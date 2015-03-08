Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Guardini beats Ewan to win stage 1

Astana rider takes first leader's jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The early break in the Tour de Langkawi on stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The crowds turn out for the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Astana team ready to race at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton soak up the heat at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 1 at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1 in Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey leaders after the first stage of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) greets the media after his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage 1of the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The top three at the Tour de Langkawi after stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Astana team lead the peloton at the Tour de Langkawi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini's (Astana) love affair with the Tour de Langkawi continued into 2015 as he outsprinted Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) to take the first stage and the leader’s jersey.

At the end of the 99km anti-clockwise loop of the main island of Langkawi off the north west of Malaysia, the Italian latched onto Ewan’s wheel with 200m to go and comfortably outpaced the young Australian.

It takes his tally of victories at the race to 15, a remarkable return from four editions and one stage.

“It’s a special race for me because it comes in a good period after a few races – Dubai, Qatar, and Oman so I always have good legs,” said Guardini after the stage. “I’m really happy to win the first stage. The team is so strong and I’m in a good shape for winning. We worked really well and we are here to win more.”

Despite a bunch sprint being widely predicted given the length of the stage, the breakaway stayed out for some time, with the last survivor being caught just 2km from the line. Astana and Orica shared the bulk of the work to bring things back together but then Guardini took full advantage of his rival team’s lead-out efforts in the final stages.

“Caleb is a strong rider and he has a really strong team for lead-out in the sprint,” said Guardini. “We don’t have the same powerful team for the final but we have a good rider to stay at the front and catch the breakaway. One sprint is always different to the other but we try to take the best wheel day by day. Today it was for sure the train of Caleb Ewan, tomorrow it may be another train – we’ll see.”

The temperature hit 35 degrees Celsius on the stage and if Guardini thrives in such heat it’s thanks to the work he puts in during the colder winter months.

“I say that I’m really good in the heat, and today I didn’t suffer a lot. For sure I come here with good shape and this comes after a really good winter and now I’m taking the results of all my work in the winter.”

How it unfolded

The moves started as soon as the flag dropped and inside the first 10km a six-man group went away, formed of Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthCare), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Adiq Husaini Othman (Terengganu), Guangtong Ma (hengxiang), Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai) and Liam Bertazzo (Southeast).

Reijnen was first over each of the three cat-4 climbs on the route, scooping up the maximum king of the mountains points and taking the red jersey. Bertazzo similarly dominated the three intermediate sprints, and will look after the blue points jersey while Guardini is in yellow.
The group built a gap of around two minutes but it started to wane with 20km to go. At that point the riders looked to mix things up, Bertazzo first attacking before Hasnaoui and Reijnen made a two-man move stick. Inside 4km Reijnen sensed that an unlikely victory was on the cards and went solo but his advantage wasn’t sufficient.

“When the stage started I just went for the KOM jersey but I didn’t think we had a very good chance for the stage,” he said. “Towards the end I saw the opportunity to go and in this race if you have the opportunity you take it. Astana and GreenEdge wanted the sprint so it was always going to be touch and go, but I gave it a good try and I’ll try again.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:19:06
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
7Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
13Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
14Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
15Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
19Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
20Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
21Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
23Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
24Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
26Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
28Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
30Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
31Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
32Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
34Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
35Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
37Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
38Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
39Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
45M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
46Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
47Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
48Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
49Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
50Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
51Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
52Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
54Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
58Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
60Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
62Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
63Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
64Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
66John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
67Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
68Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
73Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
74Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
75Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
77Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
79Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
80Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
81Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
83Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
84Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
86Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
88Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
89Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
91Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
92Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
93Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
95Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
100Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
101Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
102Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
103Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:31
104Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
105Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:38
108Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
109Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:06
110Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:01:09
111Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:11
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
113Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
114Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
115Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
116Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
117Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:01:55
118Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:02:02
119Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:02:07
120Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:23
122Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:02:50
124Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:02:54
125Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:54
127Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:17
128Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:04:55
130Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
131Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast0:05:59

