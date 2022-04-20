La Fleche Wallonne - Live coverage

Refresh

-165km Break: Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) Chasers at 0:25: Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Luc Wirtgen (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) Peloton at 0:45

Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), fresh from his exertions at Paris-Roubaix, counter-attacks from the peloton in the company of Luc Wirtgen (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) in a bid to bridge up to the eight leaders.

A year ago, Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates missed this race due to what later emerged to be false positives for COVID-19 on the team. He made amends by winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège the following Sunday and he downplayed the idea that he was out for a revenge this afternoon. "It’s already forgotten, the last year. It was a shame we couldn’t start last year but we are more than happy to be on the start this year," said Pogačar, who lines up with 2020 winner Marc Hirschi. "We are here for the win as a team. We will work hard towards the end and try to do the best as possible." Pogačar won Strade Bianche with a 50km solo move and if anybody can bridge the 19-year gap to Igor Astarloa's pre-Mur de Huy winning attack, then it's probably the Slovenian. "I think this race is different. It’s still possible to attack from far but we’ll see how the race goes itself, whether everyone is going to be conservative or not," he said. "We will see in the race." (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

-170km Another group has gone clear, and this looks like it might gain a little bit of traction. Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) have a lead of 25 seconds over the peloton.

-177km The peloton continues to trundle along at a brisk pace, but no sign yet of an early break taking shape. The day's first climb, the Côte de Tancrémont (2.9km at 5.4%) is 15km or so away.

The race first finished in Huy in 1983, with the finale shifting to the Mur itself in 1985. That alteration, at least according to lore, was with local favourite Claude Criquielion in mind, given his limitations in the sprint. He duly won that 1985 edition in the rainbow jersey of world champion, and he added a second victory atop the Mur de Huy in 1989.

-188km Gruppo compatto. Sébastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) and Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) made it across to the early escapees, but their time at the front was shortlived as the race came back together all over again.

Julian Alaphilippe reports for duty in search of a fourth Flèche Wallonne victory. (Image credit: Daniel Ostanek)

The climbs on the menu today are as follows: 44.2km Côte de Tancrémont 55.1km Côte des Forges 121.3km Côte d'Ereffe 134.1km Côte de Cherave 139.8km Mur de Huy 152.5km Côte d'Ereffe 165.2km Côte de Cherave 170.9km Mur de Huy 183.6km Côte d'Ereffe 196.4km Côte de Cherave 202.1km Mur de Huy

-191km This break's advantage remains at just a handful of seconds amid a flurry of counter-attacks from the bunch behind. The race has not yet settled into its usual, early holding pattern.

-193km After a brisk start, the day's first breakaway attempt sees Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) and Ruben Apers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) establish a 10-second lead over the peloton. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) stops for a bike change, but he is very quickly back in the peloton.

-200km There are two non-starters to report, both due to illness. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) is out with fever, though his team specified that he does not have COVID-19, while Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) is also unable to start.

The peloton has rolled out of Blegny-Mine and the 2022 Flèche Wallonne is formally underway.