Bishop wins first Leadville 100 qualifier
Grant, Glassford round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Harrisonburg, VA)
|3:33:34
|2
|Alex Grant (Salt Lake City, UT)
|0:00:12
|3
|Peter T Glassford (Mansfield, Canada)
|0:04:02
|4
|Will Letendre, Jr. (Etna, NH)
|0:12:31
|5
|Robert Douglas (Honeoye Falls, NY)
|0:18:00
|6
|David Mccahill (Lake Placid, NY)
|0:20:08
|7
|Todd Latocha (Fairmont, WV)
|0:22:00
|8
|Allan Rego (Lake Placid, NY)
|0:23:27
|9
|Timothy O'shea (Cazenovia, NY)
|0:25:36
|10
|Michael Mooradian (Saratoga Springs, NY)
|0:28:51
|11
|Nathan Lowrie (Phoenix, AZ)
|0:29:09
|12
|Tim Marshall (toranto, Canada)
|0:29:15
|13
|Robert Parniak (ottawa, Canada)
|0:29:53
|14
|David Stachon (ottawa, Canada)
|0:30:27
|15
|Stacy Wall (Toronato, Canada)
|0:31:11
|16
|Adam St. Germain (Burlington, VT)
|0:32:48
|17
|Greg Jackson (Bay Village, OH)
|0:32:58
|18
|Benjamin Pagano (Andover, MA)
|0:33:33
|19
|Robert Dolman (Scottsdale, AZ)
|0:35:51
|20
|Adam Dayem (Brooklyn, NY)
|0:39:07
|21
|Benjamin Coleman (Burlington, VT)
|0:39:30
|22
|Paul Fronhofer (Argyle, NY)
|0:42:57
|23
|Christopher Cyr (South Portland, ME)
|0:44:50
|24
|Brian Hughes (Middleboro, MA)
|0:45:22
|25
|Frank Alvarez (Erin, WI)
|0:48:10
|26
|Tom Zurawski (Wheaton, IL)
|0:48:11
|27
|Roger Bown (Seattle, WA)
|0:48:21
|28
|Fred Harle (Jamesville, NY)
|0:48:24
|29
|Patrick Dowd (Middleton, WI)
|0:49:40
|30
|Matt Germon (Lincoln, VT)
|0:50:12
|31
|Gregory Drumm (Chittenango, NY)
|0:50:35
|32
|Matt Burke (Fall River, MA)
|0:51:42
|33
|David Marks (Phoenix, AZ)
|0:51:47
|34
|Vicente Caceres (Ottawa, Canada)
|0:53:34
|35
|Ken Van Buren (New Haven, VT)
|0:54:01
|36
|David Nerrow (Acton, MA)
|0:55:21
|37
|Christopher Fey (Keene Valley, NY)
|0:55:32
|38
|James Braswell (Morgantown, WV)
|0:55:36
|39
|Jonathan Williams (Laguna Beach, CA)
|0:55:46
|40
|Tim Schopen (Chelsea, NY)
|0:56:20
|41
|Eric Carlson (W Hartford, CT)
|0:56:56
|42
|John Hughson (Niskayuna, NY)
|0:57:00
|43
|Sean Wright (ottawa, Canada)
|0:58:08
|44
|Bob Olden (Chestertown, NY)
|0:58:26
|45
|Michael Good (Wilmington, MA)
|0:58:27
|46
|Bob Fay (Leicester, NC)
|0:59:43
|47
|Dana Van Dorn (Lake Placid, NY)
|0:59:52
|48
|Chris Harris (New York, NY)
|1:00:30
|49
|Brian Wester (Wayne, PA)
|1:01:35
|50
|Stephen Kincaid (Gilbertsville, PA)
|1:01:37
|51
|Ryan Brubaker (Landisville, PA)
|1:02:52
|52
|James Davis (Amherst, NH)
|1:03:04
|53
|Ryan Short (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:03:16
|54
|Peter Baiamonte (Brooklyn, NY)
|1:03:37
|55
|Wade Davis (New York, NY)
|1:04:47
|56
