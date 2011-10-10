Franzoi breaks hour mark to take victory in Buja
Silvestri and Ursi complete podium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:59:57
|2
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|0:00:19
|3
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:00:26
|4
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:01:13
|5
|Luca Damiani (Ita)
|0:01:35
|6
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:01:58
|7
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:02:16
|8
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:02:21
|9
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:02:23
|10
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:02:25
|11
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:02:48
|12
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|0:03:32
|13
|Pietro Santini (Ita)
|0:04:04
|14
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:04:21
|15
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|0:04:29
|16
|Emanuel Simoncini (Ita)
|0:04:47
|17
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|0:04:53
|18
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:05:12
|19
|Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita)
|0:05:20
|20
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|21
|Gabriele Mercante (Ita)
|22
|Yari Cisotto (Ita)
|23
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|24
|Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
|25
|Michele Turri (Ita)
|26
|Simone Samparisi (Ita)
|27
|Mirko Calvi (Ita)
|28
|Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
|29
|Stefano Braidot (Ita)
|30
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|31
|Christian Gnemmi (Ita)
