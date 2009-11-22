Trending

Kupfernagel tops German 'cross

Wyman a close second, well ahead of Havlikova

Helen Wyman (Kona FSA) battles with Hanka Kupfernagel in Germany.

(Image credit: Stefan Wyman)

Full results
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:38:49
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA0:00:03
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:01:00
4Birgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin0:02:07
5Martina Zwick (Ger)
6Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 191
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:02:14
8Agnes Naumann (Ger)
9Zuzana Pirzkallová (Cze)0:03:39
10Mailin Hummel (Ger)0:04:40
11Nora Schaufuss (Ger)0:06:01
12Sandra Fortunato (Ger) RC Radl-Express Feucht e.V.0:06:43
13Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) 1a-crossteam0:06:45
14Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
15Michaela Istvanova (Cze)
16Beatrix Frass (Ger)