|Peet Cochrun (Laguna Beach, CA)
|1:05:52
|57
|Robert Gover (Queensbury, NY)
|1:05:59
|58
|Robert Tysen (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:06:27
|59
|Jason Haight (Manlius, NY)
|1:06:55
|60
|Kevin Maldonado (Windham, NY)
|1:07:24
|61
|Shane Kramer (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:08:15
|62
|William Henke (Hudson Falls, NY)
|1:09:04
|63
|Sheldon Laidman (Kingston, Canada)
|1:09:57
|64
|Paul Tassinari (Wilbraham, MA)
|1:10:26
|65
|Jr Petsko (Morgantown, WV)
|1:11:10
|66
|Michael O'neill (Brooklyn, NY)
|1:12:15
|67
|Andrew Laplante (Peru, NY)
|1:13:42
|68
|Eric Model (Short Hills, NJ)
|1:15:03
|69
|Craig Ross (Redding, CT)
|1:15:57
|70
|David Staples (barrie, Canada)
|1:18:19
|71
|Jesus Galindez (Weston, FL)
|1:21:11
|72
|Paul Speranza (Endwell, NY)
|1:23:03
|73
|Anthony Bereznai (Ottawa, Canada)
|1:23:39
|74
|Steve Pasche (Decorah, IA)
|1:25:06
|75
|Dennis Wall (Brookline, MA)
|1:25:33
|76
|Dallas Eakins (Toronato, Canada)
|1:26:59
|77
|Ryan Post (Morgantown, WV)
|1:27:57
|78
|Frank Fontana (Cortlandt Manor, NY)
|1:30:01
|79
|Dennis Knowlton (Clifford, PA)
|1:31:07
|80
|Rafael Campbell (Farmingdale, NY)
|1:32:33
|81
|Alexander Goff (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:32:35
|82
|William Mcgreevy (Wilmington, NY)
|1:32:59
|83
|Mohammad Dbeisi (Burlington, CT)
|1:33:58
|84
|Kurt Johnson (Wilmington, MA)
|1:34:03
|85
|Ronald Vandersluis (pickering, Canada)
|1:34:45
|86
|Phillip Mccarthy (Manlius, NY)
|1:36:53
|87
|Jeffrey Gibson (Bloomingburg, NY)
|1:38:31
|88
|Brian Bieger (Bridgewater, NJ)
|1:39:54
|89
|John Debitetto (Yorktown Hieghts, NY)
|1:41:01
|90
|Matt Inconiglios (Stamford, CT)
|1:41:18
|91
|Gregory Cimmino (Middlebury, CT)
|1:42:49
|92
|Adolfo Rodriguez (Weston, FL)
|1:43:36
|93
|Nicolas Errazuriz (New York, NY)
|1:43:53
|94
|Mark Roskey (Hopkinton, MA)
|1:44:23
|95
|Tommy Nohilly (Goldens Bridge, NY)
|1:47:00
|96
|Todd Ford (Bethel, CT)
|1:47:42
|97
|Matt Sordill (Short Hills, NJ)
|1:47:57
|98
|William Amoriell (Peru, NY)
|1:48:21
|99
|Ashton Momot (Plattsburgh, NY)
|1:49:31
|100
|Andrew Fleming (Scottsville, NY)
|1:49:32
|101
|Scott Klint (Greenfield, NH)
|1:49:58
|102
|Jeff Mannion (Ballston Spa, NY)
|1:50:49
|103
|Darryl Rosenfeld (Bellaire, TX)
|1:51:10
|104
|Donald A Fella (Webster, NY)
|1:51:26
|105
|Dave Boyle (Atkinson, NH)
|1:52:34
|106
|Steve Thomas (ottawa, Canada)
|1:54:27
|107
|Brian Delany (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:55:15
|108
|Rob Walters (Skan.falls, NY)
|1:55:39
|109
|Mike Casey (peterborough, Canada)
|1:55:40
