Athanasiadis wins in Cyprus

Adamou, Skettos round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:59:00
2Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:01:57
3Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)0:04:17
4Michalis Karatzis (Cyp)0:05:07
5Leontios Katsouris (Cyp)0:07:29
6Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)
7Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp)
8Loukas Theodorou (Cyp)

