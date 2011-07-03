Trending

Lakata wins first UCI marathon series event

Bigham fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Aut)4:36:57
2Robert Mennen (Ger)0:09:48
3Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:12:09
4Konny Looser (Swi)0:12:27
5Jakob Nimpf (Aut)0:16:58
6Andreas Kugler (Swi)0:17:33
7David Schöggi (Aut)0:19:12
8Urs Huber (Swi)0:22:06
9Hannes Genze (Ger)0:24:32
10Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)0:26:21
11Thomas Strobl (Aut)0:29:00
12Steffen Thum (Ger)0:31:33
13Georg Koch (Aut)0:32:26
14Andreas Strobel (Ger)0:37:45
15Silvio Wieltschnig (Aut)0:42:07
16Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)0:46:13
17Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:48:12
18Gerrit Glomser (Aut)0:56:04
19Tim Höme (Ger)0:58:10
20Michael Wiessner (Ger)0:59:10
21Thomas Forer (Ita)1:01:12
22Martin Foger (Aut)1:01:51
23Arnold Eibensteiner (Aut)1:02:05
24Rudolf Berger (Aut)1:02:56
25Robert Wittmann (Ger)1:04:04
26Jan Preus (Ger)1:05:28
27Gerhard Kaufmann (Aut)1:06:53
28Thomas Walzer (Aut)1:09:22
29Martin Jochem (Ger)1:10:20
30Christian Eckart (Ger)1:11:41
31Guido De Jong (Ned)1:19:54
32Lutz Babilon (Ger)1:28:04
33Timothy Carleton (Can)1:37:42
34Juul Van Loon (Ned)1:52:04
35Tomas Legnavsky (Svk)1:53:31
36Erkan Sakallioglu (Ger)1:57:25
37Willi Hofer (Aut)2:07:25

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr)5:48:05
2Jane Nussli (GBr)0:02:00
3Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:12:50
4Verena Krenslehner (Aut)0:39:13
5Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:41:58
6Stefanie Hadraschek (Ger)0:46:10
7Kristina Weber (Ger)0:47:39