|110
|David Holme (Bridgenorth, Canada)
|1:55:40
|111
|Jorge Hayler (Greenwich, CT)
|1:55:52
|112
|Bill Campbell (Victoria, TX)
|1:58:55
|113
|John Ormsby (Vernon, NY)
|2:00:13
|114
|Mike Daubenspeck (North Conway, NH)
|2:00:33
|115
|David Prodorutti (Blue Bell, PA)
|2:03:36
|116
|Richard Schuler (Brielle, NJ)
|2:04:46
|117
|John Jansen (Pittsfield, MA)
|2:06:53
|118
|Matthew Lord (Kittery Point, ME)
|2:11:44
|119
|Donnie Girard (Rutland, VT)
|2:12:18
|120
|Joel Nashett (Newington, CT)
|2:14:41
|121
|Robert Riesenberger (Doylestown, Pa)
|2:15:19
|122
|Ken Medellin (Bethlehem, PA)
|2:16:11
|123
|Chris Mazdzer (Saranac Lake, NY)
|2:18:46
|124
|Gili Torovezky (Springfield, NJ)
|2:20:47
|125
|Andrew Corey (Honeoye Falls, NY)
|2:28:32
|126
|Charlie Redmond (Tenafly, NJ)
|2:30:08
|127
|Jason Sheeley (Hurley, NY)
|2:31:52
|128
|Jim Birch (Farmingdale, NY)
|2:39:25
|129
|Jaime Jackson (Manheim, PA)
|2:41:12
|130
|George Werner (Mastic Beach, NY)
|2:42:11
|131
|Steven Paoletti (Setauket, NY)
|2:43:09
|132
|George Roberts (New Windsor, NY)
|2:43:19
|133
|Jason Amezquita (Cedar Park, TX)
|2:45:19
|134
|Filip Filipovic (Chicago, IL)
|2:49:07
|135
|Mike Kazmierczak (Jay, NY)
|2:56:07
|136
|Kevin Chartrand (Victor, NY)
|2:56:46
|137
|Bob Ketchell (Wilmington, NY)
|2:57:32
|138
|Sean Chadwick (New York, NY)
|2:59:47
|139
|John Anderson (Lancaster, NY)
|3:01:19
|140
|Matt Wood (Ballston Spa, NY)
|3:04:53
|141
|Kevin Crowl (Upper Jay, NY)
|3:11:35
|142
|Cory David (Ballson Lake, NY)
|3:18:57
|143
|Harold Schmidt (Lake Placid, NY)
|3:23:08
|144
|Alex Derderian (Bartlett, IL)
|4:01:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Lynch (Medfield, MA)
|4:51:15
|2
|Nicole Laplante (Peru, NY)
|0:08:35
|3
|Kristen Gohr (Reading, MA)
|0:22:41
|4
|Windy Marks (Phoenix, AZ)
|0:25:34
|5
|Margaret Thompson (Clinton, NY)
|0:29:43
|6
|Michele Harrison (Beverly, MA)
|0:34:12
|7
|Mara Fronhofer (Argyle, NY)
|0:36:18
|8
|Florence Tartavel (pickering, Canada)
|0:40:02
|9
|Stephanie Landy (Ballston Spa, NY)
|0:56:12
|10
|Sherri Curcuru (Gloucester, MA)
|1:02:48
|11
|Julie Balay (Cresskill, NY)
|1:06:49
|12
|Midori Nakamura (Brooklyn, NY)
|1:14:30
|13
|Christine Lennan (Lake Placid, NY)
|1:35:05
|14
|Teri Carilli (Lexington, MA)
|1:38:28
|15
|Tanya Deeks (Cornwall, Canada)
|1:43:58
|16
|Francie Chodosh (New York, NY)
|2:00:52
|17
|Tricia Pandolfo (East Hampton, CT)
|2:04:17
|18
|Leigh Boyle (Atkinson, NH)
|2:23:57
|19
|Jennifer Minery (Lawrence, MA)
|2:24:28
|20
|Kitima Boonvisudhi (Victor, NY)
|2:36:01
|21
|Serene Forte (Lexington, MA)
|2:49:13
