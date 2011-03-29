Greipel takes De Panne opener, race lead
Four-man break just hangs on
André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne, but he did it the hard way, winning from a four-man breakaway which held on by the slimmest of margins.
The 28-year-old German had plenty left in the tank to outkick fellow escapees Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) as the break was caught on the finish line in Zottegem. Westra's teammate Romain Feillu won the field sprint for fifth, credited with the same finishing time.
With the victory, Greipel also tops general classification and earns the first leader's jersey. Once time bonuses were factored in, Greipel leads Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) by three seconds and Westra by five seconds overall.
Fast and furious
Although the stage started in bright sunshine, with the riders clambering off the team buses earlier than usual in a bid to make the most of the conditions, the racing went from the gun with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour.
A slight easing in pace allowed the group containing Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens De Vreese and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) to go clear at 77 kilometres and they established a lead of nearly three minutes before Rabobank took up the pursuit.
At the top of the Edelare the leaders had extended their advantage to four minutes and with 73 kilometres remaining the gap was down to just under two minutes
Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was the first major contender to immediately try his luck showing all of the aggression that had almost carried him to the win in last week’s Gent-Wevelgem. However, unlike last week’s race, the Frenchman wasn't given room to manoeuvre and he and a small group were pegged back on the Leberg.
Quick Step was intent on making a race of it, though, and Gert Steegmans was the next rider from the Belgian squad to go clear. Like Chavanel he was heavily marked but his aggression strung out the bunch as many riders began to slip back.
Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) didn't allow the pace to drop once Steegmans was reeled in and built up a small lead. They were joined by a group that included Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the Valkenberg.
The German’s presence resulted in Brammeier sitting up with Muravyev, Gusev, Kwiatkowski and Sergent the only ones to persist. With 59 kilometres to go the foursome caught the lead group on the road.
Behind them a group containing Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Bert Grabsch and Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Steegmans broke clear, while Leif Hoste (Katusha) was involved in a crash, sustaining a serious face injury - his race over.
With 45 kilometres to race Grabsch’s group was caught, although along with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Steegmans persisted in his pursuit and caught the lead group with 38 kilometres to go. At his point the leaders' gap had crept up to 1:35.
FDJ and BMC began to reduce the break's advantage and with the leaders dangling at one minute, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) attacked with Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) covering the move.
Thrilling endgame
With 25km remaining Westra broke the harmony in the lead group, but when he was brought back by Steegmans it was Greipel and then Gusev who launched moves. The pair were then joined by Westra and Muravyev, with the German sprinter dragging the break along 47 seconds up on the peloton as the leaders tackled the Valkenberg for the final time.
The decisive four-man escape pushed out a lead of more than one minute while a pair of chase groups tried to bridge across. The trio of Ligthart, Saramotins and Wallays came close and were then joined by a second group led by Sylvain Chavanel. This chase group, however, failed to reach the lead quartet and was neutralised with 6km remaining. At that point the break's lead had been reduced to 14 seconds and the catch by the peloton seemed a foregone conclusion.
The riders in the break, however, refused to cede and held a slender seven-second advantage with 3km to go. Steve Chainel (FDJ) jumped from the peloton but was brought back with 2km left to the finish.
Metre by metre the peloton clawed its way to the determined escapees, but the timing was just off. Just as the peloton was about to make contact Greipel launched his sprint from 200m out and made quick work of Westra, Muravyev and Gusev, all of whom managed to fend off the field sprint in their wake.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:22:33
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|28
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|47
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|49
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|56
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|60
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|68
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|71
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|72
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|82
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|83
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|85
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|88
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|101
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|104
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|108
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|112
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:38
|114
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|115
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:59
|116
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|119
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|120
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|121
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:17
|122
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:55
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:07
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:30
|129
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:04:47
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|131
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:49
|132
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:48
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|138
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|139
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:12
|140
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|142
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|144
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:55
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|153
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|154
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|156
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|157
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|158
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:32
|159
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|162
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|163
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|164
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|165
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|166
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|167
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|168
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|169
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|170
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:22
|175
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|176
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|177
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|13
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:07:39
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|18
|Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|22
|Team Netapp
|23
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:48
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:22:22
|2
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:03
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:00:07
|6
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:11
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|31
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|42
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|44
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|45
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|46
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|49
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|51
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|58
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|62
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|72
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|73
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|74
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|81
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|82
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|83
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|85
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|88
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|99
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|101
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|104
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|108
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|110
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|112
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:49
|114
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|115
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:10
|116
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:16
|119
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|120
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|121
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:28
|122
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|123
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:06
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:18
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:41
|129
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:04:58
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|131
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:59
|132
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:00
|133
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|134
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:59
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|136
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|138
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|139
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|140
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|142
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|144
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:06
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|146
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|149
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|153
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|154
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|156
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|157
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|158
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:43
|159
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|160
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|162
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|163
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|164
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|165
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|166
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|167
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|168
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|169
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|170
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:33
|175
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|176
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|177
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|13
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|8
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|7
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|8
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|3
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|12
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:07:39
|2
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|HTC-Highroad
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Team RadioShack
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Colango-CSF Inox
|18
|Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Skil - Shimano
|22
|Team Netapp
|23
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:25:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy