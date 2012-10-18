First win of the season for Vantornout in Ardooie
Nys, Albert trail behind Sunweb-Revor rider
Klaas Vantornout scored his first win of the season in the muddy Kermiscross in Ardooie.
The Sunweb-Revor rider was part of a leading trio that formed early in the race with Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).
Vantornout attacked in the final lap of the heavy course, which played into his running strength, and stormed away from Nys to take the victory. Albert trailed in half a minute later, while Bart Wellens and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top five after a race-long chase.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1:02:15
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:0:13
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:0:40
|4
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:1:03
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:2:58
|6
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:3:27
|7
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:3:29
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|0:4:02
|9
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:4:20
|10
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|0:4:31
|11
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:4:48
|12
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:4:54
|13
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:5:42
|14
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
|0:5:49
|15
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:6:32
|16
|Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|17
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|18
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|19
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|20
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|22
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel)
|23
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
|24
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|25
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|26
|Kristof Cop (Bel) Cycling Team Kessel
|27
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|28
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
|29
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
