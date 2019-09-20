Steimle wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen
Deceuninck-Quickstep trainee holds on to long solo attack
Deceuninck-QuickStep’s strength in depth produced yet another victory in Belgium on Friday, with German stagiaire Jannik Steimle winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen race with a late solo attack after his teammates helped control the chase.
23-year-old Steimle won a Belgian kermesse hours after signing a two-year contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep. Today took his chance again, attacking in the cross winds and staying away. Behind him the Jumbo-Visma and Corendon-Circus teams tried to lead the chase but Fabio Jakobsen and Mikkel Honoré rode generously to slow the chase.
Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) eventually distanced chasing companions Jonas Rickaert (Corendon-Circus) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and set off alone in pursuit finished just one second shy of catching Steimle in second place.
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third place four seconds behind Steimle.
The autumn sun made for an enjoyable day of racing in Belgium but crosswinds on the circuit around Koolskamp offered plenty of opportunities to race aggressively. The crosswinds and a concerted attack by Deceuninck-QuickStep split the peloton mid-race with 20 or so riders making the selection. In there was also Mark Cavendish and Dimension Data teammate Giacomo Nizzolo, who went on to finish eighth.
Other attacks came in the final circuits around the fields of Koolskamp, with Steimle making the best move, perhaps trying to soften-up the group and hurt Groenewegen to help Jakobsen for the finishing sprint. However the German got a gap and kept going, with his Deceuninck-QuickStep doing the rest and frustrating the chase a number of times.
Steimle had to ride into a headwind in the finale but used his power and determination to fight to the line, throwing himself on the ground past the line, in a mix of fatigue and disbelief.
"For sure it's unbelievable week. On Monday I signed two-year contract and then won a kermesse. Today I've taken the next win. I don't know what's going on," he said.
"When you ride in this jersey, you believe in and have so strong teammates and that pushes you on."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:03:55
|2
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:04
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|9
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|13
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|17
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|19
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|20
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:12
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:14
|23
|Brent Cle (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|24
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|26
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:23
|28
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:35
|29
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:33
|30
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:24
|31
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|32
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|34
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Reto Müller (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|36
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|37
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|38
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel
|39
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|40
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|42
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|43
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|45
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles Development Team
|46
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Alfred Wright (GBr) CCC Team
|50
|Mathias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|51
|Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|52
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|53
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|54
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|56
|Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
|57
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|58
|Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|59
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|60
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|61
|Kaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
|62
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Vlasman
|63
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|65
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|66
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|68
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|69
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|78
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:34
|79
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:57
|80
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:18
|81
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|82
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:06:40
|83
|Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|84
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|85
|Jacob Relaes (Bel) Cibel
|86
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|90
|Adam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
|91
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|92
|Lukas Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|93
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|94
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|95
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|96
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|97
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|98
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman
|99
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|100
|Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
|101
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:51
|102
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|103
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|105
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alexander Evans (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Alex Vogel (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|DNF
|Rasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Clement Orceau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Tuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Nicolas Debeaumarché
|DNF
|Tiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Bas Ottevanger (Ned) Vlasman