Sprint 1- Kuah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast5pts
2Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Air Hangat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast5pts
2Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
4Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Teluk Ewa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast5pts
2Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team2
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat 4)-Langkawi Highway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat 4) Bukit Beringin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Pantai Kok
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4pts
2Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team1

Asian Riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2:19:06
2Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
4Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
6Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
9Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team6:57:18
2Torku Sekerspor
3Terengganu Cycling Team
4MTN - Qhubeka
5Team Sky
6Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Colombia
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9Aisan Racing Team
10Orica Greenedge
11Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
13Malaysia National Team
14Bretagne-Seche Environnement
15Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16National Sports Council Of Malaysia
17Southeast
18UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
19Synergy Baku Cycling Project
20Giant-Champion System Pro
21KSPO
22Bardiani CSF

Asian Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terengganu Cycling Team6:57:18
2Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
3Aisan Racing Team
4Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Malaysia National Team
6National Sports Council Of Malaysia
7Astana Pro Team
8Giant-Champion System Pro
9KSPO

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:18:56
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:05
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:06
5Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:07
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:09
7Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast0:00:10
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
10Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
15Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia
16Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
17Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
24Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
26Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
27Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
28Wen Long Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
29Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
31Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
32Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
33Othman Mohamad Afiq Huznie (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
34Tomazs Marczynski (Pol) Torku Sekerspor
35Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
36Jamalidin Novardianto (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
37Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
38Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
39Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
40Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Chelly Aristya (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
42Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Eduard Beltran (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Daud Mohamad Faruq (Mas) Malaysia National Team
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47M Sofian Nabil Omar (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
48Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
49Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
50Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
51Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
52Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
53Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
54Rusli Mohamad Fairet (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
55Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
56Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameer (Mas) Malaysia National Team
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
60Aziz Mohd Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
61Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
62Abdul Halil Mohamad Izzat Hilmi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
64Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
65Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
66Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast
67John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
68Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
69Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
72Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
73Zulkifle Nik Mohamad Azwan (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
74Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
75Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
76Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
77Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
79Daniel Martnez (Col) Colombia
80Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
81Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
83Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
84Cheng Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Torku Sekerspor
86Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
87Robin Manullang (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
88Azman Mohamad Zawawi (Mas) National Sports Council Of Malaysia
89Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
91Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
92Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
93Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
95Maxime Cam (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
100Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
101Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
102Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
103Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
105Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
106Xin Yang Liu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro
107Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:41
110Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
111Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Nicolas Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:48
114Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:16
115Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro0:01:19
116Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:21
117Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
118Elgun Alizada (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
119Ahmad Kamal Mohamad Ameen (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:02:05
120Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:02:12
121Darwin Pantoja (Col) Colombia0:02:17
122Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:33
123Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
124Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast0:02:55
125Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast0:03:00
126Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
127Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:27
128Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:05:05
130Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
131Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast0:06:09

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast15
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team13
5Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast12
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
7Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
8Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka9
9Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
10Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo8
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
12Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
13Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
14Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
16Juan Sebastián Molano Benavides (Col) Colombia4
17Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team3
18Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12pts
2Mohamad Adiq Husaini Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team4
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team6:57:18
2Torku Sekerspor
3Terengganu Cycling Team
4MTN - Qhubeka
5Team Sky
6Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Colombia
8Tinkoff - Saxo
9Aisan Racing Team
10Orica Greenedge
11Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
13Malaysia National Team
14Bretagne-Seche Environnement
15Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
16National Sports Council Of Malaysia
17Southeast
18UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling
19Synergy Baku Cycling Project
20Giant-Champion System Pro
21KSPO
22Bardiani CSF

Asian Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terengganu Cycling Team6:57:18
2Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
3Aisan Racing Team
4Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Malaysia National Team
6National Sports Council Of Malaysia
7Astana Pro Team
8Giant-Champion System Pro
9KSPO

