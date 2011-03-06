Image 1 of 17 Florian Vogel celebrates victory in the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2 (Image credit: SRAM) Image 2 of 17 Florian Vogel gets some air over a drop. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 3 of 17 Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott Swisspower) congratulate each other after the race. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 17 Andri Frischknecht won the junior race (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 17 Scott Swisspower junior teammates Dominic Zumstein and Andri Frischknecht show off their medals. (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 6 of 17 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 7 of 17 Dominic Zumstein (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 8 of 17 Nino Schurter (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 9 of 17 A rider flies through the cross country course (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 10 of 17 Irina Kalentieva celebrates her win in the women's race. (Image credit: SRAM) Image 11 of 17 Under 23 racer Gerhard Kerschbaumer on his way to 10th overall (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 12 of 17 World champion Jose Antonio Hermida would finish sixth after a puncture. (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 13 of 17 Irina Kalentieva on her way to victory (Image credit: SRAM) Image 14 of 17 Elite men's podium at the second Maremma Cup (Image credit: SRAM) Image 15 of 17 Florian Vogel on his way to winning the elite men's race. (Image credit: SRAM) Image 16 of 17 And they're off - the start of the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2. (Image credit: SRAM) Image 17 of 17 (Image credit: SRAM)

Florian Vogel of Switzerland and Irina Kalentieva of Russia were crowned victors of the XX Maremma Cup Powered by SRAM. Today’s race was the first leg of the Internazionali d’Italia series and both the Swiss and the Russian got off on the right feet, showing their skills and talent.

The men's race kicked off with Marco Aurelio Fontana pushing the pace in the lead group, including Florian Vogel, his Swiss teammate Nino Schurter, Manuel Fumic of Germany and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez of Spain.

After the first lap, Vogel’s solo effort lasted until the very end, thanks to a team play with his countryman Schurter, who overtook the Italian Fontana during the penultimate lap and eventually got the silver. Fontana earned third place.

Moritz Milatz of Germany closed fourth, followed by Mantecon Gutierrez and by the cross country World Champion Jose Hermida, who suffered a puncture during the race.

Kalentieva's win in the women's race was anything but easy today, since she had to deal with cross country World Champion Maja Wloszczowska of Poland, Cécile Ravanel of France, Marielle Saner Guinchard of Switzerland and legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa of Norway.

For the first two laps, Ravanel kept the lead, while the other three fought hard one with the others right behind. Half way through the race, the Russian started to push harder and quite easily got rid of the others, flying to a much-deserved gold medal. Kalentieva came in with a 25-second advantage on Ravanel. Wloszczowska earned third while while Dahle-Flesjaa was fourth.

