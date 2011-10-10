Trending

Franzoi breaks hour mark to take victory in Buja

Silvestri and Ursi complete podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:59:57
2Elia Silvestri (Ita)0:00:19
3Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:00:26
4Luca Braidot (Ita)0:01:13
5Luca Damiani (Ita)0:01:35
6Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:01:58
7Marco Bianco (Ita)0:02:16
8Marco Ponta (Ita)0:02:21
9Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:02:23
10Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:02:25
11Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:02:48
12Igor Smarzaro (Ita)0:03:32
13Pietro Santini (Ita)0:04:04
14Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:04:21
15Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)0:04:29
16Emanuel Simoncini (Ita)0:04:47
17Domenico Papaleo (Ita)0:04:53
18Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:05:12
19Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita)0:05:20
20Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
21Gabriele Mercante (Ita)
22Yari Cisotto (Ita)
23Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
24Andrea Sottocornola (Ita)
25Michele Turri (Ita)
26Simone Samparisi (Ita)
27Mirko Calvi (Ita)
28Antonio Lavieri (Ita)
29Stefano Braidot (Ita)
30David Guzzardi (Ita)
31Christian Gnemmi (Ita)

