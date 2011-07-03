Lakata wins first UCI marathon series event
Bigham fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|4:36:57
|2
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:09:48
|3
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|0:12:09
|4
|Konny Looser (Swi)
|0:12:27
|5
|Jakob Nimpf (Aut)
|0:16:58
|6
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|0:17:33
|7
|David Schöggi (Aut)
|0:19:12
|8
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|0:22:06
|9
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|0:24:32
|10
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|0:26:21
|11
|Thomas Strobl (Aut)
|0:29:00
|12
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:31:33
|13
|Georg Koch (Aut)
|0:32:26
|14
|Andreas Strobel (Ger)
|0:37:45
|15
|Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)
|0:42:07
|16
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)
|0:46:13
|17
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:48:12
|18
|Gerrit Glomser (Aut)
|0:56:04
|19
|Tim Höme (Ger)
|0:58:10
|20
|Michael Wiessner (Ger)
|0:59:10
|21
|Thomas Forer (Ita)
|1:01:12
|22
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|1:01:51
|23
|Arnold Eibensteiner (Aut)
|1:02:05
|24
|Rudolf Berger (Aut)
|1:02:56
|25
|Robert Wittmann (Ger)
|1:04:04
|26
|Jan Preus (Ger)
|1:05:28
|27
|Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)
|1:06:53
|28
|Thomas Walzer (Aut)
|1:09:22
|29
|Martin Jochem (Ger)
|1:10:20
|30
|Christian Eckart (Ger)
|1:11:41
|31
|Guido De Jong (Ned)
|1:19:54
|32
|Lutz Babilon (Ger)
|1:28:04
|33
|Timothy Carleton (Can)
|1:37:42
|34
|Juul Van Loon (Ned)
|1:52:04
|35
|Tomas Legnavsky (Svk)
|1:53:31
|36
|Erkan Sakallioglu (Ger)
|1:57:25
|37
|Willi Hofer (Aut)
|2:07:25
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|5:48:05
|2
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
|0:02:00
|3
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:12:50
|4
|Verena Krenslehner (Aut)
|0:39:13
|5
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:41:58
|6
|Stefanie Hadraschek (Ger)
|0:46:10
|7
|Kristina Weber (Ger)
|0:47:39
