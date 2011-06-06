Trending

Lawrence earns victory on home trails

,

George wins women's race

Men open XXC podium at the Massanutten Hoo Ha!

(Image credit: Chris Scott)
Women open XXC podium at the Massanutten Hoo Ha!

(Image credit: Chris Scott)

Harrisonburg locals Kyle Lawrence and Sue George won the XXC at the Massanutten Hoo Ha! on a beautiful Sunday. Lawrence beat Super D winner Harlan Price by 1:38 and fellow local Collin Vento by 20:41 for the win.

"It was lots of fun. I had Harlan there right behind me," said Lawrence. "The trails were beautiful and riding great - thanks to the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Club."

"I was by myself the whole day, which was mentally difficult, but it was fun to race the trails I get to ride before work. That was comforting."

Cyclingnews MTB Editor Sue George took a turn racing among the women. She finished 20:52 ahead of another local Whitney March and 26:40 ahead of Terri Spangle.

"As always, the Hoo Ha! delivered a super fun time racing on excellent trails amid the blooming mountain laurel. It was fun to be winning a race again... especially on my home trails."

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Lawrence3:31:57
2Harlan Price0:01:38
3Collin Vento0:20:41
4Chase Lyne0:27:22
5Justin Riddle0:29:28
6Jimmy Mcmillan0:34:24
7John Petrylak0:36:11
8Andrew Moore0:39:18
9Nathan Shearer0:40:59
10Daniel Delli-Colli0:47:05
11Bruce Meyer0:53:15
12Joseph O'brien-App1:05:33
13Scott Ramsey1:08:17
14Richard Mcafee1:27:44
15Chris Dell1:32:28
16Shawn Patenaude1:33:58
17Jason Mattis1:38:15
18Travis Williams1:52:40
19Scott Wo0Ten2:26:36
DNSMatt Carroll
DNFTomo Miyake
DNFCharles Montour
DNFCharles Nicol
DNSHerb Wright
DNFGregory Thomas

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue George5:02:24
2Whitney March0:20:52
3Terri Spangle0:26:40
4Dee Reeb0:30:17
5Elizabeth Fulton0:30:30
6Jessica Kelleher0:31:13
7Emily Mcdonald0:33:57
8Aimee Grahe0:42:09
9Courtney Cotton0:56:08
10Amy Coleman1:10:04
11Lorene Davidson1:12:48
12Anet Lamberson

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew White4:29:29
2Jonathan Wheaton0:00:01
3Andy Cremans0:04:29
4Matthew Baily0:15:31
5Steve Utz1:02:34

Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Shiao3:58:23
2Ronald Ciampanelli0:03:32
3Matthew Marcus0:39:30
4Charles Buki0:46:05
5Ted Tharin0:49:58
6Adam Linstedt0:53:53
7Michael Bender1:18:15
8Robert Eigerman1:28:27
DNFAllen Moore

 

