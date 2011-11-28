Image 1 of 5 The inaugural women's podium: Lauren Perry (Lawson Homes), Belinda Goss (Pure-Tas), and Macey Stewart (Recab Cycling) (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 2 of 5 Winner Belinda Goss is interviewed by Mike Tomalaris (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 3 of 5 Rowena Fry leans into a corner (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 4 of 5 Belinda Goss (Pure-Tas) takes the win (Image credit: Ben Rae) Image 5 of 5 Belinda Goss with her winner's flowers (Image credit: Ben Rae)

Belinda Goss was triumphant in the Stan Siejka Women's Classic sprinting to the win ahead of juniors Lauren Perry and Macey Stewart.

Goss won the event the last two years when the women were racing with the men and was thrilled to be the inaugural winner in the women's event.

"It was great to get the win," Goss said. "I was just coming back on the bike today not knowing where my form was but I'm happy with the race."

Goss thanked her Pure Tasmania teammates for helping her get into position.

"Tiffany [Cromwell] attacked two laps out and the team worked well. Georgia Baker did a great job pulling me back and I went earlier than what I usually did and got the result."

Goss is now focused on getting the form right ahead of next season and will be heading back to Melbourne for a few weeks before coming back to Tasmania for the Christmas carnivals.

"I hope to get a good result in the criterium at the Nationals and hopefully the Christmas carnivals will be a nice stepping stone," she explained.

The big story from the race was 17 year olds Lauren Perry and Macey Stewart finishing on the podium. Perry is the junior National criterium champion and Stewart the junior National road race champion. Goss praised them for their performance.

"They were riding strongly. It's a coup for women's and Tasmanian cycling with these young girls coming through," Goss concluded.

Perry, was thrilled to come second behind Goss in her first race with the elite women.

"I'm very happy. I was sitting on Belinda's wheel but she was too fast but it was great to get the experience," Perry said. "I look up to these girls and to come second in a strong field is a great feeling.

"The attacks were hard today and I made sure I was positioned in the first few riders and managed to get Belinda's wheel at the finish but she was too fast."

Brief results

1. Belinda Goss (Pure-Tas)

2. Lauren Perry (Lawson Homes)

3. Macey Stewart (Recab Cycling)