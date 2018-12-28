Trending

Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2019: Race 2, Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong – preview (women)

Iconic Ritchie Boulevard course hosts second day of racing

The popular grass bank that overhangs the start/finish gantry on this 650-metre-long Ritchie Boulevard crit circuit is the ideal vantage point to see the racing during the 45-minute women's race.

Expect regular, high-speed action thanks to the short, flat course; it may prove ideal for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who won the overall series title in 2015 and will be able to count on strong support from home fans.

