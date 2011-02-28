Pattes-Toumanis wins in Greece
Christophorou fastest among the elite women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|2
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
|3
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|4
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|5
|Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
|6
|Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
|7
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|8
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|9
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|10
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|11
|Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
|12
|Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre)
|13
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|14
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|15
|Ioannis Skordas (Gre)
|16
|Christos Ballis (Gre)
|17
|Orestis-Konstantin Tseris (Gre)
|18
|Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)
|19
|Besik Gevasheli (Geo)
|20
|Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)
|21
|Kostas Orfanoydakis (Gre)
|22
|Ioannis-Georgios Polipathellis (Gre)
|23
|Epaninondas Labrakopoulos (Gre)
|24
|Konstantinos Mygiakis (Gre)
|25
|Anastasios Papanastasiou (Gre)
|26
|Ilias Lymperis (Gre)
|27
|Ioannis Fragioudakis (Gre)
|28
|Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)
|29
|Nikiphoros Kouris (Gre)
|30
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre)
|31
|Ioannis Psichogios (Gre)
|32
|Gerasimos Papoutsakis (Gre)
|33
|Andreas Perakis (Gre)
|DNF
|Dimitris Rovakis (Gre)
|DNF
|Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)
|DSQ
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
|2
|Danai Stroumbouli (Gre)
|3
|Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre)
|4
|Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)
|5
|Eleni Diakaki (Gre)
|6
|Sabrina Tviss (Gre)
|7
|Athina Chatzistyli (Gre)
