5 pts 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 3 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 3 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 2 5 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 pts 2 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 4 3 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 3 4 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 2 5 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 1

U26 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:29:06 2 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:04 3 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:48 4 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:01:07 5 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:01:31 6 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:53 7 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:55 8 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:01 9 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:02:12 10 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:16 11 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:02:26 12 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:02:53 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:44 14 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:04:12 15 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:04:36 16 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:20

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3:12:07 2 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:38 3 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 0:01:45 4 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:19 5 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:02:20 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:41 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:58 8 Elizabeth Newell (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:07 9 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:03:08 10 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:12 11 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:18 12 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:56 13 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 0:04:03 14 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 0:04:07 15 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 0:04:08 16 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 0:04:46 17 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 18 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 0:05:37 19 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 0:05:41 20 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 21 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:05:45 22 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:05:49 23 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:06:23 24 Ally Stacher (Team HTC-Highroad) 0:06:24 25 Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling) 0:06:51 26 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:41 27 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:12 28 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:08:38 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:08:47 30 Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail) 0:12:32 31 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:14:28 32 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:14:34 33 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:15:17 34 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:15:20 35 Martina Patella (RED Racing) 0:15:24 36 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:15:38 37 Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing) 0:16:12 38 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 0:16:16 39 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:16:25 40 Courtney Dimpel (Bike Station APT OS) 0:16:29 41 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:17:31 42 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:17:39 43 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:18:03 44 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:18:39 45 Ruste Parker (Velocity Valley Women) 0:31:36 46 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus) 47 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:42:00 48 Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa) 0:43:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (Team HTC-Highroad) 25 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Wells Fargo Racing) 25 3 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 4 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 14 5 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 14 6 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 12 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 10 8 Lindsay Myers (Chico Corsa) 9 9 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team HTC-Highroad) 9 10 Susannah Breen (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 8 11 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 12 Pascale Maria Schnider (RED Racing) 5 13 Emily Kachorek (Primal/ Map My Ride) 5 14 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 5 15 Ruth Winder (HDR p/b Lomdardi Sports) 3 16 Peggy Legrand (US Military) 3 17 Jane Despas (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 2 18 Liza Rachetto (Primal/ Map My Ride) 1