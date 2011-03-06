Trending

Vogel and Schurter dominate elite men's race

Kalentieva tops Ravanel to claim women's win

Image 1 of 17

Florian Vogel celebrates victory in the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2

Florian Vogel celebrates victory in the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 2 of 17

Florian Vogel gets some air over a drop.

Florian Vogel gets some air over a drop.
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 3 of 17

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott Swisspower) congratulate each other after the race.

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel (both Scott Swisspower) congratulate each other after the race.
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 4 of 17

Andri Frischknecht won the junior race

Andri Frischknecht won the junior race
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 5 of 17

Scott Swisspower junior teammates Dominic Zumstein and Andri Frischknecht show off their medals.

Scott Swisspower junior teammates Dominic Zumstein and Andri Frischknecht show off their medals.
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 6 of 17

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower)
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 7 of 17

Dominic Zumstein

Dominic Zumstein
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 8 of 17

Nino Schurter

Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 9 of 17

A rider flies through the cross country course

A rider flies through the cross country course
(Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)
Image 10 of 17

Irina Kalentieva celebrates her win in the women's race.

Irina Kalentieva celebrates her win in the women's race.
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 11 of 17

Under 23 racer Gerhard Kerschbaumer on his way to 10th overall

Under 23 racer Gerhard Kerschbaumer on his way to 10th overall
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)
Image 12 of 17

World champion Jose Antonio Hermida would finish sixth after a puncture.

World champion Jose Antonio Hermida would finish sixth after a puncture.
(Image credit: Eduard Aguilera)
Image 13 of 17

Irina Kalentieva on her way to victory

Irina Kalentieva on her way to victory
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 14 of 17

Elite men's podium at the second Maremma Cup

Elite men's podium at the second Maremma Cup
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 15 of 17

Florian Vogel on his way to winning the elite men's race.

Florian Vogel on his way to winning the elite men's race.
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 16 of 17

And they're off - the start of the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2.

And they're off - the start of the men's race at the Maremma Cup #2.
(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 17 of 17

(Image credit: SRAM)

Florian Vogel of Switzerland and Irina Kalentieva of Russia were crowned victors of the XX Maremma Cup Powered by SRAM. Today’s race was the first leg of the Internazionali d’Italia series and both the Swiss and the Russian got off on the right feet, showing their skills and talent.

The men's race kicked off with Marco Aurelio Fontana pushing the pace in the lead group, including Florian Vogel, his Swiss teammate Nino Schurter, Manuel Fumic of Germany and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez of Spain.

After the first lap, Vogel’s solo effort lasted until the very end, thanks to a team play with his countryman Schurter, who overtook the Italian Fontana during the penultimate lap and eventually got the silver. Fontana earned third place.

Moritz Milatz of Germany closed fourth, followed by Mantecon Gutierrez and by the cross country World Champion Jose Hermida, who suffered a puncture during the race.

Kalentieva's win in the women's race was anything but easy today, since she had to deal with cross country World Champion Maja Wloszczowska of Poland, Cécile Ravanel of France, Marielle Saner Guinchard of Switzerland and legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa of Norway.

For the first two laps, Ravanel kept the lead, while the other three fought hard one with the others right behind. Half way through the race, the Russian started to push harder and quite easily got rid of the others, flying to a much-deserved gold medal. Kalentieva came in with a 25-second advantage on Ravanel. Wloszczowska earned third while while Dahle-Flesjaa was fourth.

