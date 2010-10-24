Trending

Martin triumphs in Japan

Irishman takes dominant victory

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The race is based around Utsunomiya.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is popular wherever he goes.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Garmin-Transitions put the pressure on when the road climbed.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Local hero Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was keen to put on a show.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cristian Bennati (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) tries to jump clear.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) at the Japan Cup.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) was near the front all day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) in full flight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Japan Cup circuit is tough but scenic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) dances clear.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium: Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Yusuke Hatanaka (Shimano Racing).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Passionate crowds greeted the riders.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) takes the Japan Cup.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Garmin-Transitions set it up for the irrepressible Dan Martin.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Japan's love of cycling was on full show all along the circuit.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) takes a fine win.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling), Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Yusuke Hatanaka (Shimano Racing) on the podium.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) put the finishing touches to his season with an emphatic victory in the Japan Cup in Utsunomiya. The Irishman danced clear on the Kogashi climb 38km from the finish and quickly stretched out an unassailable lead. Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling) won the sprint for second, 57 seconds behind.

Martin was clearly the classiest climber in the field and determined to make his ability count every time the road tilted skywards on a testing course that saw the peloton face ten laps of 14.1km before tackling a 10.3km finishing circuit. While most anticipated a shoot-out on the final lap, the Garmin rider upset the applecart by making his move early. Nobody could answer Martin’s turn of pace on the Kogashi climb as he opened up a lead of 30 seconds by the summit and he would go on to almost double that advantage over the lumpy terrain to come to put the seal on a victory of considerable quality.

After the race, Martin paid tribute to the groundwork laid down by his Garmin teammates and to the very vocal support he received from the enthusiastic roadside supporters. "When we decided to attack with three laps remaining, I thought it was a little early, but it helped having two team-mates in the group behind,” Martin said after the finish. "The cheers from the roadside helped me get over the pain. I'm very grateful to the fans."

Behind Martin, Johannes Fröhlinger (Milram), home favourite Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Luca Mazzanti (Katusha) were among the most prominent chasers they could do nothing to dent the Irishman’s advantage as he soloed to victory. At the finish, it was Peter McDonald who took out the sprint for second place, ahead of Yusuke Hatanaka (Shimano Racing), but the day belonged to the flying Martin.

After victories in the Tre Valli Varesine and the Tour of Poland, allied to a sparkling display at the Giro dell’Emilia, Martin has given consistent notice of his burgeoning potential in 2010. On this kind of form, next season can’t come quickly enough.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions4:02:28
2Peter Mcdonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:57
3Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
4Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
5Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Nippo
7Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
8Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
11Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:01
12Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
13Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:03
14Junya Sano (Jpn) Team Nippo0:01:10
15Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:56
16Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Japan0:01:58
17Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:00
18Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Team Nippo0:02:15
19Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:20
20Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:24
21Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:03:04
22Masaru Fukuhara (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:07
23Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
24Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:09
25Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
26Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:22
27Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Japan0:03:40
28Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:05:59
29Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
30Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
31Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
33Ryohei Komori (Jpn) Japan
34Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
35Akira Kakinuma (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
36Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
37Makoto Iijima (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
38Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo0:08:57
39Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:09:17
40André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:04
41Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:10:14
42Makoto Nakamura (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen0:12:09

 

 

 

