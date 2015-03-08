Image 1 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 The early break in the Tour de Langkawi on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 The crowds turn out for the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 The Astana team ready to race at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 The peloton soak up the heat at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Stage 1 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1 in Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 The jersey leaders after the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) greets the media after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 The top three at the Tour de Langkawi after stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 The Astana team lead the peloton at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini's (Astana) love affair with the Tour de Langkawi continued into 2015 as he outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) to take the first stage and the leader’s jersey.

At the end of the 99km anti-clockwise loop of the main island of Langkawi off the north west of Malaysia, the Italian latched onto Ewan’s wheel with 200m to go and comfortably outpaced the young Australian.

It takes his tally of victories at the race to 15, a remarkable return from four editions and one stage.

“It’s a special race for me because it comes in a good period after a few races – Dubai, Qatar, and Oman so I always have good legs,” said Guardini after the stage. “I’m really happy to win the first stage. The team is so strong and I’m in a good shape for winning. We worked really well and we are here to win more.”

Despite a bunch sprint being widely predicted given the length of the stage, the breakaway stayed out for some time, with the last survivor being caught just 2km from the line. Astana and Orica shared the bulk of the work to bring things back together but then Guardini took full advantage of his rival team’s lead-out efforts in the final stages.

“Caleb is a strong rider and he has a really strong team for lead-out in the sprint,” said Guardini. “We don’t have the same powerful team for the final but we have a good rider to stay at the front and catch the breakaway. One sprint is always different to the other but we try to take the best wheel day by day. Today it was for sure the train of Caleb Ewan, tomorrow it may be another train – we’ll see.”

The temperature hit 35 degrees Celsius on the stage and if Guardini thrives in such heat it’s thanks to the work he puts in during the colder winter months.

“I say that I’m really good in the heat, and today I didn’t suffer a lot. For sure I come here with good shape and this comes after a really good winter and now I’m taking the results of all my work in the winter.”

How it unfolded

The moves started as soon as the flag dropped and inside the first 10km a six-man group went away, formed of Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Adiq Husaini Othman (Terengganu), Guangtong Ma (hengxiang), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai) and Liam Bertazzo (Southeast).

Reijnen was first over each of the three cat-4 climbs on the route, scooping up the maximum king of the mountains points and taking the red jersey. Bertazzo similarly dominated the three intermediate sprints, and will look after the blue points jersey while Guardini is in yellow.

The group built a gap of around two minutes but it started to wane with 20km to go. At that point the riders looked to mix things up, Bertazzo first attacking before Hasnaoui and Reijnen made a two-man move stick. Inside 4km Reijnen sensed that an unlikely victory was on the cards and went solo but his advantage wasn’t sufficient.

“When the stage started I just went for the KOM jersey but I didn’t think we had a very good chance for the stage,” he said. “Towards the end I saw the opportunity to go and in this race if you have the opportunity you take it. Astana and GreenEdge wanted the sprint so it was always going to be touch and go, but I gave it a good try and I’ll try again.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:19:06 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 7 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 13 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 14 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 19 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 21 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 23 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 24 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 26 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 28 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 30 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 31 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 32 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 34 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 35 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 38 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 39 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 45 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 46 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 47 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 48 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 49 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 50 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 51 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 52 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 54 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 58 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 59 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 60 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 61 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 62 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 63 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 64 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 66 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 67 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 68 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 70 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 73 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 74 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 75 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 76 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 79 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 80 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 81 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 83 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 84 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 86 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 88 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 89 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 91 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 92 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 93 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 94 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 95 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 100 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 101 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 102 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 103 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:31 104 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 105 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:38 108 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 109 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:06 110 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:01:09 111 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:11 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 113 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 114 Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 115 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 116 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 117 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:01:55 118 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:02:02 119 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:02:07 120 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:23 122 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:02:50 124 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:02:54 125 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:54 127 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:17 128 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:04:55 130 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 131 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast 0:05:59

Sprint 1- Kuah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 5 pts 2 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Air Hangat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 5 pts 2 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 4 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Teluk Ewa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 5 pts 2 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 2 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4)-Langkawi Highway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Bukit Beringin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Pantai Kok # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 1

Asian Riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2:19:06 2 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 4 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 6 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 7 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 9 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 6:57:18 2 Torku Sekerspor 3 Terengganu Cycling Team 4 MTN - Qhubeka 5 Team Sky 6 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Colombia 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Aisan Racing Team 10 Orica Greenedge 11 Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 13 Malaysia National Team 14 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 National Sports Council Of Malaysia 17 Southeast 18 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 19 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 20 Giant-Champion System Pro 21 KSPO 22 Bardiani CSF

Asian Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terengganu Cycling Team 6:57:18 2 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 3 Aisan Racing Team 4 Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 Malaysia National Team 6 National Sports Council Of Malaysia 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Giant-Champion System Pro 9 KSPO

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:18:56 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:09 7 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 0:00:10 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 9 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 16 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 17 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 24 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 26 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 27 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 29 Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 31 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 32 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 33 Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 34 Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor 35 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 37 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 38 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 42 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 48 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 49 Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli 50 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 51 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 52 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 53 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 54 Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 55 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 56 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 60 Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 62 Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast 64 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 65 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 66 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast 67 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 68 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 69 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 72 Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 73 Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 74 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 75 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 76 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 77 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 79 Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia 80 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 81 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 83 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 84 Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor 86 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 87 Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 88 Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia 89 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 91 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 92 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 93 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 94 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 95 Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 100 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 101 Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 102 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 103 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 105 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 106 Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 107 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 0:00:41 110 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 111 Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:48 114 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:16 115 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro 0:01:19 116 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:21 117 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 118 Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 119 Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:02:05 120 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:02:12 121 Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia 0:02:17 122 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:33 123 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 124 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 0:02:55 125 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast 0:03:00 126 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 127 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:27 128 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:05 130 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 131 Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast 0:06:09

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast 15 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 5 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast 12 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 7 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 8 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 9 9 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 10 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 12 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 13 Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 14 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 16 Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia 4 17 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 3 18 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 pts 2 Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 6:57:18 2 Torku Sekerspor 3 Terengganu Cycling Team 4 MTN - Qhubeka 5 Team Sky 6 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Colombia 8 Tinkoff - Saxo 9 Aisan Racing Team 10 Orica Greenedge 11 Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 13 Malaysia National Team 14 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 16 National Sports Council Of Malaysia 17 Southeast 18 UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling 19 Synergy Baku Cycling Project 20 Giant-Champion System Pro 21 KSPO 22 Bardiani CSF