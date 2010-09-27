Trending

Blazso wins Maros Bike Marathon

Logigan, Juganaru Razvan round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marton Blazso (Hun)4:02:27
2Lucian Logigan (Rom)0:03:06
3Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)0:19:42
4Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:19:46
5Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:27:47
6Robert Dobai Joltvinschi (Rom)0:50:45
7Adrian Nitu (Rom)0:52:42
8Andrei Stepanov (Ukr)0:55:22
9Toth Zoltan (Rom)0:55:39
10Daniel Marius Rosioru (Rom)1:03:15
11Zorán Zsivity (Hun)1:10:19
12Mihai Olar Liviu (Rom)2:31:20

