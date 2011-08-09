Image 1 of 3 Miriam Ruchti (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 3 Markus Pekoll (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 3 Markus Pekoll and Joshua Button (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The fourth leg of the iXS European Downhill Cup took place in Spicák, Czech Republic for the second time. 320 competitors from 24 countries tackled an almost entirely new course and again enjoyed a perfect (wet) racing weekend.

The 1.8km track with an altitude drop of 320 metres was revamped for the 2011 event with the second half completely redesigned. It can be characterised as natural and demanding; fun but still challenging.

Weather conditions were consistent for the time trials - consistently autumn-like. Saturday saw torrential rain, which didn't make things easier, but then the event wasn't about indoor cycle ball. The weather stayed dry on Sunday allowing the riders to at least change over to dry tyres.

During the seeding run, Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) and Miriam Ruchti (SC-Nukeproof) were able to demonstrate that they could also handle these kind of conditions. Pekoll also managed to snatch victory in the final with the shortest of leads - just two tenths of a second. He needed 3:28 to complete the course, and the win meant that he was able to move into second place in the overall rankings. Joshua Button (SC-Intense) came in second and thus leads the overall rankings. Matej Charvat (Banshee Bikes) was able to immortalise himself by finishing third in his home country race.

During the women's final, Ruchti again emphasised her talent, setting a best time more than 17 seconds ahead of the field in the elite women's category. This result also saw her taking the lead in the overall rankings. Second place went to Carina Cappellari (iXS Sports Division/Yeti), followed by Diana Marggraff (Zenith).

Series leader Wilfred van de Haterd (Bike Service Eisenach) was visibly satisfied with his win in the masters category. Although not happy with the weather he was very taken with the course. Marcel Waldmann (Fatwork) finished second, ahead of Petr Joch (F.A.S.T. Downhill Team).

In the U17 category, the riders again took things to the max. Ferdinand Brunold (SC Korb) won the race, followed by Jan Berkenkopf (Young Guns Racing). Third place on the podium went to Jan Vacek (RockMachine).

