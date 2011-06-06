Lawrence earns victory on home trails
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
George wins women's race
Harrisonburg locals Kyle Lawrence and Sue George won the XXC at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on a beautiful Sunday. Lawrence beat Super D winner Harlan Price by 1:38 and fellow local Collin Vento by 20:41 for the win.
"It was lots of fun. I had Harlan there right behind me," said Lawrence. "The trails were beautiful and riding great - thanks to the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Club."
"I was by myself the whole day, which was mentally difficult, but it was fun to race the trails I get to ride before work. That was comforting."
Cyclingnews MTB Editor Sue George took a turn racing among the women. She finished 20:52 ahead of another local Whitney March and 26:40 ahead of Terri Spangle.
"As always, the Hoo Ha! delivered a super fun time racing on excellent trails amid the blooming mountain laurel. It was fun to be winning a race again... especially on my home trails."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Lawrence
|3:31:57
|2
|Harlan Price
|0:01:38
|3
|Collin Vento
|0:20:41
|4
|Chase Lyne
|0:27:22
|5
|Justin Riddle
|0:29:28
|6
|Jimmy Mcmillan
|0:34:24
|7
|John Petrylak
|0:36:11
|8
|Andrew Moore
|0:39:18
|9
|Nathan Shearer
|0:40:59
|10
|Daniel Delli-Colli
|0:47:05
|11
|Bruce Meyer
|0:53:15
|12
|Joseph O'brien-App
|1:05:33
|13
|Scott Ramsey
|1:08:17
|14
|Richard Mcafee
|1:27:44
|15
|Chris Dell
|1:32:28
|16
|Shawn Patenaude
|1:33:58
|17
|Jason Mattis
|1:38:15
|18
|Travis Williams
|1:52:40
|19
|Scott Wo0Ten
|2:26:36
|DNS
|Matt Carroll
|DNF
|Tomo Miyake
|DNF
|Charles Montour
|DNF
|Charles Nicol
|DNS
|Herb Wright
|DNF
|Gregory Thomas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sue George
|5:02:24
|2
|Whitney March
|0:20:52
|3
|Terri Spangle
|0:26:40
|4
|Dee Reeb
|0:30:17
|5
|Elizabeth Fulton
|0:30:30
|6
|Jessica Kelleher
|0:31:13
|7
|Emily Mcdonald
|0:33:57
|8
|Aimee Grahe
|0:42:09
|9
|Courtney Cotton
|0:56:08
|10
|Amy Coleman
|1:10:04
|11
|Lorene Davidson
|1:12:48
|12
|Anet Lamberson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew White
|4:29:29
|2
|Jonathan Wheaton
|0:00:01
|3
|Andy Cremans
|0:04:29
|4
|Matthew Baily
|0:15:31
|5
|Steve Utz
|1:02:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernie Shiao
|3:58:23
|2
|Ronald Ciampanelli
|0:03:32
|3
|Matthew Marcus
|0:39:30
|4
|Charles Buki
|0:46:05
|5
|Ted Tharin
|0:49:58
|6
|Adam Linstedt
|0:53:53
|7
|Michael Bender
|1:18:15
|8
|Robert Eigerman
|1:28:27
|DNF
|Allen Moore
