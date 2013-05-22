Three challenging loops of a 52.8 km awaits the peloton with this Stage surely bringing the toughest of riders to the fore and at a total of 158.4 km this is one of the longest stages within a tour-style National Road Series event.

A 34km southern loop with travel through Oakbank, Balhannah, Hahndorf before the climbers will be forced to show their stuff on a smaller 15.5 km northern loop. Adding to the demands with be two sectors ridden over gravel road.

