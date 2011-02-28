Trending

Pattes-Toumanis wins in Greece

Christophorou fastest among the elite women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
2Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
3Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
4Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
5Michalis Kittis (Cyp)
6Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)
7Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
8Oliver Strbac (Srb)
9Ivan Tomic (Srb)
10Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
11Timotheos Skettos (Cyp)
12Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre)
13Aleksa Maric (Srb)
14Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
15Ioannis Skordas (Gre)
16Christos Ballis (Gre)
17Orestis-Konstantin Tseris (Gre)
18Anastasios Tsakalos (Gre)
19Besik Gevasheli (Geo)
20Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)
21Kostas Orfanoydakis (Gre)
22Ioannis-Georgios Polipathellis (Gre)
23Epaninondas Labrakopoulos (Gre)
24Konstantinos Mygiakis (Gre)
25Anastasios Papanastasiou (Gre)
26Ilias Lymperis (Gre)
27Ioannis Fragioudakis (Gre)
28Nikolaos Konstantopoulos (Gre)
29Nikiphoros Kouris (Gre)
30Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre)
31Ioannis Psichogios (Gre)
32Gerasimos Papoutsakis (Gre)
33Andreas Perakis (Gre)
DNFDimitris Rovakis (Gre)
DNFGiorgos Fattas (Cyp)
DSQMarios Athanasiadis (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andria Christophorou (Cyp)
2Danai Stroumbouli (Gre)
3Maria Michalogiannaki (Gre)
4Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)
5Eleni Diakaki (Gre)
6Sabrina Tviss (Gre)
7Athina Chatzistyli (Gre)

Latest on Cyclingnews