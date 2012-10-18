Image 1 of 12 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) wins the Kermiscross Ardooie (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 12 World champion Niels Albert leads the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 12 Klaas Vantornout runs through the Ardooie mud en route to victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 12 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) leads through the mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 12 Sven Nys eventually had to settle for second (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 12 Bart Wellens hoists his bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 12 Sven Nys cleans up after the Kermiscross (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 12 The top three: Sven Nys, Klaas Vantornout and Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 12 Klaas Vantornout gets cleaned up for the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 12 Niels Albert leads the front trio in the run through the mud (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 12 Klaas Vantornout in Ardooie (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 12 Niels Albert's pit crew gets a workout in Ardooie (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Klaas Vantornout scored his first win of the season in the muddy Kermiscross in Ardooie.

The Sunweb-Revor rider was part of a leading trio that formed early in the race with Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus).

Vantornout attacked in the final lap of the heavy course, which played into his running strength, and stormed away from Nys to take the victory. Albert trailed in half a minute later, while Bart Wellens and Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the top five after a race-long chase.

