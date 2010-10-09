Image 1 of 7 Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 2 of 7 Jeremey Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) won the second round in Ohio (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 3 of 7 Tristan Schouten had a strong finish in third. (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 4 of 7 The podium: Tristan Schouten, Jeremey Powers and Ryan Trebon (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 5 of 7 Powers dismounts for the sand pit (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 6 of 7 Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) runs through the sand (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk) Image 7 of 7 Jeremey Powers (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Jeffrey Jakucyk)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) rode into a solo victory at the Java Johnny’s-Lionhearts Sunset Park. His winning performance was gratifying after a self proclaimed sub-par ride during the previous day’s race where he placed third under uncomfortably warm conditions.

"It suited me a lot better today because there was less climbing all around," Powers said. "There were climbs but they weren’t as steep. Truthfully I had a pretty rough day on the bike yesterday with the heat and the bottle stuff so today was just a much better day all together. I was really happy to be able to take the win today."

Powers put forth one last dig on the final lap to gain the five seconds he needed to hold off yesterday’s race winner Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA). Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) rounded out the podium in third place.

"Ryan is on good form and I saw that in Gloucester," Powers said. "I knew that I would have my hands full here. Truthfully, I like the competition here because I think it is good for the fans and for the people watching. It is also good for Ryan and I to be racing at each others' level and taking it out on each other. There is no script and I’m really happy to be able to win when it is a real fight like it was today. It makes it feel good and well deserved and I’m sure he felt the same yesterday."

Powers vs Trebon in round two match

Ryan Trebon (KONA-FSA) threw down a blazing opening lap that resulted in a slim solo lead ahead of a long line of ‘crossers who looked predominantly to Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) to close down the early gap.

"Ryan got away early and I clawed him back throughout the next lap," said Powers who successfully bridged the gap. "I started to take some water to drink and spray on myself to keep cool because it was almost 90 degrees again today. He wasn’t taking any bottles and he had a lot of salt on him. He started to falter a bit on some sections, not bobble, just wasn’t looking as smooth and I knew that was where I needed to get in front of him."

Powers and Trebon gained a sizable lead ahead of a small chase group that included Schouten, Canadian National Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Jake Wells (Hudz-Subaru), Troy Wells (Clif Bar), Brian Matter (Geargrinder), Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) and Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA).

Powers scoped out the circuit on each lap to determine the best places to gain additional time on Trebon, who began to show signs of weakness in the closing laps. Meanwhile, Schouten shed his chase companions to solo in for third place.

"With four laps to go I got a small gap on one section and I was hopping the barriers so those were places that I was getting a bit of time," Powers said. "I had to watch his style and where he was good and where he wasn’t to capitalize off of the couple of seconds that I could get. We were very evenly matched today. Ryan is on really good form right now."

"I got a five second gap at the end and increased it to eight seconds at the finish," he added. "It was really close because I was on the pavement winning and he was also on the pavement finishing, we were both on the pavement at the same time."

Powers is currently competing in his third consecutive Cincinnati UCI3 Cyclocross Festival having won all three events during the previous two editions.

"This is my third time in Ohio and the seriously have crazy growth here for their junior development program," Powers said. "They have some amazing young riders coming up and it is really good to see the growth. The courses are getting really good every year and the level is really coming up. They haven’t been doing ‘cross as long as New England or Portland but Ohio is really stepping up its game. It is good to be able to support that and come to these races to put a show on for the fans here."

The series will conclude with the third and final round at the UCI C1 category Harbin Park p/b BioWheels & United Dairy Farmers International on Sunday.

"I definitely know that I will have my hands full because tomorrow’s course has some wide open sections that are good for Ryan," Powers said. "Last year I was able to beat him here and the year before so I am hopeful that I will be able to do well and contain those kinds of attacks in those long open sections. It is a really hard course, hot and a category one race so we both want to win. The best guy will win that’s what the good news is."

