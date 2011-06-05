Image 1 of 2 Men's super D podium at the Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Chris Scott) Image 2 of 2 Women's super D podium at the Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Chris Scott)

Harlan Price and Olivia Harkness won the super D at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on Saturday afternoon.

"The super D course has a great mix of sketchy technical sections, where you feel like you're going to shoulder a tree, and it has these nice berms, where you feel like you're going to shoulder the ground," said Price. "Overall, it's a balance between being anerobic and going not-to-fast. It's my favorite way to ride right now."

"It was reminiscent of New England riding, so I felt right at home," said Harkness, who is from Massachusetts but living in North Carolina for the summer. "I've been doing some of the SERC races which have been fast, but it was fun to do a course that was well suited to me. I had a good run, with a bobble up top, but didn't get off the bike and it was smooth after that."

Full Results

Pro/Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harlan Price (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:12:17 2 Wesley Lamberson (Cy-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes) 0:00:05 3 Collin Vento (Jv Squad) 0:00:11 4 Keith Jennings (Team Hazel) 0:00:17 5 Daniel Fudala (SVBC) 0:00:32 6 Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:00:33 7 Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring) 0:00:43 8 Thomas Jenkins (SBC) 0:00:46 9 Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale) 0:00:47 10 Tim Richardson 11 Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team) 0:00:54 12 Daniel Delli-Colli (Turner) 0:01:11 13 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor Racing Team) 0:01:15 14 Ross Anderson (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team) 0:01:20 15 Byron Rice (Inland) 16 Matt Smith (Shenandoah Mtn Touring) 17 Alex Ryan (Champion-System/Cannondale) 0:01:26 18 Nathan Shearer (Dick Grips) 0:01:33 19 Tj Rickard (SVBC) 0:01:46 20 Thomas Cooper 0:01:55 21 Martin Kell (Giant Mid-Atlantic) 0:02:04 22 Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic) 0:02:06 23 Spinning Lizard (Spinning Lizard Racing) 0:02:20 DNS Jason Berry (Gripped Racing) DNS Christopher King (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle) DNS Matt Lough (Gripped Racing) DNS Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sport) DNS Colby Waller (Gripped Racing) DNS Wilson Hale (Jrvs/American Pride Auto) DNS Kurt Rosenberger (Radical Roots) DNS Rich Edwards

Pro/Expert women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing) 0:15:38 2 Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring) 0:00:56 3 Sue George (Shenandoah Yoga) 0:02:06 5 Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing) 0:02:29

Junior men 17 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Richter (SVBC) 0:14:30 2 Derek Elliot (Rocktown) 0:00:11 3 Adam Croft (Trek Mountain Co-Op) 0:02:03 DNS Hayden Proto-Newton (Red Dragons)

Junior women 17 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Croft (Jrvs / American Pride Auto) 0:22:11

Sport/Beginner men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Osterholz (Yo Momma!) 0:14:16 2 Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf) 0:00:22 3 Erik Falk 0:00:29 4 Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing) 0:00:42 5 Greg Mead 0:00:58 6 Adam Martin 0:01:08 7 Alex Fuller 0:01:10 8 Travis Muhler (Vcu) 0:01:14 9 Sean Denham 0:01:20 10 Gerry Creighton 0:01:31 11 Mark Newton (Red Dragons) 0:01:50 12 Nick Pantano (Chezz) 0:01:52 13 Stewart Heider 0:02:32 14 Kevin Ford (Smokin' Gears) 0:02:50 15 Tom Nonnenmacher 0:03:02 16 Matthew Cole (Pedal Pushers Bike Shop) 0:03:17 17 Kyu Kwak (Chezz) 0:03:29 18 Jayson Raphael (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll) 0:03:30 19 Glenn Bennett 0:03:46 20 Raymond Epstein (Evil) 0:05:04 21 Chad Simms (Massanutten) 0:05:55 22 Steve Kwak (Chezz) 0:06:47 23 George Johnson 0:07:25 24 Finn Supan 0:09:58 25 Paul Pineo (SVBC) 0:25:18 DNF Richard Pence DNF Steven Prestyly DNS Allen Mccorkle (Winchester Wheelmen) DNS Matthew Mccorkle (Unattached) DNS Brett Ferguson (Badd Ass Bike Club) DNS Jordan Fuhr