Image 1 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in Driedaagse De Panne's opening stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory while runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) looks back at a charging peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 The early eight-man break in action. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Michael Barry (Sky) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) at the finish in Zottegem. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is congratulated by a teammate after his victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with a new trophy for his collection. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) finished third on the opening stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 While it looks like André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a typical field sprint, the German actually bested his three breakaway companions with the peloton just missing the catch. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won a hard-fought opening stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily and suffered injuries to his face. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning stage one of Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the points classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 29 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) tops the mountains classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 29 Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) earned the blue jersey for leading the sprint classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 29 Leif Hoste (Katusha) was a frightful sight after his crash. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 29 Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily in the opening stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 29 Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 All smiles for winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Belgium's Leif Hoste (Katusha) had a serious crash and was forced to withdraw. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage one in Zottegem. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the Three Days of De Panne after the opening stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 29 André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outsprinted his three breakaway companions for the victory as the peloton fell just short of overtaking them. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne, but he did it the hard way, winning from a four-man breakaway which held on by the slimmest of margins.

The 28-year-old German had plenty left in the tank to outkick fellow escapees Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) as the break was caught on the finish line in Zottegem. Westra's teammate Romain Feillu won the field sprint for fifth, credited with the same finishing time.

With the victory, Greipel also tops general classification and earns the first leader's jersey. Once time bonuses were factored in, Greipel leads Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) by three seconds and Westra by five seconds overall.

Fast and furious

Although the stage started in bright sunshine, with the riders clambering off the team buses earlier than usual in a bid to make the most of the conditions, the racing went from the gun with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour.

A slight easing in pace allowed the group containing Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens De Vreese and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) to go clear at 77 kilometres and they established a lead of nearly three minutes before Rabobank took up the pursuit.

At the top of the Edelare the leaders had extended their advantage to four minutes and with 73 kilometres remaining the gap was down to just under two minutes

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was the first major contender to immediately try his luck showing all of the aggression that had almost carried him to the win in last week’s Gent-Wevelgem. However, unlike last week’s race, the Frenchman wasn't given room to manoeuvre and he and a small group were pegged back on the Leberg.

Quick Step was intent on making a race of it, though, and Gert Steegmans was the next rider from the Belgian squad to go clear. Like Chavanel he was heavily marked but his aggression strung out the bunch as many riders began to slip back.

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) didn't allow the pace to drop once Steegmans was reeled in and built up a small lead. They were joined by a group that included Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the Valkenberg.

The German’s presence resulted in Brammeier sitting up with Muravyev, Gusev, Kwiatkowski and Sergent the only ones to persist. With 59 kilometres to go the foursome caught the lead group on the road.

Behind them a group containing Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Bert Grabsch and Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Steegmans broke clear, while Leif Hoste (Katusha) was involved in a crash, sustaining a serious face injury - his race over.

With 45 kilometres to race Grabsch’s group was caught, although along with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Steegmans persisted in his pursuit and caught the lead group with 38 kilometres to go. At his point the leaders' gap had crept up to 1:35.

FDJ and BMC began to reduce the break's advantage and with the leaders dangling at one minute, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) attacked with Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) covering the move.

Thrilling endgame

With 25km remaining Westra broke the harmony in the lead group, but when he was brought back by Steegmans it was Greipel and then Gusev who launched moves. The pair were then joined by Westra and Muravyev, with the German sprinter dragging the break along 47 seconds up on the peloton as the leaders tackled the Valkenberg for the final time.

The decisive four-man escape pushed out a lead of more than one minute while a pair of chase groups tried to bridge across. The trio of Ligthart, Saramotins and Wallays came close and were then joined by a second group led by Sylvain Chavanel. This chase group, however, failed to reach the lead quartet and was neutralised with 6km remaining. At that point the break's lead had been reduced to 14 seconds and the catch by the peloton seemed a foregone conclusion.

The riders in the break, however, refused to cede and held a slender seven-second advantage with 3km to go. Steve Chainel (FDJ) jumped from the peloton but was brought back with 2km left to the finish.

Metre by metre the peloton clawed its way to the determined escapees, but the timing was just off. Just as the peloton was about to make contact Greipel launched his sprint from 200m out and made quick work of Westra, Muravyev and Gusev, all of whom managed to fend off the field sprint in their wake.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:22:33 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 24 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 27 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 28 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 44 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 46 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 47 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 49 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 51 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 55 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 56 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 59 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 60 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 65 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 66 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 68 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 69 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 70 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 71 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 72 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 78 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 82 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 83 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 85 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 88 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 89 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 93 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 98 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 99 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 101 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 104 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 108 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 112 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:38 114 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 115 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:59 116 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 117 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 119 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:13 120 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 121 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:17 122 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:48 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 124 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:02:55 126 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:03:07 128 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:30 129 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:04:47 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 131 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:49 132 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:06:48 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 137 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 138 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 139 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:12 140 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 142 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 143 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:14 144 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:10:55 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:03 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 153 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 154 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 156 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 157 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 158 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:32 159 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 160 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 162 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 164 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 165 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 166 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 167 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 168 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 169 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 170 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 173 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:22 175 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 176 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 177 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team DNF Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Sprint 1 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 3 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Points - Finish 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 16 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Edelare 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Leberg 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 3 - Rekelberg 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 4 - Leberg 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 5 - Valkenberg 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 6 - Eikeenmolen 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 3 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 7 - Stuivenberg 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 3 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 1

Mountain 8 - Rekelberg 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 9 - Leberg 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 10 - Valkenberg 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 11 - Eikenmolen 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 3 3 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 12 - Stuivenberg 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13:07:39 2 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 HTC-Highroad 4 Katusha Team 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Team RadioShack 7 Sky Procycling 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Landbouwkrediet 10 BMC Racing Team 11 FDJ 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Pro Team Astana 15 Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Colnago-CSF Inox 18 Saur - Sojasun 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Team Europcar 21 Skil - Shimano 22 Team Netapp 23 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:48

General classification after stage 1 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:22:22 2 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:03 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:00:07 6 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:11 8 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 11 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 30 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 31 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 32 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 42 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 45 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 46 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 48 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 49 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 53 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 57 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 58 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 61 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 62 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 65 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 67 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 68 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 71 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 72 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 73 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 79 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 82 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 83 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 85 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 88 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 89 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 93 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 94 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 98 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 99 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 101 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 102 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 104 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 108 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 110 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 112 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 114 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 115 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:10 116 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 117 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:16 119 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:24 120 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 121 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:01:28 122 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:59 123 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 124 Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:03:06 126 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:03:18 128 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:41 129 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:04:58 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 131 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:59 132 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:00 133 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 134 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:06:59 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 136 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 137 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 138 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 139 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:23 140 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 142 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 143 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:25 144 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:06 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:14 146 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 149 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 152 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 153 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 154 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 156 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 157 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 158 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:43 159 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 160 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 162 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 164 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 165 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 166 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 167 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 168 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 169 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 170 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 173 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:33 175 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 176 Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 177 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 3 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 16 4 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 6 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 13 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 8 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 8 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack 7 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 8 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 3 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 12 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 2