In the junior races, Andri Frischknecht (son of Thomas Frischknecht), and Jolanda Neff, both of Switzerland, took top honours.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vogel (Swi)1:43:23
2Nino Schurter (Swi)0:01:16
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:02:14
4Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:03:05
5Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:22
6Jose Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:03:26
7Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:03:43
8Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:04:23
9Patrik Gallati (Swi)0:04:36
10Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:05:19
11Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:05:20
12Jochen Kass (Ger)0:05:25
13Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)0:05:34
14Nicolas Carlos Coloma (Spa)0:06:13
15Cedric Ravanel (Fra)0:06:24
16Fabien Canal (Fra)0:06:39
17Martino Fruet (Ita)0:07:07
18Martin Fanger (Swi)0:07:13
19Michele Casagrande (Ita)0:08:01
20Tony Longo (Ita)0:08:22
21Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:08:57
22Balz Weber (Swi)0:09:10
23Mike Felderer (Ita)0:09:15
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:09:28
25Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:10:11
26Alban Lakata (Aut)0:10:13
27Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:11:08
28Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:11:14
29Julien Trarieux (Fra)0:11:19
30Pascal Meyer (Swi)0:11:29
31Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:11:38
32Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:11:51
33Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:11:52
34Severin Disch (Swi)0:11:53
35Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)0:11:56
36Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)0:12:20
37Samuele Porro (Ita)0:12:30
38Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:12:49
39Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:13:03
40Umberto Carlo Corti (Ita)0:13:11
41Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:13:17
42Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:13:26
43Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)0:13:44
44Heiko Gutmann (Ger)0:13:46
45Johann Pallhuber (Ita)0:13:53
46Diego Rosa (Ita)0:13:59
47Yader Zoli (Ita)0:14:38
48Markus Bauer (Ger)0:16:04
49Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:17:41
50Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:17:57
51Denny Lupato (Ita)0:19:12
52Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
53Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
54Martin Gujan (Swi)
55Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
56Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
57Fabio Zampese (Ita)
58Matej Nepustil (Cze)
59Luca Ronchi (Ita)
60Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
61Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
62Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
63Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
64Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
65Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
66Marzio Deho (Ita)
67Jan Jobanek (Cze)
68Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
69Rick Reimann (Swi)
70Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
71Kevin Krieg (Swi)
72Urban Ferencak (Slo)
73Gregor Raggl (Aut)
74Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
75Davide Di Marco (Ita)
76Roger Walder (Swi)
77Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
78Pietro Sarai (Ita)
79Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
80Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
81Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
82Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
83Mirko Farnisi (Ita)
84Mirko Manarin (Ita)
85Giuseppe Carpino (Ita)
86Claude Koster (Swi)
87Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
88Ivan Zulian (Ita)
89Andrea Righettini (Ita)
90Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
91Mattia Penna (Ita)
92Roberto Crisi (Ita)
93Michal Kozel (Cze)
94Simone Cibin (Ita)
95Florian Thie (Swi)
96Julien Oppliger (Swi)
97Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
98Thomas Meliti (Ita)
99Armin Keibacher (Ita)
100Manuele Onofri (Ita)
101Michele Tamburlini (Ita)
102Michele Angeletti (Ita)
103Thomas Forer (Ita)
104Gabriel Ferdigg (Ita)
105Stefano Orazzini (Ita)
106Michele Marcellino (Ita)
107Mattia Bartesaghi (Ita)
DNFDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNFRalph Naef (Swi)
DNFMarcel Wildhaber (Swi)
DNFHarold Flandre (Fra)
DNFJohannes Schweiggl (Ita)
DNFCameron Jette (Can)
DNFJan Svorada (Cze)
DNFAlessandro Fontana (Ita)
DNFRafael Visinelli (Ita)
DNFLuca Braidot (Ita)
DNFAlessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
DNFAlessio Zamuner (Ita)
DNFAndrea Ferrari (Ita)
DNFEddie Andres Rendon (Col)
DNFMarco Ponta (Ita)
DNFJuri Ragnoli (Ita)
DNFFranz Hofer (Ita)
DNFMarco Bianco (Ita)
DNFNicola Rohrbach (Swi)
DNFDavid Guzzardi (Ita)
DNFFabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
DNFNicolas Jeantet (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Irina Kalentieva (Rus)1:46:55
2Cecile Ravanel (Fra)0:00:24
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:02:22
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:02:42
5Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi)0:04:35
6Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:26
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:09:16
8Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:09:38
9Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:11:20
10Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:11:30
11Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)0:13:04
12Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:13:34
13Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:13:47
14Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:14:11
15Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:16:11
16Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:17:15
17Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:19:16
18Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:20:02
19Hanna Klein (Ger)0:23:29
20Andréanne Pichette (Can)
21Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
22Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
23Ana Zupan (Slo)
24Daria Zaitseva (Rus)
25Marta Pastore (Ita)
26Elena Spadaccia (Ita)
DNFNina Homovec (Slo)
DNFLucie Vesela (Cze)
DNFSarah Koba (Swi)
DNFEvelyn Staffler (Ita)
DNFNina Gulino (Ita)
DNFHana Jezkova (Cze)
DNFMaaris Meier (Est)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andri Frischknecht1:21:30
2Edoardo Bonetto0:01:24
3Dominic Zumstein0:01:51
4Denis Fumarola0:01:59
5Lorenzo Samparisi0:02:10
6Alberto Rossi0:02:15
7Lorenzo Pigliacampo0:03:16
8Tobias Spescha0:03:31
9Theo Portal0:04:10
10Stefano Braidot0:04:15
11Cyril Grangleden0:05:16
12Marco De Col0:05:55
13Matteo Olivotto0:06:42
14Rok Korosec0:07:04
15Michael Oberrauch0:07:08
16Stefano Valdrighi0:07:16
17Jacopo Billi0:07:31
18Fabian Costa0:08:20
19Adriano Caratide0:09:19
20Mattia Setti0:09:27
21Davide Nardei0:09:33
22Riccardo Costantini0:09:48
23Jiri Ostadal0:10:03
24Riccardo Redaelli0:11:19
25Milan Dolezal0:11:29
26Alessandro Repetti0:11:48
27Davide Simone Ferrero0:12:21
28Andrea Ostan0:12:48
29Luca Bellesini0:12:58
30Lorenzo Bernasconi0:13:33
31Beltain Schmid0:13:40
32Giulio Antonio Ferreri0:13:55
33Thierry Montrosset0:13:59
34Gregor Dimic0:14:20
35Luigi Capasso0:14:36
36Lorenzo Guidi0:14:46
37Stefano Sartor0:15:11
38Emanuele Crisi0:15:17
39Pier Paolo Polla0:16:22
40Ulisse Fieschi0:18:07
41Michele Gaeta0:18:53
42Tommaso Caneva0:20:57
43Tobias Gees0:22:03
44Mirco Garello0:22:38
45Antonio Spagnolo0:23:11
46Alex Scherini0:25:37
47Martino Crippa0:29:04
48Gianluca Spada0:29:53
49Davide Vangelista0:31:33

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff1:20:04
2Alessia Bulleri0:02:20
3Julia Innerhofer0:04:45
4Alessandra Bianchetta0:05:30
5Guzel Akhmadullina0:06:04
6Sara De Leo0:08:22
7Miriam Corti0:09:45
8Lisa Rabensteiner0:10:41
9Veronika Widmann0:11:06
10Jessica Bormolini0:12:20
11Giulia Gaspardino0:12:20
12Tina Perse0:12:30
13Cindy Casadei0:15:41
14Julia Tanner0:16:21
15Greti Plattner0:18:51
16Arianna Cusini0:20:14
17Tamara Rucco0:20:20
18Katja Schuster0:24:23

