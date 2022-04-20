Live coverage
La Fleche Wallonne - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
All the action as Alaphilippe defends his title on the Mur de Huy
-165km
Break:
Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM)
Chasers at 0:25:
Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Luc Wirtgen (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces)
Peloton at 0:45
Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), fresh from his exertions at Paris-Roubaix, counter-attacks from the peloton in the company of Luc Wirtgen (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces) in a bid to bridge up to the eight leaders.
A year ago, Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates missed this race due to what later emerged to be false positives for COVID-19 on the team. He made amends by winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège the following Sunday and he downplayed the idea that he was out for a revenge this afternoon.
"It’s already forgotten, the last year. It was a shame we couldn’t start last year but we are more than happy to be on the start this year," said Pogačar, who lines up with 2020 winner Marc Hirschi.
"We are here for the win as a team. We will work hard towards the end and try to do the best as possible."
Pogačar won Strade Bianche with a 50km solo move and if anybody can bridge the 19-year gap to Igor Astarloa's pre-Mur de Huy winning attack, then it's probably the Slovenian.
"I think this race is different. It’s still possible to attack from far but we’ll see how the race goes itself, whether everyone is going to be conservative or not," he said. "We will see in the race."
-170km
Another group has gone clear, and this looks like it might gain a little bit of traction. Daryl Impey (Israel-PremierTech), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-Samsic), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Chris Juul Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) have a lead of 25 seconds over the peloton.
-177km
The peloton continues to trundle along at a brisk pace, but no sign yet of an early break taking shape. The day's first climb, the Côte de Tancrémont (2.9km at 5.4%) is 15km or so away.
The race first finished in Huy in 1983, with the finale shifting to the Mur itself in 1985. That alteration, at least according to lore, was with local favourite Claude Criquielion in mind, given his limitations in the sprint. He duly won that 1985 edition in the rainbow jersey of world champion, and he added a second victory atop the Mur de Huy in 1989.
Daniel Ostanek is on the Mur de Huy for Cyclingnews today, and you can read his preview of the race here.
-188km
Gruppo compatto. Sébastian Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) and Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) made it across to the early escapees, but their time at the front was shortlived as the race came back together all over again.
The climbs on the menu today are as follows:
44.2km Côte de Tancrémont
55.1km Côte des Forges
121.3km Côte d'Ereffe
134.1km Côte de Cherave
139.8km Mur de Huy
152.5km Côte d'Ereffe
165.2km Côte de Cherave
170.9km Mur de Huy
183.6km Côte d'Ereffe
196.4km Côte de Cherave
202.1km Mur de Huy
-191km
This break's advantage remains at just a handful of seconds amid a flurry of counter-attacks from the bunch behind. The race has not yet settled into its usual, early holding pattern.
-193km
After a brisk start, the day's first breakaway attempt sees Morten Hulgaard (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) and Ruben Apers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) establish a 10-second lead over the peloton. Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) stops for a bike change, but he is very quickly back in the peloton.
-200km
There are two non-starters to report, both due to illness. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) is out with fever, though his team specified that he does not have COVID-19, while Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) is also unable to start.
The peloton has rolled out of Blegny-Mine and the 2022 Flèche Wallonne is formally underway.
The peloton has gathered in Blegny-Mine for the start of Flèche Wallonne. The roll-out is at 11.25 local time, with the bunch due to hit kilometre zero at 11.30. There are 11 climbs along the 202km route, but this race usually comes down to the final haul up to the finish at the Mur de Huy. Since Igor Astarloa's victory in 2003, after all, no move before the final climb up the Mur de Huy has succeeded in staying away. Can somebody finally buck the trend this afternoon?
