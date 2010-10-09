Powers takes tough battle over Trebon
Schouten claims last podium spot
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) rode into a solo victory at the Java Johnny’s-Lionhearts Sunset Park. His winning performance was gratifying after a self proclaimed sub-par ride during the previous day’s race where he placed third under uncomfortably warm conditions.
"It suited me a lot better today because there was less climbing all around," Powers said. "There were climbs but they weren’t as steep. Truthfully I had a pretty rough day on the bike yesterday with the heat and the bottle stuff so today was just a much better day all together. I was really happy to be able to take the win today."
Powers put forth one last dig on the final lap to gain the five seconds he needed to hold off yesterday’s race winner Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA). Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) rounded out the podium in third place.
"Ryan is on good form and I saw that in Gloucester," Powers said. "I knew that I would have my hands full here. Truthfully, I like the competition here because I think it is good for the fans and for the people watching. It is also good for Ryan and I to be racing at each others' level and taking it out on each other. There is no script and I’m really happy to be able to win when it is a real fight like it was today. It makes it feel good and well deserved and I’m sure he felt the same yesterday."
Powers vs Trebon in round two match
Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) threw down a blazing opening lap that resulted in a slim solo lead ahead of a long line of ‘crossers who looked predominantly to Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) to close down the early gap.
"Ryan got away early and I clawed him back throughout the next lap," said Powers who successfully bridged the gap. "I started to take some water to drink and spray on myself to keep cool because it was almost 90 degrees again today. He wasn’t taking any bottles and he had a lot of salt on him. He started to falter a bit on some sections, not bobble, just wasn’t looking as smooth and I knew that was where I needed to get in front of him."
Powers and Trebon gained a sizable lead ahead of a small chase group that included Schouten, Canadian National Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Jake Wells (Hudz-Subaru), Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Brian Matter (Geargrinder), Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA).
Powers scoped out the circuit on each lap to determine the best places to gain additional time on Trebon, who began to show signs of weakness in the closing laps. Meanwhile, Schouten shed his chase companions to solo in for third place.
"With four laps to go I got a small gap on one section and I was hopping the barriers so those were places that I was getting a bit of time," Powers said. "I had to watch his style and where he was good and where he wasn’t to capitalize off of the couple of seconds that I could get. We were very evenly matched today. Ryan is on really good form right now."
"I got a five second gap at the end and increased it to eight seconds at the finish," he added. "It was really close because I was on the pavement winning and he was also on the pavement finishing, we were both on the pavement at the same time."
Powers is currently competing in his third consecutive Cincinnati UCI3 Cyclocross Festival having won all three events during the previous two editions.
"This is my third time in Ohio and the seriously have crazy growth here for their junior development program," Powers said. "They have some amazing young riders coming up and it is really good to see the growth. The courses are getting really good every year and the level is really coming up. They haven’t been doing ‘cross as long as New England or Portland but Ohio is really stepping up its game. It is good to be able to support that and come to these races to put a show on for the fans here."
The series will conclude with the third and final round at the UCI C1 category Harbin Park p/b BioWheels & United Dairy Farmers International on Sunday.
"I definitely know that I will have my hands full because tomorrow’s course has some wide open sections that are good for Ryan," Powers said. "Last year I was able to beat him here and the year before so I am hopeful that I will be able to do well and contain those kinds of attacks in those long open sections. It is a really hard course, hot and a category one race so we both want to win. The best guy will win that’s what the good news is."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld
|0:55:05
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:00:52
|3
|Tristan Schouten (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|4
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:02:10
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus Cyclocross Team
|0:02:42
|6
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:02:54
|7
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:03:18
|8
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:03:24
|9
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:46
|10
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:16
|11
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Fetzer Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|12
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|0:04:49
|13
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|14
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:05:08
|15
|Bryan Fawley (USA) PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS
|0:05:21
|16
|Mike Sherer (USA) Verizon u25 Team p/b ABD
|0:05:24
|17
|Stephen Cummings (USA) Indiana Regional Medical Center
|0:05:28
|18
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther pb Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:35
|19
|Dave Weaver (USA) ALAN N. America Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|20
|Robert Kendall (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:06:06
|21
|Michael Kennedy (USA) Fetzer Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|22
|Joshua Johnson (USA) DRT Racing
|0:06:21
|23
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Van Dessel / Real Design
|0:06:26
|24
|Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
|0:06:38
|25
|Christopher Nevitt (USA) Fetzer Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|26
|Matthew Weeks (USA) Team Lake Effect
|0:06:52
|27
|Scott McLaughlin (USA) SRAM Factory
|0:07:03
|28
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike
|0:07:12
|30
|Michael Anderson (USA) North Country Cycle Sport
|0:07:34
|31
|Erik Hamilton (USA) NUVO Cultural Trail
|0:07:46
|32
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|33
|Paul Mesi (USA) French Meadow Bakery / Fortistar
|0:08:03
|34
|Joshua Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike
|0:08:17
|35
|Zachary Edwards (USA) DRT Racing
|0:08:29
|36
|Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:08:34
|37
|Jason Karew (USA) Bishops Bicycles
|0:08:46
|38
|David McNeal (USA) BBC p/b WheelWorx
|0:08:59
|40
|William Street (USA) Sisu custom cycles
|41
|Jacob Virostko (USA) Shamrock/Biowheels Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy