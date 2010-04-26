Image 1 of 6 The United Healthcare team's gear is ready to go. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 2 of 6 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) added to his team's success by winning the final stage. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 3 of 6 Riders try to slip away on the final stage. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 4 of 6 Feed Zone action (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 5 of 6 Riders head out for the final stage of the Vuelta de Bisbee. (Image credit: Mason Ibas) Image 6 of 6 The peloton takes on the Tombstone road race. (Image credit: Mason Ibas)

As Fly V Australia teammate David Tanner added his name to the list of stage winners in this year's La Vuelta de Bisbee, Darren Lill secured his second consecutive overall victory.

Lill, shepherded by his Fly V Australia teammates, rolled in safely in the main pack to maintain his place in the leader's yellow jersey and rights to the top step of the podium.

Tanner took the final 84-mile Tombstone Road Race from the remnants of a long 11-rider breakaway that shredded on the final eight-mile climb up Mule Pass.

"I wasn't until the last two kilometres of the climb that it really split," said Tanner after the finish.

The break contained Tanner and Fly V teammate Charles Dionne, Maxim Jenkins and Marc DeMaar of UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis, Christopher Hong of Team Exergy, Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande), Marsh Cooper (Trek Red Truck), Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea), Diego Yepez (Bicycle Religion), Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) and Michael Mathis (AZA Equitable).

Leading over the top of Mule Pass were Tanner, Jenkins and DeMaar, who were rejoined by a few riders on the descent around the Lavender Pit Mine before turning back to the finish.

Dionne attacked and gained about 10 seconds before being dragged back the UnitedHealthcare riders. Tanner countered with about 800 metres go to and led in the strung-out lead group to the finish.

Mathis was second, Dionne third, Dias fourth and Garcia fifth. The main pack containing GC leader Lill came in at 2:20.

Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare), Christian Helmig (Metro VW), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) and Jared Gilyard (RideClean) followed Lill in the overall standings, the South African praising the efforts of his Fly V teammates who delivered him to the finish.

"We were happy having those two in the break," he said. "I was just following Roman around." And like many riders in La Vuelta, Lill is aiming at a good showing at the upcoming SRAM Tour of the Gila. "I'm positive about Gila for the whole team," he explained. "We're going to make a strong showing."

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia 3:19:59 2 Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable 0:00:02 3 Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia 0:00:04 4 Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com 0:00:07 5 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:10 6 Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:12 7 Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:21 8 Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck 0:00:30 9 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW 0:02:15 10 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean 0:02:17 11 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:19 12 Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn 0:02:20 13 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 14 Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis 15 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 16 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 17 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 18 Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma 19 Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:22 20 Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare 21 David Glick (USA) RideClean 0:02:25 22 Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:02:30 23 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW 0:03:03 24 Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus 25 Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:03:04 26 Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn 27 Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 28 Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare 29 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 30 Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande 31 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 32 David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 33 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:31 34 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 35 Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com 0:03:42 36 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly 0:04:04 37 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 38 Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus 39 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy 40 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek 41 Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 42 Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy 43 Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy 44 Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:51 45 John Salskov (USA) Pactimo 46 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 47 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman 48 Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:04:57 49 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 50 Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling 51 Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:04:59 52 James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion 0:05:01 53 Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia 54 Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc 0:05:52 55 Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College 56 Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace 0:06:54 57 Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:07:22 58 Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW 59 Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 60 Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles 61 Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion 62 Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla 0:07:26 63 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:08:06 64 Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos 0:08:39 65 Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA 0:08:50 66 David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports 0:10:04 67 Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean 0:10:20 68 Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson 0:10:25 69 Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri 0:12:20 70 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:32:31 DNF Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG DNF Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion DNF Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2 DNF John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion DNF Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst DNF Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc DNF Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc