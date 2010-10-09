Image 1 of 4 Katie Compton solos to the win (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 2 of 4 Compton bides her time before making a move. (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 3 of 4 The field led by Sue Butler on the early laps (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 4 of 4 Katie Compton has a history of solo wins in Ohio. (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) continued her four-year winning streak at the Cincinnati UCI3 Cyclocross Festival with a solo victory at the Java Johnny’s-Lionhearts Sunset Park. Laura van Gilder (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) used her sprint to nab second place ahead of Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) in third.

"I felt much better today and raced smoother so I was really happy about that," Compton said. "It felt great to win for a 4th time and looking forward to racing hard again tomorrow. I love three days of racing, closest we'll get to a cross stage race. Every day is different, fun and hard."

The second race of the Cincinnati UCI3 Cyclocross Festival presented the women with a less challenging course than the previous day. The relatively flat 3.4 km course offered a technical twists and turns that forced the riders to stop and go before the lengthy stretches of flat terrain.

"The course was super twisty and the dirt got looser each lap so I had to focus on my lines and going the right direction more today than yesterday," Compton said. "There were some super slow turns so I focused on getting through them smoothly and accelerating hard when exiting."

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) started the race quick pace and led the opening two laps with approximately 12 riders in tow. Among those vying to stay close to the front included Laura van Gilder and Deidre Winfield (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill-Seven Cycles).

"We were all being watchful and waited for Katie to just turn it on," said Van Gilder who crashed the previous day. "Maureen had a bobble which ended up taking her out of the front running. But Sue was still at the front when Katie made her move and I just stayed on Sue’s wheel the whole race."

Compton made her winning attack on the second lap and gained a large lead during the remaining 30 minutes of the race before raising her arms in celebration of a second consecutive victory.

Butler orbited around the circuit with Van Gilder stuck on her wheel, in a similar situation to the previous year. Van Gilder took the lead through a final technical section before the finish and powered ahead on a steep climb gaining enough momentum to carry her into second place.

"Sue has been riding so strong this year that I wasn’t certain that I would be able to stay with her the whole race," Van Gilder said. "As the laps counted down I felt confident with her during her attacks and efforts and I was focused on where I wanted to make my move toward the end of the final lap."

The series will conclude with the third and final round at the UCI C1 category Harbin Park p/b BioWheels & United Dairy Farmers International on Sunday.

