Bishop wins first Leadville 100 qualifier

Grant, Glassford round out top three

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Harrisonburg, VA)3:33:34
2Alex Grant (Salt Lake City, UT)0:00:12
3Peter T Glassford (Mansfield, Canada)0:04:02
4Will Letendre, Jr. (Etna, NH)0:12:31
5Robert Douglas (Honeoye Falls, NY)0:18:00
6David Mccahill (Lake Placid, NY)0:20:08
7Todd Latocha (Fairmont, WV)0:22:00
8Allan Rego (Lake Placid, NY)0:23:27
9Timothy O'shea (Cazenovia, NY)0:25:36
10Michael Mooradian (Saratoga Springs, NY)0:28:51
11Nathan Lowrie (Phoenix, AZ)0:29:09
12Tim Marshall (toranto, Canada)0:29:15
13Robert Parniak (ottawa, Canada)0:29:53
14David Stachon (ottawa, Canada)0:30:27
15Stacy Wall (Toronato, Canada)0:31:11
16Adam St. Germain (Burlington, VT)0:32:48
17Greg Jackson (Bay Village, OH)0:32:58
18Benjamin Pagano (Andover, MA)0:33:33
19Robert Dolman (Scottsdale, AZ)0:35:51
20Adam Dayem (Brooklyn, NY)0:39:07
21Benjamin Coleman (Burlington, VT)0:39:30
22Paul Fronhofer (Argyle, NY)0:42:57
23Christopher Cyr (South Portland, ME)0:44:50
24Brian Hughes (Middleboro, MA)0:45:22
25Frank Alvarez (Erin, WI)0:48:10
26Tom Zurawski (Wheaton, IL)0:48:11
27Roger Bown (Seattle, WA)0:48:21
28Fred Harle (Jamesville, NY)0:48:24
29Patrick Dowd (Middleton, WI)0:49:40
30Matt Germon (Lincoln, VT)0:50:12
31Gregory Drumm (Chittenango, NY)0:50:35
32Matt Burke (Fall River, MA)0:51:42
33David Marks (Phoenix, AZ)0:51:47
34Vicente Caceres (Ottawa, Canada)0:53:34
35Ken Van Buren (New Haven, VT)0:54:01
36David Nerrow (Acton, MA)0:55:21
37Christopher Fey (Keene Valley, NY)0:55:32
38James Braswell (Morgantown, WV)0:55:36
39Jonathan Williams (Laguna Beach, CA)0:55:46
40Tim Schopen (Chelsea, NY)0:56:20
41Eric Carlson (W Hartford, CT)0:56:56
42John Hughson (Niskayuna, NY)0:57:00
43Sean Wright (ottawa, Canada)0:58:08
44Bob Olden (Chestertown, NY)0:58:26
45Michael Good (Wilmington, MA)0:58:27
46Bob Fay (Leicester, NC)0:59:43
47Dana Van Dorn (Lake Placid, NY)0:59:52
48Chris Harris (New York, NY)1:00:30
49Brian Wester (Wayne, PA)1:01:35
50Stephen Kincaid (Gilbertsville, PA)1:01:37
51Ryan Brubaker (Landisville, PA)1:02:52
52James Davis (Amherst, NH)1:03:04
53Ryan Short (Lake Placid, NY)1:03:16
54Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn, NY)1:03:37
55Wade Davis (New York, NY)1:04:47
56Peet Cochrun (Laguna Beach, CA)1:05:52
57Robert Gover (Queensbury, NY)1:05:59
58Robert Tysen (Lake Placid, NY)1:06:27
59Jason Haight (Manlius, NY)1:06:55
60Kevin Maldonado (Windham, NY)1:07:24
61Shane Kramer (Lake Placid, NY)1:08:15
62William Henke (Hudson Falls, NY)1:09:04
63Sheldon Laidman (Kingston, Canada)1:09:57
64Paul Tassinari (Wilbraham, MA)1:10:26
65Jr Petsko (Morgantown, WV)1:11:10
66Michael O'neill (Brooklyn, NY)1:12:15
67Andrew Laplante (Peru, NY)1:13:42
68Eric Model (Short Hills, NJ)1:15:03
69Craig Ross (Redding, CT)1:15:57
70David Staples (barrie, Canada)1:18:19
71Jesus Galindez (Weston, FL)1:21:11
72Paul Speranza (Endwell, NY)1:23:03
73Anthony Bereznai (Ottawa, Canada)1:23:39
74Steve Pasche (Decorah, IA)1:25:06
75Dennis Wall (Brookline, MA)1:25:33
76Dallas Eakins (Toronato, Canada)1:26:59
77Ryan Post (Morgantown, WV)1:27:57
78Frank Fontana (Cortlandt Manor, NY)1:30:01
79Dennis Knowlton (Clifford, PA)1:31:07
80Rafael Campbell (Farmingdale, NY)1:32:33
81Alexander Goff (Lake Placid, NY)1:32:35
82William Mcgreevy (Wilmington, NY)1:32:59
