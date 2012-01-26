Trending

Champions from 1994-2012

Joseph Sunde Memorial
#
2012Phil Grenfell (GPM/Wilson Racing)
2011Liam Kelly (Caravello)
2010Dave Early (Easts)
2009Robert Cater (Randwick Botany)
2008Trent Wilson (Jittery Joe's)
2007Shaun Higgerson (South Australia.com/AIS)
2006Jeff Hopkins (Jittery Joe's)
2005Chris Sutton (St George/NSWIS)
2004Troy Glennan (St George)
2003Graeme Moffett (Clarence St)
2002Jeff Hopkins (Bankstown )
2001Jens Mouris (Holland)
2000Stuart Dangerfield (England)
1999Brent Dawson (Dubbo)
1998Matt White (Amore Vita)
1997Anthony Spurgeon (Caravello)
1996Christain Back (Penrith)
1995Tony Gaudry (Caravello)
1994Andrew McGee (Parramatta)

