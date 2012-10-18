Trending

Kermiscross past winners

2000-2011

2011Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
2010Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
2009Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
2008Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans - Cras
2007Niels Albert (Bel) Palmans Cras
2006Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
2005Bart Wellens (Bel) Fidea Cyclocrossteam
2004Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Quickstep - Davitamon
2003Wim Jacobs (Bel) Spaar Select
2002Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Spaar Select
2001Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select
2000Peter Van Santvliet (Bel) Spaarselect

Latest on Cyclingnews