Trending

Witecki claims victory from small sprint

Buchácek settles for second place

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet3:19:22
2Tomáš Buchácek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
4Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:14
5Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
6André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:17
7Henning Bommel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
8Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Romet Weltour Debica
9Maroš Kovác (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
10Theo Reinhardt (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews