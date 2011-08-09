Trending

Pekoll and Ruchti win in Spicák

Another round of iXS European Downhill Cup in the books

Image 1 of 3

Miriam Ruchti

Miriam Ruchti
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Image 2 of 3

Markus Pekoll

Markus Pekoll
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Image 3 of 3

Markus Pekoll and Joshua Button

Markus Pekoll and Joshua Button
(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

The fourth leg of the iXS European Downhill Cup took place in Spicák, Czech Republic for the second time. 320 competitors from 24 countries tackled an almost entirely new course and again enjoyed a perfect (wet) racing weekend.

The 1.8km track with an altitude drop of 320 metres was revamped for the 2011 event with the second half completely redesigned. It can be characterised as natural and demanding; fun but still challenging.

Weather conditions were consistent for the time trials - consistently autumn-like. Saturday saw torrential rain, which didn't make things easier, but then the event wasn't about indoor cycle ball. The weather stayed dry on Sunday allowing the riders to at least change over to dry tyres.

During the seeding run, Markus Pekoll (MS Evil) and Miriam Ruchti (SC-Nukeproof) were able to demonstrate that they could also handle these kind of conditions. Pekoll also managed to snatch victory in the final with the shortest of leads - just two tenths of a second. He needed 3:28 to complete the course, and the win meant that he was able to move into second place in the overall rankings. Joshua Button (SC-Intense) came in second and thus leads the overall rankings. Matej Charvat (Banshee Bikes) was able to immortalise himself by finishing third in his home country race.

During the women's final, Ruchti again emphasised her talent, setting a best time more than 17 seconds ahead of the field in the elite women's category. This result also saw her taking the lead in the overall rankings. Second place went to Carina Cappellari (iXS Sports Division/Yeti), followed by Diana Marggraff (Zenith).

Series leader Wilfred van de Haterd (Bike Service Eisenach) was visibly satisfied with his win in the masters category. Although not happy with the weather he was very taken with the course. Marcel Waldmann (Fatwork) finished second, ahead of Petr Joch (F.A.S.T. Downhill Team).

In the U17 category, the riders again took things to the max. Ferdinand Brunold (SC Korb) won the race, followed by Jan Berkenkopf (Young Guns Racing). Third place on the podium went to Jan Vacek (RockMachine).

