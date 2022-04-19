How to watch La Flèche Wallonne – Spring Classics live streaming

Julian Alaphilippe triumphed at last year's race for his third Flèche title

The 2022 Spring Classics draw to a close this week as the men's and women's pelotons head to Wallonia to take on the Ardennes Classics.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

On Wednesday, the riders will be in Huy, south of Liège, to take on the steep slopes of the Mur de Huy at La Flèche Wallonne and La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

The men will face a 202km battle from Blegny to the Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.4 per cent(, with the famous climb being tackled twice before the finish on the closing lap around Huy.

The men will face a 202km battle from Blegny to the Mur de Huy (1.3km at 9.4 per cent(, with the famous climb being tackled twice before the finish on the closing lap around Huy.

Three ascents apiece of the Côte d'Ereffe (2km at 5.8 per cent) and the Côte de Cherave (1.4km at 7.9 per cent) also lie before the finish, though the race will be decided on the last ascent of the Mur de Huy.

The women will take on a similar route, though instead measuring in at 133km. The same three laps of the finishing circuit are included, though, with those three times up the Mur de Huy set to be decisive.

Three-time winner Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) headlines the men's race, where he'll do battle against other big names such as Tadej Pogačar, Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Tom Pidcock, Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), and more.

The women will be looking to take up the mantle from seven-time winner Anna van der Breggen, with leading contenders including Demi Vollering, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope)

Men's schedule: 11:25 (10:25 BST, 05:25 EST) to 16:33 (15:33 BST, 10:33 EST) on Sunday, April 17

Women's schedule: 08:35 (07:35 BST, 02:35 EST) to 12:18 (11:18 BST, 06:18 EST) on Saturday, April 16

Image 1 of 2 The profile of the men's race (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 The profile of the women's race (Image credit: ASO)

Live Stream

The men's and women's races will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, coverage will be provided by NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Local Dutch and Belgian broadcasters Nos, RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming weeks including Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule