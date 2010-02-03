Leleivyte surprises Bronzini in Qatar opener
Young Lithuanian nabs overall lead on pure speed
A new season has begun at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, and a new face has risen to the top of the standings - Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte, just 21 years of age, overpowered her former teammate Giorgia Bronzini to claim the first stage victory, the overall lead and the best young rider's jersey.
Leleivyte, riding for the Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan team, had been tipped as the squad's replacement for Bronzini in the sprints, and the young rider was able to live up to those expectations fully.
"I felt great throughout the race," said Leleivyte, "and I was hoping for a bunch sprint because I knew I could play an important card. My teammates were magnificent - the season couldn't have started better!"
Only 89 riders took the start from the Museum of Islamic Arts in Doha, with American Amber Rais out with a broken pelvis sustained in a pre-race training crash.
High winds at the riders' backs set a fast tempo in the first part of the race, and it wasn't until kilometre 34 that a break could go clear. South African De Groot (MTN) had a brief escape, gaining up to 20”, but the peloton closed the gap down after five kilometres as the first intermediate sprint drew near.
With time bonuses on the line, all the favourites, including last year's winner Kirsten Wild, present in the lead group, control was taken by the Cervelo team, who delivered Wild perfectly for the first sprint bonus, with teammate Sarah Duster taking second over Dutch rider Monique Van de Ree.
With just under 25 kilometres to go, the day's second move went clear, with Swede Veronica Andreasson (Lotto) pulling out a full 40”, but a strong head wind scuttled her chances and she was caught with just over 20km to go. It was then the turn of another Swede, Marie Lindberg (Red Sun), but she also could not hold off the sprint-minded bunch.
A second intermediate sprint bonus went to Wild again, in front of Adrie Visser (HTC-Columbia) and Lois Gunnewijk (Nederlands Bloeit).
The Cervelo team, fully practiced from leading out the first two intermediate sprints, sat at the helm seemingly assured to deliver Wild to her first Qatar stage win, but the train was derailed in the push to the line when Wild punctured with 500m to go.
"It was too bad that I punctured in the last 500 meters of the race," said Wild. "I felt really strong and we rode a really great race with our team. During the race I was able to pick up some bonification seconds so I am not too far away from the leaders position and everything is open for the next stages".
Young Lithuanian Rasa Leleivyte (Saft Pasta) powered to the win and the overall lead ahead of Bronzini and HTC's Chloe Hosking, while Wild was washed away to 19th.
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2:38:07
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|11
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|13
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|14
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|18
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|22
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|24
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|26
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|27
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|28
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|29
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|30
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|31
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|32
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|33
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|34
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|35
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|36
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|37
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|38
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|39
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|40
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12
|41
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|42
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|43
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|45
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:16
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|47
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:24
|48
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|49
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:07
|51
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:01:53
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:59
|53
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|54
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|55
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|56
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|57
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|58
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|59
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|62
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|64
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|65
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|66
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|67
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|68
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|69
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|70
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|71
|Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:23
|72
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:25
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:43
|74
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|75
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|76
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|78
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|79
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|80
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|81
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|82
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|83
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|84
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|85
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNF
|Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|DNF
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|30
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|27
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|5
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|21
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|9
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|11
|11
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|9
|13
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|8
|14
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|6
|16
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|4
|18
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|20
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2:38:07
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|4
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|8
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|9
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|12
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|14
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|16
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|17
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12
|19
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|21
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:24
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:07
|25
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:59
|26
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|28
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|29
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|30
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|33
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|35
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|36
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:25
|37
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:43
|38
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|39
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|41
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|42
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|45
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|46
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|DNF
|Nadège Matthey De L'Endroit (Swi) Switzerland
|DNF
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|1
|Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7:54:21
|2
|Team HTC-Columbia Women
|3
|Italy
|4
|Nederlands Bloeit
|5
|Australia
|6
|Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Germany
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|MTN Cycling
|10
|Netherlands
|0:00:12
|11
|France
|0:01:59
|12
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|13
|Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|14
|USA National Team
|15
|Switzerland
|0:17:06
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2:37:57
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:04
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|5
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:08
|6
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|11
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|15
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|16
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|17
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|18
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|22
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Italy
|24
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|25
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|26
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Germany
|28
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) US National Team
|29
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|32
|Susanne Ljungskog (Swe) Team MTN
|33
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|35
|Inge Klep (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|36
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|37
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|38
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|39
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|40
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:22
|42
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|43
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|44
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|46
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:26
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|48
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:34
|49
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:17
|51
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:02:03
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:09
|53
|Chrissie Viljoen (RSA) Team MTN
|54
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|55
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|56
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|57
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|58
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|59
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|62
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|64
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|65
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|66
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|67
|Janel Holcomb (USA) US National Team
|68
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|69
|Katharine Carroll (USA) US National Team
|70
|Shelley Olds (USA) US National Team
|71
|Catherine Lohri (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:33
|72
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:35
|73
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:53
|74
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|75
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|76
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|78
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|79
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|80
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|81
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|82
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) France
|83
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|84
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Red Sun Cycling Team
|85
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|30
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|27
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|5
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|21
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|17
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|9
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|11
|11
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|10
|12
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Germany
|9
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|8
|14
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|8
|15
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|6
|17
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|18
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|19
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|4
|20
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|21
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|22
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Rasa Lelivyte (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2:37:57
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:09
|4
|Marina Romoli (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|0:00:10
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|8
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|9
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|12
|Kim Schoonbaert (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team MTN
|14
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|16
|Marlen Johrend (Ger) Germany
|17
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:22
|19
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|20
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|21
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:34
|23
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:17
|25
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Ger) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:09
|26
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|27
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|28
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|29
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
|30
|Liesbeth Bakker (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Florence Girardet (Fra) France
|33
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Red Sun Cycling Team
|35
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|36
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|0:03:35
|37
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:53
|38
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Red Sun Cycling Team
|39
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Switzerland
|40
|Yiu Wong Wan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|41
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|42
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Sinead Miller (USA) US National Team
|45
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|46
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Red Sun Cycling Team
|1
|Safi -Pasta Zara Manhattan
|7:54:21
|2
|Team HTC-Columbia Women
|3
|Italy
|4
|Nederlands Bloeit
|5
|Australia
|6
|Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Germany
|8
|Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|MTN Cycling
|10
|Netherlands
|0:00:12
|11
|France
|0:01:59
|12
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:02:05
|13
|Red Sun Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|14
|USA National Team
|15
|Switzerland
|0:17:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy