Steimle wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s strength in depth produced yet another victory in Belgium on Friday, with German stagiaire Jannik Steimle winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen race with a late solo attack after his teammates helped control the chase.

23-year-old Steimle won a Belgian kermesse hours after signing a two-year contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep. Today took his chance again, attacking in the cross winds and staying away. Behind him the Jumbo-Visma and Corendon-Circus teams tried to lead the chase but Fabio Jakobsen and Mikkel Honoré rode generously to slow the chase.

Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) eventually distanced chasing companions Jonas Rickaert (Corendon-Circus) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and set off alone in pursuit finished just one second shy of catching Steimle in second place.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third place four seconds behind Steimle.

The autumn sun made for an enjoyable day of racing in Belgium but crosswinds on the circuit around Koolskamp offered plenty of opportunities to race aggressively. The crosswinds and a concerted attack by Deceuninck-QuickStep split the peloton mid-race with 20 or so riders making the selection. In there was also Mark Cavendish and Dimension Data teammate Giacomo Nizzolo, who went on to finish eighth.

Other attacks came in the final circuits around the fields of Koolskamp, with Steimle making the best move, perhaps trying to soften-up the group and hurt Groenewegen to help Jakobsen for the finishing sprint. However the German got a gap and kept going, with his Deceuninck-QuickStep doing the rest and frustrating the chase a number of times.

Steimle had to ride into a headwind in the finale but used his power and determination to fight to the line, throwing himself on the ground past the line, in a mix of fatigue and disbelief.

"For sure it's unbelievable week. On Monday I signed two-year contract and then won a kermesse. Today I've taken the next win. I don't know what's going on," he said.

"When you ride in this jersey, you believe in and have so strong teammates and that pushes you on."