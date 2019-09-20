Trending

Steimle wins Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Deceuninck-Quickstep trainee holds on to long solo attack

Image 1 of 6

steimle

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Fabio Jakobsen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Timo Roosen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Roosen, Steimle and Groenewegen on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s strength in depth produced yet another victory in Belgium on Friday, with German stagiaire Jannik Steimle winning the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen race with a late solo attack after his teammates helped control the chase.

23-year-old Steimle won a Belgian kermesse hours after signing a two-year contract with Deceuninck-QuickStep. Today took his chance again, attacking in the cross winds and staying away. Behind him the Jumbo-Visma and Corendon-Circus teams tried to lead the chase but Fabio Jakobsen and Mikkel Honoré rode generously to slow the chase.

Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) eventually distanced chasing companions Jonas Rickaert (Corendon-Circus) and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and set off alone in pursuit finished just one second shy of catching Steimle in second place.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the sprint for third place four seconds behind Steimle.

The autumn sun made for an enjoyable day of racing in Belgium but crosswinds on the circuit around Koolskamp offered plenty of opportunities to race aggressively. The crosswinds and a concerted attack by Deceuninck-QuickStep split the peloton mid-race with 20 or so riders making the selection. In there was also Mark Cavendish and Dimension Data teammate Giacomo Nizzolo, who went on to finish eighth.

Other attacks came in the final circuits around the fields of Koolskamp, with Steimle making the best move, perhaps trying to soften-up the group and hurt Groenewegen to help Jakobsen for the finishing sprint. However the German got a gap and kept going, with his Deceuninck-QuickStep doing the rest and frustrating the chase a number of times.

Steimle had to ride into a headwind in the finale but used his power and determination to fight to the line, throwing himself on the ground past the line, in a mix of fatigue and disbelief.

"For sure it's unbelievable week. On Monday I signed two-year contract and then won a kermesse. Today I've taken the next win. I don't know what's going on," he said.

"When you ride in this jersey, you believe in and have so strong teammates and that pushes you on."

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:03:55
2Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:04
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
9Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
11Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
13Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
15Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
16Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
17Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
19Tim Merlier (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
20Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
21Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:00:12
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:14
23Brent Cle (Bel) Corendon-Circus
24Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:20
26Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:23
28Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club 0:00:35
29Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:33
30Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:24
31Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
32Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
33Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
34Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Reto Müller (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
36Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
37Alexander Konychev (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
38Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel
39Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
40Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Thomas Joseph (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
42Pierre Gouault (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
43Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
45Tom Paquot (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles Development Team
46Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
48Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Alfred Wright (GBr) CCC Team
50Mathias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
51Yves Lütolf (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
52Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
53Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
54Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
56Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data
57Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
58Sven Burger (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
59Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
60Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
61Kaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
62Yoeri Havik (Ned) Vlasman
63Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
65Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
66Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
67André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
68Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
70Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Arjen Livyns (Bel) Roompot-Charles
73Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
78José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:34
79Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:57
80Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:03:18
81Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
82Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy 0:06:40
83Jonas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
84David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
85Jacob Relaes (Bel) Cibel
86Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
89Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
90Adam Lewis (GBr) Beat Cycling Club
91Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
92Lukas Rüegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
93Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
95Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
96Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
97Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
98Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman
99Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
100Glenn Debruyne (Bel) Cibel
101Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:51
102Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
105Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel
DNFSamuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFBryan Boussaer (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlexander Evans (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFAlex Vogel (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNFRasmus Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNFLaurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFFlorentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNFBert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel
DNFMelvin van Zijl (Ned) Vlasman
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFPierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFWim Stroetinga (Ned) Vlasman
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMinne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFabian Paumann (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFTuur Deprez (Bel) Cibel
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
DNFSasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRuben Eggenberg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFMichiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFHartthijs de Vries (Ned) Vlasman
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFNicolas Debeaumarché
DNFTiago Antunes (Por) SEG Racing Academy
DNFSamuel Gaze (NZl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFBas Ottevanger (Ned) Vlasman

Latest on Cyclingnews