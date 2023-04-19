Live coverage

Fleche Wallonne Femmes - Live coverage

By Issy Ronald
published

All the action as the peloton takes on the fabled Mur de Huy

Marta Cavalli and Annemiek van Vleuten on the Mur de Huy in 2022

Marta Cavalli and Annemiek van Vleuten on the Mur de Huy in 2022 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The biggest talking points ahead of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Preview

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Route

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Contenders

How to watch La Flèche Wallonne – live streaming

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes - Start List

Race Notes

- The peloton race 127.3km from the start in Liège and the finish atop the Mur de Huy

- Mur de Huy is 1.3km at 9.6% average gradient with sections as steep as 19%

-In-race situation:

Refresh

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Flèche Wallonne Femmes!

Latest on Cyclingnews