The next round of the iXS European Downhill Cup will be in Pila, Italy, in two weeks' time.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Pekoll (Aut) 0:03:28.14 2 Joshua Button (Aus) 0:00:00.25 3 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:01.30 4 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:02.77 5 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:03.75 6 Adam Vagner (Cze) 0:00:03.93 7 Ludovic May (Swi) 0:00:04.58 8 Nejc Rutar (Slo) 0:00:07.69 9 Matthias Stonig (Aut) 0:00:10.28 10 Noah Grossman (Ger) 0:00:10.66 11 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:11.65 12 Daniel Wolfe (Irl) 0:00:11.77 13 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:12.06 14 David Trummer (Aut) 0:00:13.40 15 Mads Weidemann (Den) 0:00:13.90 16 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 0:00:14.16 17 Stuart Macdonald (Aus) 0:00:14.63 18 Randy Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:14.89 19 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 0:00:15.32 20 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 0:00:15.44 21 Martin Hanak (Cze) 0:00:15.57 22 Miikael Kinnunen (Aus) 0:00:16.33 23 Ville Ormo (Fin) 0:00:16.39 24 Alexandre Lohner (Fra) 0:00:17.38 25 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 0:00:17.39 26 Andreas Schafer (Swi) 0:00:17.70 27 Ian Schaad (Swi) 0:00:18.04 28 Fabian Fader (Ger) 0:00:18.43 29 Alexandre Claudin (Fra) 0:00:18.67 30 Simon Charvat (Cze) 0:00:18.95 31 Felix Heine (Ger) 0:00:19.80 32 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:20.11 33 Roman Roschi (Swi) 0:00:20.13 34 Arkadiusz Perin (Pol) 0:00:20.17 35 Will Mapstone (GBr) 0:00:20.89 36 Antoine Bagnoud (Swi) 0:00:21.22 37 Timo Pries (Ger) 0:00:21.23 38 Marek Taisl (Cze) 0:00:22.54 39 Lutz Weber (Swi) 0:00:23.00 40 Nils Correvon (Swi) 0:00:23.22 41 Santo Tessari (Cro) 0:00:23.45 42 Martin Mitvalsky (Cze) 0:00:23.60 43 George Belk (GBr) 0:00:23.96 44 Christian Schlothauer (Ger) 0:00:24.42 45 Jiri Hubínek (Cze) 0:00:24.53 46 Iegor Pryimachek (Ukr) 0:00:24.81 47 Christoph Schnettler (Ger) 0:00:25.28 48 Samuel Baumann (Swi) 0:00:25.31 49 Stefan Beck (Ger) 0:00:25.40 50 Jeremias Maio (Arg) 0:00:25.55 51 Robin Van Goubergen (Bel) 0:00:25.68 52 Basil Weber (Swi) 0:00:26.21 53 Fabian Bieli (Swi) 0:00:26.81 54 Jan Cepelak (Cze) 0:00:27.33 55 Colin Favre (Swi) 0:00:27.62 56 Benjamin Oluoch (Ger) 0:00:27.77 57 Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) 0:00:28.36 58 Jan Pavlas (Cze) 0:00:29.05 59 Kevin Bessi (Fra) 0:00:29.39 60 Jonas Bernet (Swi) 0:00:29.47 61 Felix Wunderlich (Ger) 0:00:30.11 62 Markus Planitzer (Aut) 0:00:30.45 63 Martin Cermak (Cze) 0:00:30.50 64 Christoph Eder (Aut) 0:00:31.09 65 Daniel Mikel (Cze) 0:00:31.67 66 Richard Joza (Cze) 0:00:31.92 67 Elias Vonier (Aut) 0:00:32.01 68 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:32.55 69 Gerard Wolfe (Irl) 0:00:32.77 70 Aleksander Wieczorkiewicz (Pol) 0:00:33.74 71 Vivian Jones (GBr) 0:00:33.87 72 Leopold Köllner (Aut) 0:00:35.48 73 Sebastian Gallery (Ger) 0:00:35.59 74 Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr) 0:00:36.40 75 Willi Lutzeler (Ger) 0:00:36.44 76 Ondrej Fiala (Cze) 0:00:36.48 77 Gustavo Cisneros (Arg) 0:00:37.42 78 Falk Baron (Ger) 0:00:37.69 79 Ken Zimmermann (Swi) 0:00:37.71 80 Lukas Kuffer (Ger) 0:00:38.86 81 Kevin Frisch (Aut) 0:00:39.53 82 Nicolas Mathieu (Bel) 0:00:39.94 83 Jonas Linnemann (Ger) 0:00:40.43 84 Marcel Elsasser (Ger) 0:00:40.86 85 Daniel Krybus (Cze) 0:00:41.25 86 Jiri Krystof (Cze) 0:00:44.25 87 Dominic Land (Ger) 0:00:45.18 88 Marc Jersch (Ger) 0:00:45.53 89 Mario Reinbacher (Aut) 0:00:45.61 90 Matthieu Theriaux (Fra) 0:00:45.82 91 Vid Kovac (Slo) 0:00:47.09 92 Radek Matejik (Cze) 0:00:47.80 93 Felix Herdzina (Ger) 0:00:47.84 94 Robert Sangulin (Cro) 0:00:48.35 95 Philipp Ostermann (Aut) 0:00:48.37 96 Arie Schindler (Ger) 0:00:50.20 97 Tomáš Dupal (Cze) 0:00:50.39 98 Petr Baláž (Cze) 0:00:51.38 99 Jochen Rehwald (Ger) 0:00:51.52 100 Marcin Stawicki (Pol) 0:00:51.74 101 Stefan Dopplinger (Aut) 0:00:52.84 102 Matthias Obermair (Aut) 0:00:52.85 103 Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) 0:00:53.91 104 Stefan Mauser (Aut) 0:00:54.08 105 Marek Petelik (Cze) 0:00:54.17 106 Karsten Wegerhoff (Ger) 0:00:54.62 107 Patrik Deuss (Swi) 0:00:56.32 108 Jan Cerny (Cze) 0:00:56.63 109 Max Kruse (Ger) 0:00:57.14 110 Premysl Mikolásek (Cze) 0:00:59.10 111 Ivan Nikolaienko (Ukr) 0:01:00.34 112 Rainer Sendlinger (Ger) 0:01:03.54 113 Per Tautorat (Ger) 0:01:04.73 114 Orest-Vasyl Vatamanyuk (Ukr) 0:01:06.08 115 Ales Virtic (Slo) 0:01:06.22 116 David Lischka (Ger) 0:01:07.05 117 Etienne Bosch (Fra) 0:01:07.57 118 Joonas Savolainen (Fin) 0:01:07.84 119 Jiri Cermak (Cze) 0:01:12.20 120 Florian Kulike (Ger) 0:01:12.83 121 Toni Merklin (Cro) 0:01:25.86 122 Ales Zíka (Cze) 0:01:28.99 123 Jakub Riha (Cze) 0:01:36.15 124 Ondrej Kinkor (Cze) 0:01:54.56 125 Janick Lieberherr (Swi) 0:02:05.50 126 Maik Pfeifer (Ger) 0:02:48.54 DSQ Pascal Tinner (Swi) DNF Petr Tresnak (Cze) DNF Ondrej Stepanek (Cze) DNF Marvin Steinwender (Ger) DNF Christian Textor (Ger) DNF Alexandr Sidor (Cze) DNS Miran Vauh (Slo) DNS Sam Shucksmith (GBr) DNS Dave Goris (Bel) DNS Andre Wagenknecht (Ger) DNS Valentin Egger (Ger) DNS Dmytre Snigir (Ukr) DNS Julian Lemme (Ger)