In the junior races, Andri Frischknecht (son of Thomas Frischknecht), and Jolanda Neff, both of Switzerland, took top honours.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Vogel (Swi) 1:43:23 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) 0:01:16 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 0:02:14 4 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:03:05 5 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 0:03:22 6 Jose Hermida Ramos (Spa) 0:03:26 7 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 0:03:43 8 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 0:04:23 9 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 0:04:36 10 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) 0:05:19 11 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) 0:05:20 12 Jochen Kass (Ger) 0:05:25 13 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:05:34 14 Nicolas Carlos Coloma (Spa) 0:06:13 15 Cedric Ravanel (Fra) 0:06:24 16 Fabien Canal (Fra) 0:06:39 17 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:07:07 18 Martin Fanger (Swi) 0:07:13 19 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 0:08:01 20 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:08:22 21 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 0:08:57 22 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:09:10 23 Mike Felderer (Ita) 0:09:15 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 0:09:28 25 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 0:10:11 26 Alban Lakata (Aut) 0:10:13 27 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) 0:11:08 28 Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita) 0:11:14 29 Julien Trarieux (Fra) 0:11:19 30 Pascal Meyer (Swi) 0:11:29 31 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:11:38 32 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 0:11:51 33 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) 0:11:52 34 Severin Disch (Swi) 0:11:53 35 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) 0:11:56 36 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 0:12:20 37 Samuele Porro (Ita) 0:12:30 38 Alexandre Moos (Swi) 0:12:49 39 Nicholas Pettina' (Ita) 0:13:03 40 Umberto Carlo Corti (Ita) 0:13:11 41 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:13:17 42 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 0:13:26 43 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 0:13:44 44 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) 0:13:46 45 Johann Pallhuber (Ita) 0:13:53 46 Diego Rosa (Ita) 0:13:59 47 Yader Zoli (Ita) 0:14:38 48 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:16:04 49 Stephane Tempier (Fra) 0:17:41 50 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 0:17:57 51 Denny Lupato (Ita) 0:19:12 52 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) 53 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) 54 Martin Gujan (Swi) 55 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) 56 Giacomo Antonello (Ita) 57 Fabio Zampese (Ita) 58 Matej Nepustil (Cze) 59 Luca Ronchi (Ita) 60 Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita) 61 Jakub Magnusek (Cze) 62 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 63 Maximilian Vieider (Ita) 64 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 65 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) 66 Marzio Deho (Ita) 67 Jan Jobanek (Cze) 68 Francesco Niccoli (Ita) 69 Rick Reimann (Swi) 70 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 71 Kevin Krieg (Swi) 72 Urban Ferencak (Slo) 73 Gregor Raggl (Aut) 74 Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita) 75 Davide Di Marco (Ita) 76 Roger Walder (Swi) 77 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) 78 Pietro Sarai (Ita) 79 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) 80 Samuele Agostinelli (Ita) 81 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) 82 Andrea Dei Tos (Ita) 83 Mirko Farnisi (Ita) 84 Mirko Manarin (Ita) 85 Giuseppe Carpino (Ita) 86 Claude Koster (Swi) 87 Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col) 88 Ivan Zulian (Ita) 89 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 90 Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) 91 Mattia Penna (Ita) 92 Roberto Crisi (Ita) 93 Michal Kozel (Cze) 94 Simone Cibin (Ita) 95 Florian Thie (Swi) 96 Julien Oppliger (Swi) 97 Domenico Papaleo (Ita) 98 Thomas Meliti (Ita) 99 Armin Keibacher (Ita) 100 Manuele Onofri (Ita) 101 Michele Tamburlini (Ita) 102 Michele Angeletti (Ita) 103 Thomas Forer (Ita) 104 Gabriel Ferdigg (Ita) 105 Stefano Orazzini (Ita) 106 Michele Marcellino (Ita) 107 Mattia Bartesaghi (Ita) DNF Daniel Federspiel (Aut) DNF Ralph Naef (Swi) DNF Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) DNF Harold Flandre (Fra) DNF Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) DNF Cameron Jette (Can) DNF Jan Svorada (Cze) DNF Alessandro Fontana (Ita) DNF Rafael Visinelli (Ita) DNF Luca Braidot (Ita) DNF Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita) DNF Alessio Zamuner (Ita) DNF Andrea Ferrari (Ita) DNF Eddie Andres Rendon (Col) DNF Marco Ponta (Ita) DNF Juri Ragnoli (Ita) DNF Franz Hofer (Ita) DNF Marco Bianco (Ita) DNF Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) DNF David Guzzardi (Ita) DNF Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) DNF Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 1:46:55 2 Cecile Ravanel (Fra) 0:00:24 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) 0:02:22 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) 0:02:42 5 Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) 0:04:35 6 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 0:08:26 7 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) 0:09:16 8 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 0:09:38 9 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 0:11:20 10 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 0:11:30 11 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) 0:13:04 12 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 0:13:34 13 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) 0:13:47 14 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 0:14:11 15 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 0:16:11 16 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) 0:17:15 17 Virginie Pointet (Swi) 0:19:16 18 Cornelia Schuster (Ita) 0:20:02 19 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:23:29 20 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 21 Martina Giovanniello (Ita) 22 Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita) 23 Ana Zupan (Slo) 24 Daria Zaitseva (Rus) 25 Marta Pastore (Ita) 26 Elena Spadaccia (Ita) DNF Nina Homovec (Slo) DNF Lucie Vesela (Cze) DNF Sarah Koba (Swi) DNF Evelyn Staffler (Ita) DNF Nina Gulino (Ita) DNF Hana Jezkova (Cze) DNF Maaris Meier (Est)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andri Frischknecht 1:21:30 2 Edoardo Bonetto 0:01:24 3 Dominic Zumstein 0:01:51 4 Denis Fumarola 0:01:59 5 Lorenzo Samparisi 0:02:10 6 Alberto Rossi 0:02:15 7 Lorenzo Pigliacampo 0:03:16 8 Tobias Spescha 0:03:31 9 Theo Portal 0:04:10 10 Stefano Braidot 0:04:15 11 Cyril Grangleden 0:05:16 12 Marco De Col 0:05:55 13 Matteo Olivotto 0:06:42 14 Rok Korosec 0:07:04 15 Michael Oberrauch 0:07:08 16 Stefano Valdrighi 0:07:16 17 Jacopo Billi 0:07:31 18 Fabian Costa 0:08:20 19 Adriano Caratide 0:09:19 20 Mattia Setti 0:09:27 21 Davide Nardei 0:09:33 22 Riccardo Costantini 0:09:48 23 Jiri Ostadal 0:10:03 24 Riccardo Redaelli 0:11:19 25 Milan Dolezal 0:11:29 26 Alessandro Repetti 0:11:48 27 Davide Simone Ferrero 0:12:21 28 Andrea Ostan 0:12:48 29 Luca Bellesini 0:12:58 30 Lorenzo Bernasconi 0:13:33 31 Beltain Schmid 0:13:40 32 Giulio Antonio Ferreri 0:13:55 33 Thierry Montrosset 0:13:59 34 Gregor Dimic 0:14:20 35 Luigi Capasso 0:14:36 36 Lorenzo Guidi 0:14:46 37 Stefano Sartor 0:15:11 38 Emanuele Crisi 0:15:17 39 Pier Paolo Polla 0:16:22 40 Ulisse Fieschi 0:18:07 41 Michele Gaeta 0:18:53 42 Tommaso Caneva 0:20:57 43 Tobias Gees 0:22:03 44 Mirco Garello 0:22:38 45 Antonio Spagnolo 0:23:11 46 Alex Scherini 0:25:37 47 Martino Crippa 0:29:04 48 Gianluca Spada 0:29:53 49 Davide Vangelista 0:31:33