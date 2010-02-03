Image 1 of 37 The Ladies Tour of Qatar got the season underway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 37 The Cervelo TestTeam took control of the sprint. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) salutes after her victory in Al Khor. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 37 Head down, Hosking is disappointed to finish third behind Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) R (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 37 Chloe Hosking (HTC) heads to the line on stage 1 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 37 The sprint in Al Khor on stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) was excited after her first win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) accepts the prize of overall leader after stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) claimed the overall lead in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) dons the points leader's jersey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) won the first stage. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi Pasta) took the best young rider's jersey. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 37 A late-race attempt to go solo was made by Marie Lindberg (Redsun Cycling Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 37 The Safi-Pasta Zara Pinarellos, sporting matching red saddles, are ready for Stage 1. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 37 Martine Bras (Netherlands) has last minute adjustments made to her bike. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 37 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) is led out for the first intermediate by Sarah Duester. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 37 The bunch was long and splits appeared after the first sprint point in the Qatari desert. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 37 Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) leads fellow new-signing, Iris Slappendel. Armitstead would crash out of the race a few kilometres later. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 37 Defending champion Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 37 The bunch was stretched out by an acceleration and a strong headwind. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 37 Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) in the Belgian champion jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 37 Reigning world champion Tatiana Guderzo (Italy) shows off the rainbow jersey in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 37 Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) tried their luck into the headwind, but were unable to get a lasting gap. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 37 The chase to the leaders was given some urgency by Kirsten Wild's Cervelo TestTeam squad. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 37 Regina Bruins and Cervelo TestTeam teammates drive the bunch chase to the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 37 Trine Schmidt (MTN) and Veronica Andreasson (Lotto Ladies Team) are about to be caught by the chasing bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) claims the stage, about half a wheel ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) and Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 37 The bunch in pursuit of Lindberg, including Italian champion Monia Baccaille (Italy). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 37 The bunch in the desert. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 37 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Adrie Visser (Columbia - HTC Women) go head-to-head at the second intermediate sprint. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 37 Columbia - HTC Women's Emilia Fahlin winds up the pace with 3km to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 37 Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) sprints against Chloe Hosking (Columbia - HTC Women) and stage winner Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 37 The young rider competition is also led by race and points competition leader, Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 37 Legend and patron of the race, Eddy Merckx, presented the stage prize to Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 35 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) is helped into the race leader's gold jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 36 of 37 Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara) in the race leader's gold jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 37 of 37 The silver points competition jersey was also taken by Rasa Leleivyte (Safi-Pasta Zara). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

A new season has begun at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, and a new face has risen to the top of the standings - Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte, just 21 years of age, overpowered her former teammate Giorgia Bronzini to claim the first stage victory, the overall lead and the best young rider's jersey.

Leleivyte, riding for the Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan team, had been tipped as the squad's replacement for Bronzini in the sprints, and the young rider was able to live up to those expectations fully.

"I felt great throughout the race," said Leleivyte, "and I was hoping for a bunch sprint because I knew I could play an important card. My teammates were magnificent - the season couldn't have started better!"

Only 89 riders took the start from the Museum of Islamic Arts in Doha, with American Amber Rais out with a broken pelvis sustained in a pre-race training crash.

High winds at the riders' backs set a fast tempo in the first part of the race, and it wasn't until kilometre 34 that a break could go clear. South African De Groot (MTN) had a brief escape, gaining up to 20”, but the peloton closed the gap down after five kilometres as the first intermediate sprint drew near.

With time bonuses on the line, all the favourites, including last year's winner Kirsten Wild, present in the lead group, control was taken by the Cervelo team, who delivered Wild perfectly for the first sprint bonus, with teammate Sarah Duster taking second over Dutch rider Monique Van de Ree.

With just under 25 kilometres to go, the day's second move went clear, with Swede Veronica Andreasson (Lotto) pulling out a full 40”, but a strong head wind scuttled her chances and she was caught with just over 20km to go. It was then the turn of another Swede, Marie Lindberg (Red Sun), but she also could not hold off the sprint-minded bunch.

A second intermediate sprint bonus went to Wild again, in front of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Lois Gunnewijk (Nederlands Bloeit).

The Cervelo team, fully practiced from leading out the first two intermediate sprints, sat at the helm seemingly assured to deliver Wild to her first Qatar stage win, but the train was derailed in the push to the line when Wild punctured with 500m to go.

