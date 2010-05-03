Trending

Memorial of Oleg Dyachenko past winners

From 2005 to present

Past winners
2009Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
2008Timofey Kritsky (Rus) Katyusha
2007Roman Klimov (Rus) Premier
2006Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Omnibike Dynamo Moscow
2005Alexey Schmidt (Rus) Omnibike-Dynamo

