Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2019: Race 2, Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong – preview (women)
Iconic Ritchie Boulevard course hosts second day of racing
Race 2 - Elite Women: Ritchie Boulevard - Ritchie Boulevard
The popular grass bank that overhangs the start/finish gantry on this 650-metre-long Ritchie Boulevard crit circuit is the ideal vantage point to see the racing during the 45-minute women's race.
Expect regular, high-speed action thanks to the short, flat course; it may prove ideal for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who won the overall series title in 2015 and will be able to count on strong support from home fans.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy