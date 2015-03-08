Tour de Langkawi: Guardini beats Ewan to win stage 1
Astana rider takes first leader's jersey
Andrea Guardini's (Astana) love affair with the Tour de Langkawi continued into 2015 as he outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) to take the first stage and the leader’s jersey.
At the end of the 99km anti-clockwise loop of the main island of Langkawi off the north west of Malaysia, the Italian latched onto Ewan’s wheel with 200m to go and comfortably outpaced the young Australian.
It takes his tally of victories at the race to 15, a remarkable return from four editions and one stage.
“It’s a special race for me because it comes in a good period after a few races – Dubai, Qatar, and Oman so I always have good legs,” said Guardini after the stage. “I’m really happy to win the first stage. The team is so strong and I’m in a good shape for winning. We worked really well and we are here to win more.”
Despite a bunch sprint being widely predicted given the length of the stage, the breakaway stayed out for some time, with the last survivor being caught just 2km from the line. Astana and Orica shared the bulk of the work to bring things back together but then Guardini took full advantage of his rival team’s lead-out efforts in the final stages.
“Caleb is a strong rider and he has a really strong team for lead-out in the sprint,” said Guardini. “We don’t have the same powerful team for the final but we have a good rider to stay at the front and catch the breakaway. One sprint is always different to the other but we try to take the best wheel day by day. Today it was for sure the train of Caleb Ewan, tomorrow it may be another train – we’ll see.”
The temperature hit 35 degrees Celsius on the stage and if Guardini thrives in such heat it’s thanks to the work he puts in during the colder winter months.
“I say that I’m really good in the heat, and today I didn’t suffer a lot. For sure I come here with good shape and this comes after a really good winter and now I’m taking the results of all my work in the winter.”
How it unfolded
The moves started as soon as the flag dropped and inside the first 10km a six-man group went away, formed of Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Adiq Husaini Othman (Terengganu), Guangtong Ma (hengxiang), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai) and Liam Bertazzo (Southeast).
Reijnen was first over each of the three cat-4 climbs on the route, scooping up the maximum king of the mountains points and taking the red jersey. Bertazzo similarly dominated the three intermediate sprints, and will look after the blue points jersey while Guardini is in yellow.
The group built a gap of around two minutes but it started to wane with 20km to go. At that point the riders looked to mix things up, Bertazzo first attacking before Hasnaoui and Reijnen made a two-man move stick. Inside 4km Reijnen sensed that an unlikely victory was on the cards and went solo but his advantage wasn’t sufficient.
“When the stage started I just went for the KOM jersey but I didn’t think we had a very good chance for the stage,” he said. “Towards the end I saw the opportunity to go and in this race if you have the opportunity you take it. Astana and GreenEdge wanted the sprint so it was always going to be touch and go, but I gave it a good try and I’ll try again.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:19:06
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|13
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|14
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|19
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|24
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|26
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|28
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|31
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|34
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|38
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|46
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|47
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|48
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|49
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|50
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|51
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|52
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|54
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|58
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|60
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|62
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|64
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|66
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|68
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|73
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|76
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|81
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|83
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|84
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|86
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|88
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|89
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|91
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|92
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|93
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|95
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|100
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|101
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|103
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:31
|104
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:38
|108
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|109
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:06
|110
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:01:09
|111
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|114
|Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|115
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|116
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|117
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:01:55
|118
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:02
|119
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:02:07
|120
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:23
|122
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:50
|124
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:54
|125
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:54
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:17
|128
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:04:55
|130
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|131
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
|0:05:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|pts
|2
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|pts
|2
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2:19:06
|2
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|4
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|6
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|7
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|9
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|6:57:18
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|3
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|13
|Malaysia National Team
|14
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|17
|Southeast
|18
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|19
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|21
|KSPO
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|6:57:18
|2
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|9
|KSPO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:18:56
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|7
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:10
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|16
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|17
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|27
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|29
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|31
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|33
|Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|34
|Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|36
|Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|37
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|38
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|42
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|48
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|49
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|51
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|52
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|53
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|54
|Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|55
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|56
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|60
|Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|61
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|62
|Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|64
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|65
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|66
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
|67
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|69
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|73
|Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|74
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|77
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|81
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|83
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|84
|Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
|86
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|87
|Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|88
|Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|89
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|91
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|92
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|93
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|95
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|100
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|101
|Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|103
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|106
|Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|107
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:41
|110
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:48
|114
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:16
|115
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
|0:01:19
|116
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:21
|117
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|118
|Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|119
|Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:02:05
|120
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:02:12
|121
|Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia
|0:02:17
|122
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|123
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|124
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:55
|125
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast
|0:03:00
|126
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:04
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:27
|128
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:05
|130
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|131
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast
|0:06:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast
|15
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|12
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|7
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|8
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|9
|Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|12
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
|4
|17
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|6:57:18
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|3
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|7
|Colombia
|8
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|13
|Malaysia National Team
|14
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|16
|National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|17
|Southeast
|18
|UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
|19
|Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|21
|KSPO
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|6:57:18
|2
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|National Sports Council Of Malaysia
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Giant-Champion System Pro
|9
|KSPO
