Chalk one up for Kovac
Slovakian prevails in Morocco
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maros Kovac (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|2:57:16
|2
|Ezzeddine Agab (Alg) GSP
|3
|Manuel Bello Calixto (USA)
|0:00:05
|4
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:11
|5
|Adil Jelloul (Mar)
|6
|Abdelmalek Madani (Alg) GSP
|7
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
|8
|Matej Jurco (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|9
|Lahcen Saber (Mar)
|10
|Hassan Zahboune (Mar)
|11
|Abdellah Ben Youcef (Alg) GSP
|12
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|13
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|14
|Karim El Oufir (Mar)
|0:00:18
|15
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar)
|0:00:39
|16
|Ahmed Oulkob (Mar)
|0:01:58
|17
|Ayoub Amahzoune (Mar)
|0:03:26
