Fleche Wallonne Femmes - Live coverage
All the action as the peloton takes on the fabled Mur de Huy
The biggest talking points ahead of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Preview
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Route
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Contenders
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne – live streaming
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Start List
Race Notes
- The peloton race 127.3km from the start in Liège and the finish atop the Mur de Huy
- Mur de Huy is 1.3km at 9.6% average gradient with sections as steep as 19%
-In-race situation:
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Flèche Wallonne Femmes!
