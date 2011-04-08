Trending

Chalk one up for Kovac

Slovakian prevails in Morocco

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida2:57:16
2Ezzeddine Agab (Alg) GSP
3Manuel Bello Calixto (USA)0:00:05
4Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:11
5Adil Jelloul (Mar)
6Abdelmalek Madani (Alg) GSP
7Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
8Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
9Lahcen Saber (Mar)
10Hassan Zahboune (Mar)
11Abdellah Ben Youcef (Alg) GSP
12Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
13Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
14Karim El Oufir (Mar)0:00:18
15Adnane Aarbia (Mar)0:00:39
16Ahmed Oulkob (Mar)0:01:58
17Ayoub Amahzoune (Mar)0:03:26

Latest on Cyclingnews