83Mohammad Dbeisi (Burlington, CT)1:33:58
84Kurt Johnson (Wilmington, MA)1:34:03
85Ronald Vandersluis (pickering, Canada)1:34:45
86Phillip Mccarthy (Manlius, NY)1:36:53
87Jeffrey Gibson (Bloomingburg, NY)1:38:31
88Brian Bieger (Bridgewater, NJ)1:39:54
89John Debitetto (Yorktown Hieghts, NY)1:41:01
90Matt Inconiglios (Stamford, CT)1:41:18
91Gregory Cimmino (Middlebury, CT)1:42:49
92Adolfo Rodriguez (Weston, FL)1:43:36
93Nicolas Errazuriz (New York, NY)1:43:53
94Mark Roskey (Hopkinton, MA)1:44:23
95Tommy Nohilly (Goldens Bridge, NY)1:47:00
96Todd Ford (Bethel, CT)1:47:42
97Matt Sordill (Short Hills, NJ)1:47:57
98William Amoriell (Peru, NY)1:48:21
99Ashton Momot (Plattsburgh, NY)1:49:31
100Andrew Fleming (Scottsville, NY)1:49:32
101Scott Klint (Greenfield, NH)1:49:58
102Jeff Mannion (Ballston Spa, NY)1:50:49
103Darryl Rosenfeld (Bellaire, TX)1:51:10
104Donald A Fella (Webster, NY)1:51:26
105Dave Boyle (Atkinson, NH)1:52:34
106Steve Thomas (ottawa, Canada)1:54:27
107Brian Delany (Lake Placid, NY)1:55:15
108Rob Walters (Skan.falls, NY)1:55:39
109Mike Casey (peterborough, Canada)1:55:40
110David Holme (Bridgenorth, Canada)1:55:40
111Jorge Hayler (Greenwich, CT)1:55:52
112Bill Campbell (Victoria, TX)1:58:55
113John Ormsby (Vernon, NY)2:00:13
114Mike Daubenspeck (North Conway, NH)2:00:33
115David Prodorutti (Blue Bell, PA)2:03:36
116Richard Schuler (Brielle, NJ)2:04:46
117John Jansen (Pittsfield, MA)2:06:53
118Matthew Lord (Kittery Point, ME)2:11:44
119Donnie Girard (Rutland, VT)2:12:18
120Joel Nashett (Newington, CT)2:14:41
121Robert Riesenberger (Doylestown, Pa)2:15:19
122Ken Medellin (Bethlehem, PA)2:16:11
123Chris Mazdzer (Saranac Lake, NY)2:18:46
124Gili Torovezky (Springfield, NJ)2:20:47
125Andrew Corey (Honeoye Falls, NY)2:28:32
126Charlie Redmond (Tenafly, NJ)2:30:08
127Jason Sheeley (Hurley, NY)2:31:52
128Jim Birch (Farmingdale, NY)2:39:25
129Jaime Jackson (Manheim, PA)2:41:12
130George Werner (Mastic Beach, NY)2:42:11
131Steven Paoletti (Setauket, NY)2:43:09
132George Roberts (New Windsor, NY)2:43:19
133Jason Amezquita (Cedar Park, TX)2:45:19
134Filip Filipovic (Chicago, IL)2:49:07
135Mike Kazmierczak (Jay, NY)2:56:07
136Kevin Chartrand (Victor, NY)2:56:46
137Bob Ketchell (Wilmington, NY)2:57:32
138Sean Chadwick (New York, NY)2:59:47
139John Anderson (Lancaster, NY)3:01:19
140Matt Wood (Ballston Spa, NY)3:04:53
141Kevin Crowl (Upper Jay, NY)3:11:35
142Cory David (Ballson Lake, NY)3:18:57
143Harold Schmidt (Lake Placid, NY)3:23:08
144Alex Derderian (Bartlett, IL)4:01:28

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Lynch (Medfield, MA)4:51:15
2Nicole Laplante (Peru, NY)0:08:35
3Kristen Gohr (Reading, MA)0:22:41
4Windy Marks (Phoenix, AZ)0:25:34
5Margaret Thompson (Clinton, NY)0:29:43
6Michele Harrison (Beverly, MA)0:34:12
7Mara Fronhofer (Argyle, NY)0:36:18
8Florence Tartavel (pickering, Canada)0:40:02
9Stephanie Landy (Ballston Spa, NY)0:56:12
10Sherri Curcuru (Gloucester, MA)1:02:48
11Julie Balay (Cresskill, NY)1:06:49
12Midori Nakamura (Brooklyn, NY)1:14:30
13Christine Lennan (Lake Placid, NY)1:35:05
14Teri Carilli (Lexington, MA)1:38:28
15Tanya Deeks (Cornwall, Canada)1:43:58
16Francie Chodosh (New York, NY)2:00:52
17Tricia Pandolfo (East Hampton, CT)2:04:17
18Leigh Boyle (Atkinson, NH)2:23:57
19Jennifer Minery (Lawrence, MA)2:24:28
20Kitima Boonvisudhi (Victor, NY)2:36:01
21Serene Forte (Lexington, MA)2:49:13

