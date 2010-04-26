Tanner takes finale
Lill kills it in Tombstone RR
As Fly V Australia teammate David Tanner added his name to the list of stage winners in this year's La Vuelta de Bisbee, Darren Lill secured his second consecutive overall victory.
Lill, shepherded by his Fly V Australia teammates, rolled in safely in the main pack to maintain his place in the leader's yellow jersey and rights to the top step of the podium.
Tanner took the final 84-mile Tombstone Road Race from the remnants of a long 11-rider breakaway that shredded on the final eight-mile climb up Mule Pass.
"I wasn't until the last two kilometres of the climb that it really split," said Tanner after the finish.
The break contained Tanner and Fly V teammate Charles Dionne, Maxim Jenkins and Marc DeMaar of UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis, Christopher Hong of Team Exergy, Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande), Marsh Cooper (Trek Red Truck), Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-Orbea), Diego Yepez (Bicycle Religion), Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) and Michael Mathis (AZA Equitable).
Leading over the top of Mule Pass were Tanner, Jenkins and DeMaar, who were rejoined by a few riders on the descent around the Lavender Pit Mine before turning back to the finish.
Dionne attacked and gained about 10 seconds before being dragged back the UnitedHealthcare riders. Tanner countered with about 800 metres go to and led in the strung-out lead group to the finish.
Mathis was second, Dionne third, Dias fourth and Garcia fifth. The main pack containing GC leader Lill came in at 2:20.
Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare), Christian Helmig (Metro VW), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) and Jared Gilyard (RideClean) followed Lill in the overall standings, the South African praising the efforts of his Fly V teammates who delivered him to the finish.
"We were happy having those two in the break," he said. "I was just following Roman around." And like many riders in La Vuelta, Lill is aiming at a good showing at the upcoming SRAM Tour of the Gila. "I'm positive about Gila for the whole team," he explained. "We're going to make a strong showing."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|3:19:59
|2
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|0:00:02
|3
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:04
|4
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:00:07
|5
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:10
|6
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:12
|7
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:21
|8
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|0:00:30
|9
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:02:15
|10
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:02:17
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:19
|12
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:02:20
|13
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|15
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|16
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|17
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|18
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|19
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:02:22
|20
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|21
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|0:02:25
|22
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:02:30
|23
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|0:03:03
|24
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|25
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:03:04
|26
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|27
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|28
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|29
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|30
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|31
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|32
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|33
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:03:31
|34
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|35
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|0:03:42
|36
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:04:04
|37
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|38
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|39
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|40
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|41
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|42
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|43
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|44
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:04:51
|45
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|46
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|47
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|48
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:04:57
|49
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|50
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|51
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:04:59
|52
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:05:01
|53
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|54
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:05:52
|55
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|56
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|0:06:54
|57
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:07:22
|58
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|59
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|60
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|61
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|62
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:07:26
|63
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:06
|64
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|0:08:39
|65
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|0:08:50
|66
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:10:04
|67
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|0:10:20
|68
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:10:25
|69
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:12:20
|70
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:32:31
|DNF
|Chuck Collins (USA) IKI/SEIG
|DNF
|Colby Elliot (USA) Bicycle Religion
|DNF
|Garrett Mcallister (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|DNF
|John Tzinberg (USA) Bicycle Religion
|DNF
|Jonathan Craig (USA) Nashvillecyclst
|DNF
|Jonathan Parrish (USA) Kenda Pro Cyc
|DNF
|Matthew Jones (USA) U of A Cyc
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lill (RSA) Fly V Australia
|7:18:34
|2
|Roman Kilun (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:23
|3
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro VW
|0:01:25
|4
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:05
|5
|Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean
|0:02:15
|6
|Corey Carlson (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:04:15
|7
|Chris Aten (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:07:12
|8
|Michael Mathis (USA) AXA Equitable
|0:07:49
|9
|David Tanner (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:07:56
|10
|Andres Diaz (USA) RaceMenu.com
|0:08:04
|11
|Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:08:11
|12
|Charles Dionne (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:08:24
|13
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:26
|14
|Marc De Maar (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:08:38
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|0:09:54
|16
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:10:00
|17
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:10:05
|18
|Matthew Cooke (USA) Mountain Khakis
|0:10:26
|19
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:30
|20
|Corey Collier (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:10:36
|21
|Marsh Cooper (USA) Trek Red Truck
|0:10:37
|22
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:10:40
|23
|Stevie Cullinan (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:10:45
|24
|David Glick (USA) RideClean
|0:10:53
|25
|Carson Miller (USA) Veloforma
|0:11:08
|26
|Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy
|0:11:15
|27
|Evan Hyde (USA) Bahati Foundn
|0:11:40
|28
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:11:51
|29
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:12:01
|30
|Philip Zajicek (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:12:04
|31
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro VW
|0:12:25
|32
|Victor Riquelme (USA) TriSports.com
|0:12:28
|33
|Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy
|0:12:37
|34
|Benjamin Bradshaw (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:12:39
|35
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:12:54
|36
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:13:03
|37
|Taylor Kneuven (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:13:11
|38
|David Paquette (USA) Team Wisc-MC2
|0:13:40
|39
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Bicycle Haus
|0:13:50
|40
|Cody Stevenson (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:13:56
|41
|Mike Tettleton (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:14:27
|42
|Diego Yepez (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:14:38
|43
|James Williamson (USA) Bicycle Religion
|44
|Dylan Jones (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:14:40
|45
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:15:09
|46
|Daniel Rooke (USA) AZphalt Cycling
|0:15:14
|47
|John Salskov (USA) Pactimo
|0:15:18
|48
|Chris Stuart (USA) Team Exergy
|0:16:04
|49
|Corey Steinbrecher (USA) Pista Palace
|0:17:02
|50
|Jeff Zygo (USA) MVP Healthcare
|0:17:06
|51
|Kolt Bates (USA) Metro VW
|0:17:16
|52
|Jonathan Awerbuch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:17:25
|53
|Julian Fowkes (USA) Canyon Bicycles
|0:17:32
|54
|Joshua Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA
|0:17:51
|55
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:17:52
|56
|Christopher Chase (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:18:07
|57
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle
|0:18:35
|58
|Brian Meyer (USA) U of A Cyc
|0:19:09
|59
|Alan Schmitz (USA) Whitman College
|0:20:39
|60
|David Costa (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:21:06
|61
|Robert Chorost (USA) RideClean
|0:21:32
|62
|Marshall Opel (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:25:44
|63
|Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy
|0:28:18
|64
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Team Ranchos
|0:28:19
|65
|Juan Rivera (USA) La Jolla
|0:28:27
|66
|Ian Moir (USA) WM/Hammer Nutri
|0:29:48
|67
|Jason Siegle (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:30:28
|68
|Aldo Garcia (USA) Norson
|0:31:14
|69
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:49:28
|70
|Patrick Caro (USA) Bicycle Religion
|0:14:17
