Greipel takes De Panne opener, race lead

Four-man break just hangs on



André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in Driedaagse De Panne's opening stage.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in Driedaagse De Panne's opening stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory while runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) looks back at a charging peloton.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory while runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) looks back at a charging peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


The early eight-man break in action.

The early eight-man break in action.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


Michael Barry (Sky) at the head of the peloton.

Michael Barry (Sky) at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) at the finish in Zottegem.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) at the finish in Zottegem.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is congratulated by a teammate after his victory.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is congratulated by a teammate after his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with a new trophy for his collection.

Race leader André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) with a new trophy for his collection.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) finished third on the opening stage.

Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) finished third on the opening stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


While it looks like André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a typical field sprint, the German actually bested his three breakaway companions with the peloton just missing the catch.

While it looks like André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a typical field sprint, the German actually bested his three breakaway companions with the peloton just missing the catch.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won a hard-fought opening stage.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won a hard-fought opening stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily and suffered injuries to his face.

Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily and suffered injuries to his face.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium.

Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) makes his way to the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning stage one of Three Days of De Panne.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium after winning stage one of Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the points classification.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) tops the mountains classification.

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) tops the mountains classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) earned the blue jersey for leading the sprint classification.

Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano) earned the blue jersey for leading the sprint classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Leif Hoste (Katusha) was a frightful sight after his crash.

Leif Hoste (Katusha) was a frightful sight after his crash.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily in the opening stage.

Leif Hoste (Katusha) crashed heavily in the opening stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) on the attack.

Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) on the attack.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


All smiles for winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

All smiles for winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Belgium's Leif Hoste (Katusha) had a serious crash and was forced to withdraw.

Belgium's Leif Hoste (Katusha) had a serious crash and was forced to withdraw.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Stage one winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the leader's jersey.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage one in Zottegem.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins stage one in Zottegem.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the Three Days of De Panne after the opening stage.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) leads the Three Days of De Panne after the opening stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)


André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outsprinted his three breakaway companions for the victory as the peloton fell just short of overtaking them.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) outsprinted his three breakaway companions for the victory as the peloton fell just short of overtaking them.
(Image credit: Sirotti)


Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the podium.

Stage 1 winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma - Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the KBC-Driedaagse De Panne, but he did it the hard way, winning from a four-man breakaway which held on by the slimmest of margins.

The 28-year-old German had plenty left in the tank to outkick fellow escapees Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Dmitriy Muravyev (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) as the break was caught on the finish line in Zottegem. Westra's teammate Romain Feillu won the field sprint for fifth, credited with the same finishing time.

With the victory, Greipel also tops general classification and earns the first leader's jersey. Once time bonuses were factored in, Greipel leads Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) by three seconds and Westra by five seconds overall.

Fast and furious

Although the stage started in bright sunshine, with the riders clambering off the team buses earlier than usual in a bid to make the most of the conditions, the racing went from the gun with over 50 kilometres covered in the first hour.

A slight easing in pace allowed the group containing Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens De Vreese and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano), Mickaël Delage (FDJ), Sébastien Turgot (Europcar), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) to go clear at 77 kilometres and they established a lead of nearly three minutes before Rabobank took up the pursuit.

At the top of the Edelare the leaders had extended their advantage to four minutes and with 73 kilometres remaining the gap was down to just under two minutes

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was the first major contender to immediately try his luck showing all of the aggression that had almost carried him to the win in last week’s Gent-Wevelgem. However, unlike last week’s race, the Frenchman wasn't given room to manoeuvre and he and a small group were pegged back on the Leberg.

Quick Step was intent on making a race of it, though, and Gert Steegmans was the next rider from the Belgian squad to go clear. Like Chavanel he was heavily marked but his aggression strung out the bunch as many riders began to slip back.

Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) didn't allow the pace to drop once Steegmans was reeled in and built up a small lead. They were joined by a group that included Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the Valkenberg.

The German’s presence resulted in Brammeier sitting up with Muravyev, Gusev, Kwiatkowski and Sergent the only ones to persist. With 59 kilometres to go the foursome caught the lead group on the road.

Behind them a group containing Michael Matthews (Rabobank), Bert Grabsch and Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) and Steegmans broke clear, while Leif Hoste (Katusha) was involved in a crash, sustaining a serious face injury - his race over.

With 45 kilometres to race Grabsch’s group was caught, although along with Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM), Steegmans persisted in his pursuit and caught the lead group with 38 kilometres to go. At his point the leaders' gap had crept up to 1:35.

FDJ and BMC began to reduce the break's advantage and with the leaders dangling at one minute, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) attacked with Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) covering the move.

Thrilling endgame

With 25km remaining Westra broke the harmony in the lead group, but when he was brought back by Steegmans it was Greipel and then Gusev who launched moves. The pair were then joined by Westra and Muravyev, with the German sprinter dragging the break along 47 seconds up on the peloton as the leaders tackled the Valkenberg for the final time.

The decisive four-man escape pushed out a lead of more than one minute while a pair of chase groups tried to bridge across. The trio of Ligthart, Saramotins and Wallays came close and were then joined by a second group led by Sylvain Chavanel. This chase group, however, failed to reach the lead quartet and was neutralised with 6km remaining. At that point the break's lead had been reduced to 14 seconds and the catch by the peloton seemed a foregone conclusion.

The riders in the break, however, refused to cede and held a slender seven-second advantage with 3km to go. Steve Chainel (FDJ) jumped from the peloton but was brought back with 2km left to the finish.

Metre by metre the peloton clawed its way to the determined escapees, but the timing was just off. Just as the peloton was about to make contact Greipel launched his sprint from 200m out and made quick work of Westra, Muravyev and Gusev, all of whom managed to fend off the field sprint in their wake.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:22:33
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
8Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
11John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
27Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
28Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
44Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
46Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
47Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
49Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
50William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
51Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
55Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
59Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
60Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
65Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
66Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
69Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
70Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
71Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
72Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
78Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
82Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
83Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
85Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
88Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
93Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
95Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
97Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
98Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
99Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
101Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
104Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
108Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
112Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:38
114Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:41
115Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:59
116Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
117John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
119Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:13
120David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
121Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:17
122Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:48
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
124Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
125Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:02:55
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:07
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:30
129Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:04:47
130Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
131Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:49
132Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:06:48
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
137Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
138Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
139Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:12
140Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
142Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
143Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:14
144David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:55
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:03
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
150Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
153Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
154Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
156Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
157Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
158Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:32
159Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
162Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
164Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
165Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
166Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
167Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
168Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
169Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
170Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
173Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:22
175Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
176Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
177Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFAdrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFPaolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Sprint 1
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 3
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano2
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Points - Finish
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack16
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD9
8Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Edelare
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Leberg
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 3 - Rekelberg
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 4 - Leberg
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 5 - Valkenberg
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 6 - Eikeenmolen
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack3
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 7 - Stuivenberg
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack3
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano1

Mountain 8 - Rekelberg
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack1

Mountain 9 - Leberg
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 10 - Valkenberg
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 11 - Eikenmolen
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack3
3André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 12 - Stuivenberg
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team3
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:07:39
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3HTC-Highroad
4Katusha Team
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Team RadioShack
7Sky Procycling
8Quickstep Cycling Team
9Landbouwkrediet
10BMC Racing Team
11FDJ
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Pro Team Astana
15Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Lampre - ISD
17Colnago-CSF Inox
18Saur - Sojasun
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Team Europcar
21Skil - Shimano
22Team Netapp
23UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:48

General classification after stage 1
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:22:22
2Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:03
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:00:07
6Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:11
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
11Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
14John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
30Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
31Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
38Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
42Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
46Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
48Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
49Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
51Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
53Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
58Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
61Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
62Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
67Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
68Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
71Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
72Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
73Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
82Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
83Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
85Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
88Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
93Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
95Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
97Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
98Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
99Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
101Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
102Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
104Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
108Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
110Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
112Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
114Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:52
115Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:10
116Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
117John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:16
119Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:24
120David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
121Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:28
122Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:59
123Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
124Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
125Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:03:06
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:18
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:41
129Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:04:58
130Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
131Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:59
132Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:00
133Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
134Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:06:59
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
136Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
137Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
138Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
139Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:23
140Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
142Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
143Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:25
144David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:06
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:14
146Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
149Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
150Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
152Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
153Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
154Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
156Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
157Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
158Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:43
159Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
160Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
162Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
164Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
165Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
166Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
167Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
168Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
169Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
170Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
173Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:33
175Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
176Andrew Pinfold (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
177Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
3Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack16
4Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team14
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD9
8Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana8
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad7
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ6
11John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad5
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
13James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
15Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano8pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator33pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
4Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack8
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack7
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team4
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
8Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano3
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
12Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ2

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:07:39
2Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3HTC-Highroad
4Katusha Team
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Team RadioShack
7Sky Procycling
8Quickstep Cycling Team
9Landbouwkrediet
10BMC Racing Team
11FDJ
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Pro Team Astana
15Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Lampre - ISD
17Colango-CSF Inox
18Saur - Sojasun
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Team Europcar
21Skil - Shimano
22Team Netapp
23UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:25:48

