Leleivyte surprises Bronzini in Qatar opener

Young Lithuanian nabs overall lead on pure speed

Image 1 of 37

The Ladies Tour of Qatar got the season underway

The Ladies Tour of Qatar got the season underway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 37

The Cervelo TestTeam took control of the sprint.

The Cervelo TestTeam took control of the sprint.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) salutes after her victory in Al Khor.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) salutes after her victory in Al Khor.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Head down, Hosking is disappointed to finish third behind Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) R

Head down, Hosking is disappointed to finish third behind Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) R
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Chloe Hosking (HTC) heads to the line on stage 1

Chloe Hosking (HTC) heads to the line on stage 1
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 37

The sprint in Al Khor on stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The sprint in Al Khor on stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) was excited after her first win.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) was excited after her first win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) accepts the prize of overall leader after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) accepts the prize of overall leader after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) claimed the overall lead in Qatar.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) claimed the overall lead in Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) dons the points leader's jersey.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) dons the points leader's jersey.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) won the first stage.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) won the first stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) took the best young rider's jersey.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) took the best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 37

A late-race attempt to go solo was made by Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team).

A late-race attempt to go solo was made by Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 37

The Safi-Pasta Zara Pinarellos, sporting matching red saddles, are ready for Stage 1.

The Safi-Pasta Zara Pinarellos, sporting matching red saddles, are ready for Stage 1.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 37

Martine Bras (Netherlands) has last minute adjustments made to her bike.

Martine Bras (Netherlands) has last minute adjustments made to her bike.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 37

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) is led out for the first intermediate by Sarah Duester.

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) is led out for the first intermediate by Sarah Duester.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 37

The bunch was long and splits appeared after the first sprint point in the Qatari desert.

The bunch was long and splits appeared after the first sprint point in the Qatari desert.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 37

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) leads fellow new-signing, Iris Slappendel. Armitstead would crash out of the race a few kilometres later.

Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) leads fellow new-signing, Iris Slappendel. Armitstead would crash out of the race a few kilometres later.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 37

Defending champion Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the bunch.

Defending champion Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 37

The bunch was stretched out by an acceleration and a strong headwind.

The bunch was stretched out by an acceleration and a strong headwind.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 37

Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) in the Belgian champion jersey.

Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) in the Belgian champion jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 37

Reigning world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) shows off the rainbow jersey in the bunch.

Reigning world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) shows off the rainbow jersey in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 37

Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) tried their luck into the headwind, but were unable to get a lasting gap.

Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) tried their luck into the headwind, but were unable to get a lasting gap.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 37

The chase to the leaders was given some urgency by Kirsten Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad.

The chase to the leaders was given some urgency by Kirsten Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 37

Regina Bruins and Cervelo TestTeam teammates drive the bunch chase to the leaders.

Regina Bruins and Cervelo TestTeam teammates drive the bunch chase to the leaders.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 37

Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) are about to be caught by the chasing bunch.

Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) are about to be caught by the chasing bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) claims the stage, about half a wheel ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women).

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) claims the stage, about half a wheel ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 37

The bunch in pursuit of Lindberg, including Italian champion Monia Baccaille (Italy).

The bunch in pursuit of Lindberg, including Italian champion Monia Baccaille (Italy).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 37

The bunch in the desert.

The bunch in the desert.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 37

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) go head-to-head at the second intermediate sprint.

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) go head-to-head at the second intermediate sprint.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 37

Columbia - HTC Women's Emilia Fahlin winds up the pace with 3km to go.

Columbia - HTC Women's Emilia Fahlin winds up the pace with 3km to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 37

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women) and stage winner Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).

Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women) and stage winner Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 37

The young rider competition is also led by race and points competition leader, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).

The young rider competition is also led by race and points competition leader, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 37

Legend and patron of the race, Eddy Merckx, presented the stage prize to Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).

Legend and patron of the race, Eddy Merckx, presented the stage prize to Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) is helped into the race leader's gold jersey.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) is helped into the race leader's gold jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 37

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) in the race leader's gold jersey.

Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) in the race leader's gold jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 37

The silver points competition jersey was also taken by Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).

The silver points competition jersey was also taken by Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

A new season has begun at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, and a new face has risen to the top of the standings - Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte, just 21 years of age, overpowered her former teammate Giorgia Bronzini to claim the first stage victory, the overall lead and the best young rider's jersey.

Leleivyte, riding for the Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan team, had been tipped as the squad's replacement for Bronzini in the sprints, and the young rider was able to live up to those expectations fully.

"I felt great throughout the race," said Leleivyte, "and I was hoping for a bunch sprint because I knew I could play an important card.  My teammates were magnificent - the season couldn't have started better!"

Only 89 riders took the start from the Museum of Islamic Arts in Doha, with American Amber Rais out with a broken pelvis sustained in a pre-race training crash. 

High winds at the riders' backs set a fast tempo in the first part of the race, and it wasn't until kilometre 34 that a break could go clear. South African De Groot (MTN) had a brief escape, gaining up to 20”, but the peloton closed the gap down after five kilometres as the first intermediate sprint drew near.

With time bonuses on the line, all the favourites, including last year's winner Kirsten Wild, present in the lead group, control was taken by the Cervelo team, who delivered Wild perfectly for the first sprint bonus, with teammate Sarah Duster taking second over Dutch rider Monique Van de Ree.

With just under 25 kilometres to go, the day's second move went clear, with Swede Veronica Andreasson (Lotto) pulling out a full 40”, but a strong head wind scuttled her chances and she was caught with just over 20km to go. It was then the turn of another Swede, Marie Lindberg (Red Sun), but she also could not hold off the sprint-minded bunch. 

A second intermediate sprint bonus went to Wild again, in front of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Lois Gunnewijk (Nederlands Bloeit).

The Cervelo team, fully practiced from leading out the first two intermediate sprints, sat at the helm seemingly assured to deliver Wild to her first Qatar stage win, but the train was derailed in the push to the line when Wild punctured with 500m to go.

"It was too bad that I punctured in the last 500 meters of the race," said Wild. "I felt really strong and we rode a really great race with our team. During the race I was able to pick up some bonification seconds so I am not too far away from the leaders position and everything is open for the next stages".

Young Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte (Saft Pasta) powered to the win and the overall lead ahead of Bronzini and HTC's Chloe Hosking, while Wild was washed away to 19th.

Full Results
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan2:38:07
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
5Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
8Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
9Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
11Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
12Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
13Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
14Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
18Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
20Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
21Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
22Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
23Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
24Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
25Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
26Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
27Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
28Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
29Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
30Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
31Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
32Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
33Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
34Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
35Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
36Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
37Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
38Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
39Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:06
40Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:00:12
41Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
42Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
43Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
44Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
45Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:00:16
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:24
48Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
49Sophie Creux (Fra) France
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:07
51Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:01:53
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:59
53Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
54Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
55Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
56Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
57Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
58Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
59Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
61Florence Girardet (Fra) France
62Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
63Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
64Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
65Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
66Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
67Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
68Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
69Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
70Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
71Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland0:02:23
72Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:25
73Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:14:43
74Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
75Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
76Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
77Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
78Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
79Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
80Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
81Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
82Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
83Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
84Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
85Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
DNFLynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
DNFNadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
DNFCarla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
DNFElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam

Umm Suwaiya
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam2
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands1

Ras Laffan
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3pts
2Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women2
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Al Khor Corniche
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan30pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy27
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women25
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team23
5Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan21
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands19
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women17
8Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands15
9Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France11
11Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling10
12Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany9
13Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia8
14Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan7
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia6
16Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy4
18Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women3
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam2
20Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit1

Young riders
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan2:38:07
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
3Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
4Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
8Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
9Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
12Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
13Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
14Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
16Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
17Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:00:12
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
21Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:24
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
24Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:07
25Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:59
26Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
28Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
29Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
30Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
32Florence Girardet (Fra) France
33Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
34Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
35Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
36Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:25
37Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:14:43
38Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
39Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
40Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
41Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
42Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
43Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
44Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
45Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
46Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
DNFElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
DNFNadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
DNFCarla Swart (RSA) Team MTN

Teams
1Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan7:54:21
2Team HTC-Columbia Women
3Italy
4Nederlands Bloeit
5Australia
6Lotto Ladies Team
7Germany
8Cervelo TestTeam
9MTN Cycling
10Netherlands0:00:12
11France0:01:59
12Giant Pro Cycling0:02:05
13Red Sun Cycling Team0:03:58
14USA National Team
15Switzerland0:17:06

General classification after stage 1
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan2:37:57
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy0:00:04
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
5Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:08
6Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:09
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:10
10Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
11Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
12Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
13Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
15Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
16Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
17Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
18Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
22Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
23Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
24Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
25Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
26Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
28Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
29Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
30Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
32Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
33Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
34Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
35Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
36Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
37Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
38Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
39Sophie Creux (Fra) France
40Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:00:16
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:00:22
42Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
43Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
44Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
45Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
46Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:00:26
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
48Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:34
49Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:17
51Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:02:03
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:09
53Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
54Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
55Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
56Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
57Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
58Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
59Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
61Florence Girardet (Fra) France
62Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
63Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
64Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
65Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
66Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
67Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
68Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
69Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
70Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
71Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland0:02:33
72Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:35
73Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:14:53
74Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
75Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
76Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
77Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
78Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
79Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
80Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
81Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
82Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
83Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
84Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
85Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team

Points classification
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan30pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy27
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women25
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team23
5Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan21
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands20
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women17
8Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands15
9Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France11
11Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling10
12Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany9
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam8
14Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia8
15Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan7
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia6
17Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women5
18Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
19Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy4
20Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam2
21Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1
22Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit1

Young rider classification
1Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan2:37:57
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands0:00:09
4Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan0:00:10
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
6Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
8Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
9Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
12Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
13Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
14Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
16Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
17Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany0:00:22
19Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
20Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
21Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:34
23Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
24Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:17
25Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:09
26Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
27Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
28Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
29Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
30Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
32Florence Girardet (Fra) France
33Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
34Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
35Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
36Carly Light (Aus) Australia0:03:35
37Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland0:14:53
38Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
39Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
40Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
41Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
42Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
43Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
44Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
45Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
46Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team

Teams classification
1Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan7:54:21
2Team HTC-Columbia Women
3Italy
4Nederlands Bloeit
5Australia
6Lotto Ladies Team
7Germany
8Cervelo TestTeam
9MTN Cycling
10Netherlands0:00:12
11France0:01:59
12Giant Pro Cycling0:02:05
13Red Sun Cycling Team0:03:58
14USA National Team
15Switzerland0:17:06

 

