Price speeds to Hoo Ha! super D victory
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Harkness descends to women's win
Harlan Price and Olivia Harkness won the super D at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on Saturday afternoon.
"The super D course has a great mix of sketchy technical sections, where you feel like you're going to shoulder a tree, and it has these nice berms, where you feel like you're going to shoulder the ground," said Price. "Overall, it's a balance between being anerobic and going not-to-fast. It's my favorite way to ride right now."
"It was reminiscent of New England riding, so I felt right at home," said Harkness, who is from Massachusetts but living in North Carolina for the summer. "I've been doing some of the SERC races which have been fast, but it was fun to do a course that was well suited to me. I had a good run, with a bobble up top, but didn't get off the bike and it was smooth after that."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harlan Price (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:12:17
|2
|Wesley Lamberson (Cy-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes)
|0:00:05
|3
|Collin Vento (Jv Squad)
|0:00:11
|4
|Keith Jennings (Team Hazel)
|0:00:17
|5
|Daniel Fudala (SVBC)
|0:00:32
|6
|Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:00:33
|7
|Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
|0:00:43
|8
|Thomas Jenkins (SBC)
|0:00:46
|9
|Scott Frederick (Champion Systems/Cannondale)
|0:00:47
|10
|Tim Richardson
|11
|Jeff Dickey (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|0:00:54
|12
|Daniel Delli-Colli (Turner)
|0:01:11
|13
|Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor Racing Team)
|0:01:15
|14
|Ross Anderson (Scott RC Mountain Bike Team)
|0:01:20
|15
|Byron Rice (Inland)
|16
|Matt Smith (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
|17
|Alex Ryan (Champion-System/Cannondale)
|0:01:26
|18
|Nathan Shearer (Dick Grips)
|0:01:33
|19
|Tj Rickard (SVBC)
|0:01:46
|20
|Thomas Cooper
|0:01:55
|21
|Martin Kell (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|0:02:04
|22
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|0:02:06
|23
|Spinning Lizard (Spinning Lizard Racing)
|0:02:20
|DNS
|Jason Berry (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Christopher King (Route 1 Velo/Arrow Bicycle)
|DNS
|Matt Lough (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Eric Schofield (Richmond Velo Sport)
|DNS
|Colby Waller (Gripped Racing)
|DNS
|Wilson Hale (Jrvs/American Pride Auto)
|DNS
|Kurt Rosenberger (Radical Roots)
|DNS
|Rich Edwards
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing)
|0:15:38
|2
|Misty Tilson (Shenandoah Mtn. Touring)
|0:00:56
|3
|Sue George (Shenandoah Yoga)
|0:02:06
|5
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
|0:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Richter (SVBC)
|0:14:30
|2
|Derek Elliot (Rocktown)
|0:00:11
|3
|Adam Croft (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|0:02:03
|DNS
|Hayden Proto-Newton (Red Dragons)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Croft (Jrvs / American Pride Auto)
|0:22:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Osterholz (Yo Momma!)
|0:14:16
|2
|Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf)
|0:00:22
|3
|Erik Falk
|0:00:29
|4
|Steve Simmons (Gripped Racing)
|0:00:42
|5
|Greg Mead
|0:00:58
|6
|Adam Martin
|0:01:08
|7
|Alex Fuller
|0:01:10
|8
|Travis Muhler (Vcu)
|0:01:14
|9
|Sean Denham
|0:01:20
|10
|Gerry Creighton
|0:01:31
|11
|Mark Newton (Red Dragons)
|0:01:50
|12
|Nick Pantano (Chezz)
|0:01:52
|13
|Stewart Heider
|0:02:32
|14
|Kevin Ford (Smokin' Gears)
|0:02:50
|15
|Tom Nonnenmacher
|0:03:02
|16
|Matthew Cole (Pedal Pushers Bike Shop)
|0:03:17
|17
|Kyu Kwak (Chezz)
|0:03:29
|18
|Jayson Raphael (Combo Race Team / Whole Foods / Roll)
|0:03:30
|19
|Glenn Bennett
|0:03:46
|20
|Raymond Epstein (Evil)
|0:05:04
|21
|Chad Simms (Massanutten)
|0:05:55
|22
|Steve Kwak (Chezz)
|0:06:47
|23
|George Johnson
|0:07:25
|24
|Finn Supan
|0:09:58
|25
|Paul Pineo (SVBC)
|0:25:18
|DNF
|Richard Pence
|DNF
|Steven Prestyly
|DNS
|Allen Mccorkle (Winchester Wheelmen)
|DNS
|Matthew Mccorkle (Unattached)
|DNS
|Brett Ferguson (Badd Ass Bike Club)
|DNS
|Jordan Fuhr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Kelleher (Gripped Racing)
|0:18:08
|2
|Melisa Davis
|0:00:33
|3
|Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)
|0:00:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy