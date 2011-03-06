Vogel and Schurter dominate elite men's race
Kalentieva tops Ravanel to claim women's win
Florian Vogel of Switzerland and Irina Kalentieva of Russia were crowned victors of the XX Maremma Cup Powered by SRAM. Today’s race was the first leg of the Internazionali d’Italia series and both the Swiss and the Russian got off on the right feet, showing their skills and talent.
The men's race kicked off with Marco Aurelio Fontana pushing the pace in the lead group, including Florian Vogel, his Swiss teammate Nino Schurter, Manuel Fumic of Germany and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez of Spain.
After the first lap, Vogel’s solo effort lasted until the very end, thanks to a team play with his countryman Schurter, who overtook the Italian Fontana during the penultimate lap and eventually got the silver. Fontana earned third place.
Moritz Milatz of Germany closed fourth, followed by Mantecon Gutierrez and by the cross country World Champion Jose Hermida, who suffered a puncture during the race.
Kalentieva's win in the women's race was anything but easy today, since she had to deal with cross country World Champion Maja Wloszczowska of Poland, Cécile Ravanel of France, Marielle Saner Guinchard of Switzerland and legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa of Norway.
For the first two laps, Ravanel kept the lead, while the other three fought hard one with the others right behind. Half way through the race, the Russian started to push harder and quite easily got rid of the others, flying to a much-deserved gold medal. Kalentieva came in with a 25-second advantage on Ravanel. Wloszczowska earned third while while Dahle-Flesjaa was fourth.
In the junior races, Andri Frischknecht (son of Thomas Frischknecht), and Jolanda Neff, both of Switzerland, took top honours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|1:43:23
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|0:01:16
|3
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:02:14
|4
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:03:05
|5
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:03:22
|6
|Jose Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|0:03:26
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:03:43
|8
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:04:23
|9
|Patrik Gallati (Swi)
|0:04:36
|10
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:05:19
|11
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|0:05:20
|12
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|0:05:25
|13
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:05:34
|14
|Nicolas Carlos Coloma (Spa)
|0:06:13
|15
|Cedric Ravanel (Fra)
|0:06:24
|16
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:06:39
|17
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:07:07
|18
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|0:07:13
|19
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|0:08:01
|20
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:08:22
|21
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:08:57
|22
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:09:10
|23
|Mike Felderer (Ita)
|0:09:15
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:09:28
|25
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:10:11
|26
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|0:10:13
|27
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:11:08
|28
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|0:11:14
|29
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|0:11:19
|30
|Pascal Meyer (Swi)
|0:11:29
|31
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:11:38
|32
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|0:11:51
|33
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:11:52
|34
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|0:11:53
|35
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|0:11:56
|36
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|0:12:20
|37
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:12:30
|38
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|0:12:49
|39
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|0:13:03
|40
|Umberto Carlo Corti (Ita)
|0:13:11
|41
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:13:17
|42
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:13:26
|43
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|0:13:44
|44
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
|0:13:46
|45
|Johann Pallhuber (Ita)
|0:13:53
|46
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|0:13:59
|47
|Yader Zoli (Ita)
|0:14:38
|48
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:16:04
|49
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|0:17:41
|50
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:17:57
|51
|Denny Lupato (Ita)
|0:19:12
|52
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|53
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|54
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|55
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|56
|Giacomo Antonello (Ita)
|57
|Fabio Zampese (Ita)
|58
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|59
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|60
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|61
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
|62
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|63
|Maximilian Vieider (Ita)
|64
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|65
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita)
|66
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|67
|Jan Jobanek (Cze)
|68
|Francesco Niccoli (Ita)
|69
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|70
|Matthias Waldhart (Aut)
|71
|Kevin Krieg (Swi)
|72
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|73
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|74
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|75
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|76
|Roger Walder (Swi)
|77
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned)
|78
|Pietro Sarai (Ita)
|79
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|80
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|81
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|82
|Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
|83
|Mirko Farnisi (Ita)
|84
|Mirko Manarin (Ita)
|85
|Giuseppe Carpino (Ita)
|86
|Claude Koster (Swi)
|87
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|88
|Ivan Zulian (Ita)
|89
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|90
|Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)
|91
|Mattia Penna (Ita)
|92
|Roberto Crisi (Ita)
|93
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|94
|Simone Cibin (Ita)
|95
|Florian Thie (Swi)
|96
|Julien Oppliger (Swi)
|97
|Domenico Papaleo (Ita)
|98
|Thomas Meliti (Ita)
|99
|Armin Keibacher (Ita)
|100
|Manuele Onofri (Ita)
|101
|Michele Tamburlini (Ita)
|102
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|103
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|104
|Gabriel Ferdigg (Ita)
|105
|Stefano Orazzini (Ita)
|106
|Michele Marcellino (Ita)
|107
|Mattia Bartesaghi (Ita)
|DNF
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|DNF
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|DNF
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|DNF
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|DNF
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|DNF
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|DNF
|Jan Svorada (Cze)
|DNF
|Alessandro Fontana (Ita)
|DNF
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|DNF
|Alessandro Pierantoni (Ita)
|DNF
|Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
|DNF
|Andrea Ferrari (Ita)
|DNF
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|DNF
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|DNF
|Juri Ragnoli (Ita)
|DNF
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|DNF
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|DNF
|David Guzzardi (Ita)
|DNF
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|1:46:55
|2
|Cecile Ravanel (Fra)
|0:00:24
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|0:02:22
|4
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|0:02:42
|5
|Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi)
|0:04:35
|6
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:08:26
|7
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|0:09:16
|8
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:09:38
|9
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:11:20
|10
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:11:30
|11
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|0:13:04
|12
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:13:34
|13
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:13:47
|14
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:14:11
|15
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|0:16:11
|16
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:17:15
|17
|Virginie Pointet (Swi)
|0:19:16
|18
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:20:02
|19
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:23:29
|20
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|21
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|22
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|23
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|24
|Daria Zaitseva (Rus)
|25
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|26
|Elena Spadaccia (Ita)
|DNF
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|DNF
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|DNF
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|DNF
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|DNF
|Nina Gulino (Ita)
|DNF
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|DNF
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andri Frischknecht
|1:21:30
|2
|Edoardo Bonetto
|0:01:24
|3
|Dominic Zumstein
|0:01:51
|4
|Denis Fumarola
|0:01:59
|5
|Lorenzo Samparisi
|0:02:10
|6
|Alberto Rossi
|0:02:15
|7
|Lorenzo Pigliacampo
|0:03:16
|8
|Tobias Spescha
|0:03:31
|9
|Theo Portal
|0:04:10
|10
|Stefano Braidot
|0:04:15
|11
|Cyril Grangleden
|0:05:16
|12
|Marco De Col
|0:05:55
|13
|Matteo Olivotto
|0:06:42
|14
|Rok Korosec
|0:07:04
|15
|Michael Oberrauch
|0:07:08
|16
|Stefano Valdrighi
|0:07:16
|17
|Jacopo Billi
|0:07:31
|18
|Fabian Costa
|0:08:20
|19
|Adriano Caratide
|0:09:19
|20
|Mattia Setti
|0:09:27
|21
|Davide Nardei
|0:09:33
|22
|Riccardo Costantini
|0:09:48
|23
|Jiri Ostadal
|0:10:03
|24
|Riccardo Redaelli
|0:11:19
|25
|Milan Dolezal
|0:11:29
|26
|Alessandro Repetti
|0:11:48
|27
|Davide Simone Ferrero
|0:12:21
|28
|Andrea Ostan
|0:12:48
|29
|Luca Bellesini
|0:12:58
|30
|Lorenzo Bernasconi
|0:13:33
|31
|Beltain Schmid
|0:13:40
|32
|Giulio Antonio Ferreri
|0:13:55
|33
|Thierry Montrosset
|0:13:59
|34
|Gregor Dimic
|0:14:20
|35
|Luigi Capasso
|0:14:36
|36
|Lorenzo Guidi
|0:14:46
|37
|Stefano Sartor
|0:15:11
|38
|Emanuele Crisi
|0:15:17
|39
|Pier Paolo Polla
|0:16:22
|40
|Ulisse Fieschi
|0:18:07
|41
|Michele Gaeta
|0:18:53
|42
|Tommaso Caneva
|0:20:57
|43
|Tobias Gees
|0:22:03
|44
|Mirco Garello
|0:22:38
|45
|Antonio Spagnolo
|0:23:11
|46
|Alex Scherini
|0:25:37
|47
|Martino Crippa
|0:29:04
|48
|Gianluca Spada
|0:29:53
|49
|Davide Vangelista
|0:31:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff
|1:20:04
|2
|Alessia Bulleri
|0:02:20
|3
|Julia Innerhofer
|0:04:45
|4
|Alessandra Bianchetta
|0:05:30
|5
|Guzel Akhmadullina
|0:06:04
|6
|Sara De Leo
|0:08:22
|7
|Miriam Corti
|0:09:45
|8
|Lisa Rabensteiner
|0:10:41
|9
|Veronika Widmann
|0:11:06
|10
|Jessica Bormolini
|0:12:20
|11
|Giulia Gaspardino
|0:12:20
|12
|Tina Perse
|0:12:30
|13
|Cindy Casadei
|0:15:41
|14
|Julia Tanner
|0:16:21
|15
|Greti Plattner
|0:18:51
|16
|Arianna Cusini
|0:20:14
|17
|Tamara Rucco
|0:20:20
|18
|Katja Schuster
|0:24:23
