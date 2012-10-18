Trending

First win of the season for Vantornout in Ardooie

Nys, Albert trail behind Sunweb-Revor rider

Image 1 of 12

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) wins the Kermiscross Ardooie

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) wins the Kermiscross Ardooie
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 12

World champion Niels Albert leads the race

World champion Niels Albert leads the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 12

Klaas Vantornout runs through the Ardooie mud en route to victory

Klaas Vantornout runs through the Ardooie mud en route to victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 12

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) leads through the mud

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) leads through the mud
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 12

Sven Nys eventually had to settle for second

Sven Nys eventually had to settle for second
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 12

Bart Wellens hoists his bike

Bart Wellens hoists his bike
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 12

Sven Nys cleans up after the Kermiscross

Sven Nys cleans up after the Kermiscross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 12

The top three: Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout and Niels Albert

The top three: Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout and Niels Albert
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 12

Klaas Vantornout gets cleaned up for the podium

Klaas Vantornout gets cleaned up for the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 12

Niels Albert leads the front trio in the run through the mud

Niels Albert leads the front trio in the run through the mud
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 12

Klaas Vantornout in Ardooie

Klaas Vantornout in Ardooie
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 12

Niels Albert's pit crew gets a workout in Ardooie

Niels Albert's pit crew gets a workout in Ardooie
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Klaas Vantornout scored his first win of the season in the muddy Kermiscross in Ardooie.

The Sunweb-Revor rider was part of a leading trio that formed early in the race with Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Vantornout attacked in the final lap of the heavy course, which played into his running strength, and stormed away from Nys to take the victory. Albert trailed in half a minute later, while Bart Wellens and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top five after a race-long chase.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1:02:15
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:0:13
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:0:40
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:1:03
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:2:58
6Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:3:27
7Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:3:29
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:4:02
9Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:4:20
10Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:4:31
11Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept0:4:48
12Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:4:54
13Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:5:42
14Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW0:5:49
15Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:6:32
16Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
17Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
18Floris De Tier (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
19Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
20Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
22Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)
23Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
24Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
25Kenneth Hansen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
26Kristof Cop (Bel) Cycling Team Kessel
27Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
28Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
29Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL

Latest on Cyclingnews