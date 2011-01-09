Trending

Drucker wins elite men's cross title in Luxembourg

Bausch takes battle for second place

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker0:59:23
2Gusty Bausch0:02:05
3Pascal Triebel0:02:43
4Pit Schlechter0:02:51
5Claude Wolter0:03:35
6Tom Flammang0:04:07
7Alex Kirsch0:04:22
8Jérôme Junker0:04:36
9Lex Reichling0:05:14
10Benn Würth0:06:39
11Christian Helmig (Ger)0:07:19
12Scott Thiltges0:07:44
13Vincent Dias Dos Santos0:09:11
15Christian Joachim0:12:34
16Tom Steichen
17Jerome Theis
18Laurent Reichling
19Nelson Luis
20Attilio Porrini
21Tom Weyer
22Luc Kalmes
23Gilles Kneip

