Le Tour de Langkawi past winners
Champions from 1996 to 2013
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Mirsamad Poorseyedigolakhour (Irn) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2013
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|2012
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni - Giocattoli
|2011
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni - Giocattoli
|2010
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|2009
|Jose Serpa (Col) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2008
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2007
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2006
|David George (RSA) South Africa
|2005
|Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
|2004
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Selle-Italia
|2003
|Tom Danielson (USA) Saturn
|2002
|Hernan Dario Munoz (Col) Colombia-Selle
|2001
|Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei-Quickstep
|2000
|Christopher Horner (USA) Mercury
|1999
|Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei-Quickstep
|1998
|Gabrielle Missaglia (Ita) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Luca Scinto (Ita) MG-Technogym
|1996
|Damian McDonald (Aus) Giant-AIS
