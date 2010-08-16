Witecki claims victory from small sprint
Buchácek settles for second place
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|3:19:22
|2
|Tomáš Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|4
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:14
|5
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|6
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:17
|7
|Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|8
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
|9
|Maroš Kovác (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|10
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
