The popular grass bank that overhangs the start/finish gantry on this 650-metre-long Ritchie Boulevard crit circuit is the ideal vantage point to see the racing during the 45-minute women's race.

Expect regular, high-speed action thanks to the short, flat course; it may prove ideal for Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini), who won the overall series title in 2015 and will be able to count on strong support from home fans.