"It was too bad that I punctured in the last 500 meters of the race," said Wild. "I felt really strong and we rode a really great race with our team. During the race I was able to pick up some bonification seconds so I am not too far away from the leaders position and everything is open for the next stages".

Young Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte (Saft Pasta) powered to the win and the overall lead ahead of Bronzini and HTC's Chloe Hosking, while Wild was washed away to 19th.

Full Results 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 2:38:07 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 9 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 11 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 12 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 13 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 14 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 18 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 19 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 20 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 21 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 22 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 23 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 24 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 26 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 27 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 28 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 29 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 30 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 31 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN 32 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 33 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 34 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 35 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 36 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 37 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 38 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 39 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:06 40 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:12 41 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 42 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 43 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 44 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 45 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:16 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:24 48 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 49 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:07 51 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:01:53 52 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:59 53 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN 54 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 55 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 56 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 57 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 58 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 59 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 61 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 62 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 63 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 64 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 65 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 66 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 67 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 68 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 69 Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team 70 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 71 Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:23 72 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:25 73 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:43 74 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 75 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland 76 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 77 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 78 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 79 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 80 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 81 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 82 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 83 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 84 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 85 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team DNF Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team DNF Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland DNF Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN DNF Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam

Umm Suwaiya 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 2 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 1

Ras Laffan 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 3 pts 2 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 2 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Al Khor Corniche 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 30 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 27 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 25 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 23 5 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 21 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 19 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 17 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 15 9 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 11 11 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 10 12 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 9 13 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 8 14 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 6 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 4 18 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 3 19 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2 20 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 1

Young riders 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 2:38:07 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 3 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 4 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 6 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 8 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 9 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 12 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 13 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 14 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 16 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 17 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:12 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 21 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:24 23 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 24 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:07 25 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:59 26 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 27 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 28 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 29 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 30 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 31 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 32 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 33 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 34 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 35 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 36 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:25 37 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:43 38 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 39 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland 40 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 41 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 42 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 43 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 44 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 45 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 46 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team DNF Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam DNF Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland DNF Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN

Teams 1 Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7:54:21 2 Team HTC-Columbia Women 3 Italy 4 Nederlands Bloeit 5 Australia 6 Lotto Ladies Team 7 Germany 8 Cervelo TestTeam 9 MTN Cycling 10 Netherlands 0:00:12 11 France 0:01:59 12 Giant Pro Cycling 0:02:05 13 Red Sun Cycling Team 0:03:58 14 USA National Team 15 Switzerland 0:17:06

General classification after stage 1 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 2:37:57 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 0:00:04 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 5 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:08 6 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:10 10 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 11 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 13 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 15 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 16 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 17 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 18 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 22 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 23 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy 24 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 25 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 26 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 27 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany 28 Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team 29 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 30 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 31 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 32 Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN 33 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 34 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 35 Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 36 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN 37 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 38 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 39 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 40 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:16 41 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:22 42 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 43 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 44 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands 45 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:26 47 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 48 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:34 49 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:17 51 Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN 0:02:03 52 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:09 53 Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN 54 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 55 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 56 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 57 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 58 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 59 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 61 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 62 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 63 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 64 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 65 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team 66 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 67 Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team 68 Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia 69 Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team 70 Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team 71 Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:33 72 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:35 73 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:53 74 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 75 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland 76 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 77 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 78 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 79 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 80 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 81 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 82 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France 83 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 84 Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team 85 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team

Points classification 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 30 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 27 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 25 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 23 5 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 21 6 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 20 7 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 17 8 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 15 9 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 11 11 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 10 12 Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany 9 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 8 14 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia 8 15 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 7 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 6 17 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 5 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 19 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 4 20 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 2 21 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1 22 Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 1

Young rider classification 1 Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 2:37:57 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:09 4 Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 0:00:10 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 6 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 8 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 9 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 12 Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 13 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN 14 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 15 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 16 Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany 17 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:22 19 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia 20 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 21 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:34 23 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 24 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:17 25 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:09 26 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 27 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 28 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 29 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 30 Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 31 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 32 Florence Girardet (Fra) France 33 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands 34 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team 35 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 36 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 0:03:35 37 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland 0:14:53 38 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team 39 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland 40 Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 41 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan 42 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 43 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 44 Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team 45 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 46 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team