Image 1 of 2 Men open XXC podium at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Chris Scott) Image 2 of 2 Women open XXC podium at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! (Image credit: Chris Scott)

Harrisonburg locals Kyle Lawrence and Sue George won the XXC at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on a beautiful Sunday. Lawrence beat Super D winner Harlan Price by 1:38 and fellow local Collin Vento by 20:41 for the win.

"It was lots of fun. I had Harlan there right behind me," said Lawrence. "The trails were beautiful and riding great - thanks to the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Club."

"I was by myself the whole day, which was mentally difficult, but it was fun to race the trails I get to ride before work. That was comforting."

Cyclingnews MTB Editor Sue George took a turn racing among the women. She finished 20:52 ahead of another local Whitney March and 26:40 ahead of Terri Spangle.

"As always, the Hoo Ha! delivered a super fun time racing on excellent trails amid the blooming mountain laurel. It was fun to be winning a race again... especially on my home trails."

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Lawrence 3:31:57 2 Harlan Price 0:01:38 3 Collin Vento 0:20:41 4 Chase Lyne 0:27:22 5 Justin Riddle 0:29:28 6 Jimmy Mcmillan 0:34:24 7 John Petrylak 0:36:11 8 Andrew Moore 0:39:18 9 Nathan Shearer 0:40:59 10 Daniel Delli-Colli 0:47:05 11 Bruce Meyer 0:53:15 12 Joseph O'brien-App 1:05:33 13 Scott Ramsey 1:08:17 14 Richard Mcafee 1:27:44 15 Chris Dell 1:32:28 16 Shawn Patenaude 1:33:58 17 Jason Mattis 1:38:15 18 Travis Williams 1:52:40 19 Scott Wo0Ten 2:26:36 DNS Matt Carroll DNF Tomo Miyake DNF Charles Montour DNF Charles Nicol DNS Herb Wright DNF Gregory Thomas

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue George 5:02:24 2 Whitney March 0:20:52 3 Terri Spangle 0:26:40 4 Dee Reeb 0:30:17 5 Elizabeth Fulton 0:30:30 6 Jessica Kelleher 0:31:13 7 Emily Mcdonald 0:33:57 8 Aimee Grahe 0:42:09 9 Courtney Cotton 0:56:08 10 Amy Coleman 1:10:04 11 Lorene Davidson 1:12:48 12 Anet Lamberson

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew White 4:29:29 2 Jonathan Wheaton 0:00:01 3 Andy Cremans 0:04:29 4 Matthew Baily 0:15:31 5 Steve Utz 1:02:34