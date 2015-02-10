Trending

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Mirsamad Poorseyedigolakhour (Irn) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2013Julian Arredondo (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
2012Jose Serpa (Col) Androni - Giocattoli
2011Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni - Giocattoli
2010José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
2009Jose Serpa (Col) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2008Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2007Anthony Charteau (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2006David George (RSA) South Africa
2005Ryan Cox (RSA) Barloworld
2004Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Colombia Selle-Italia
2003Tom Danielson (USA) Saturn
2002Hernan Dario Munoz (Col) Colombia-Selle
2001Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei-Quickstep
2000Christopher Horner (USA) Mercury
1999Paolo Lanfranchi (Ita) Mapei-Quickstep
1998Gabrielle Missaglia (Ita) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Luca Scinto (Ita) MG-Technogym
1996Damian McDonald (Aus) Giant-AIS