The next round of the iXS European Downhill Cup will be in Pila, Italy, in two weeks' time.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:03:28.14
2Joshua Button (Aus)0:00:00.25
3Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:01.30
4Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:02.77
5Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:03.75
6Adam Vagner (Cze)0:00:03.93
7Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:04.58
8Nejc Rutar (Slo)0:00:07.69
9Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:10.28
10Noah Grossman (Ger)0:00:10.66
11Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:11.65
12Daniel Wolfe (Irl)0:00:11.77
13Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:12.06
14David Trummer (Aut)0:00:13.40
15Mads Weidemann (Den)0:00:13.90
16Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:14.16
17Stuart Macdonald (Aus)0:00:14.63
18Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:14.89
19Tommy Herrmann (Ger)0:00:15.32
20Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:15.44
21Martin Hanak (Cze)0:00:15.57
22Miikael Kinnunen (Aus)0:00:16.33
23Ville Ormo (Fin)0:00:16.39
24Alexandre Lohner (Fra)0:00:17.38
25Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)0:00:17.39
26Andreas Schafer (Swi)0:00:17.70
27Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:18.04
28Fabian Fader (Ger)0:00:18.43
29Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:18.67
30Simon Charvat (Cze)0:00:18.95
31Felix Heine (Ger)0:00:19.80
32Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:00:20.11
33Roman Roschi (Swi)0:00:20.13
34Arkadiusz Perin (Pol)0:00:20.17
35Will Mapstone (GBr)0:00:20.89
36Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:00:21.22
37Timo Pries (Ger)0:00:21.23
38Marek Taisl (Cze)0:00:22.54
39Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:23.00
40Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:23.22
41Santo Tessari (Cro)0:00:23.45
42Martin Mitvalsky (Cze)0:00:23.60
43George Belk (GBr)0:00:23.96
44Christian Schlothauer (Ger)0:00:24.42
45Jiri Hubínek (Cze)0:00:24.53
46Iegor Pryimachek (Ukr)0:00:24.81
47Christoph Schnettler (Ger)0:00:25.28
48Samuel Baumann (Swi)0:00:25.31
49Stefan Beck (Ger)0:00:25.40
50Jeremias Maio (Arg)0:00:25.55
51Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:25.68
52Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:26.21
53Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:26.81
54Jan Cepelak (Cze)0:00:27.33
55Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:27.62
56Benjamin Oluoch (Ger)0:00:27.77
57Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)0:00:28.36
58Jan Pavlas (Cze)0:00:29.05
59Kevin Bessi (Fra)0:00:29.39
60Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:29.47
61Felix Wunderlich (Ger)0:00:30.11
62Markus Planitzer (Aut)0:00:30.45
63Martin Cermak (Cze)0:00:30.50
64Christoph Eder (Aut)0:00:31.09
65Daniel Mikel (Cze)0:00:31.67
66Richard Joza (Cze)0:00:31.92
67Elias Vonier (Aut)0:00:32.01
68Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:32.55
69Gerard Wolfe (Irl)0:00:32.77
70Aleksander Wieczorkiewicz (Pol)0:00:33.74
71Vivian Jones (GBr)0:00:33.87
72Leopold Köllner (Aut)0:00:35.48
73Sebastian Gallery (Ger)0:00:35.59
74Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:36.40
75Willi Lutzeler (Ger)0:00:36.44
76Ondrej Fiala (Cze)0:00:36.48
77Gustavo Cisneros (Arg)0:00:37.42
78Falk Baron (Ger)0:00:37.69
79Ken Zimmermann (Swi)0:00:37.71
80Lukas Kuffer (Ger)0:00:38.86
81Kevin Frisch (Aut)0:00:39.53
82Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)0:00:39.94
83Jonas Linnemann (Ger)0:00:40.43
84Marcel Elsasser (Ger)0:00:40.86
85Daniel Krybus (Cze)0:00:41.25
86Jiri Krystof (Cze)0:00:44.25
87Dominic Land (Ger)0:00:45.18
88Marc Jersch (Ger)0:00:45.53
89Mario Reinbacher (Aut)0:00:45.61
90Matthieu Theriaux (Fra)0:00:45.82
91Vid Kovac (Slo)0:00:47.09
92Radek Matejik (Cze)0:00:47.80
93Felix Herdzina (Ger)0:00:47.84
94Robert Sangulin (Cro)0:00:48.35
95Philipp Ostermann (Aut)0:00:48.37
96Arie Schindler (Ger)0:00:50.20
97Tomáš Dupal (Cze)0:00:50.39
98Petr Baláž (Cze)0:00:51.38
99Jochen Rehwald (Ger)0:00:51.52
100Marcin Stawicki (Pol)0:00:51.74
101Stefan Dopplinger (Aut)0:00:52.84
102Matthias Obermair (Aut)0:00:52.85
103Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:53.91
104Stefan Mauser (Aut)0:00:54.08
105Marek Petelik (Cze)0:00:54.17
106Karsten Wegerhoff (Ger)0:00:54.62
107Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:56.32
108Jan Cerny (Cze)0:00:56.63
109Max Kruse (Ger)0:00:57.14
110Premysl Mikolásek (Cze)0:00:59.10
111Ivan Nikolaienko (Ukr)0:01:00.34
112Rainer Sendlinger (Ger)0:01:03.54
113Per Tautorat (Ger)0:01:04.73
114Orest-Vasyl Vatamanyuk (Ukr)0:01:06.08
115Ales Virtic (Slo)0:01:06.22
116David Lischka (Ger)0:01:07.05
117Etienne Bosch (Fra)0:01:07.57
118Joonas Savolainen (Fin)0:01:07.84
119Jiri Cermak (Cze)0:01:12.20
120Florian Kulike (Ger)0:01:12.83
121Toni Merklin (Cro)0:01:25.86
122Ales Zíka (Cze)0:01:28.99
123Jakub Riha (Cze)0:01:36.15
124Ondrej Kinkor (Cze)0:01:54.56
125Janick Lieberherr (Swi)0:02:05.50
126Maik Pfeifer (Ger)0:02:48.54
DSQPascal Tinner (Swi)
DNFPetr Tresnak (Cze)
DNFOndrej Stepanek (Cze)
DNFMarvin Steinwender (Ger)
DNFChristian Textor (Ger)
DNFAlexandr Sidor (Cze)
DNSMiran Vauh (Slo)
DNSSam Shucksmith (GBr)
DNSDave Goris (Bel)
DNSAndre Wagenknecht (Ger)
DNSValentin Egger (Ger)
DNSDmytre Snigir (Ukr)
DNSJulian Lemme (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:04:14.43
2Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:17.21
3Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:00:24.33
4Sandra Rubesam (Ger)0:00:27.94
5Joanne Muoser (Swi)0:00:40.76
6Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut)0:00:44.12
7Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:00:50.12
8Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:53.05
9Laura Lohner (Fra)0:00:58.75
10Michala Lípová (Cze)0:01:01.47
11Karin Pasterer (Aut)0:01:23.98
12Claudia Timm (Ger)0:02:11.40
DNFŠpela Horvat (Slo)
DNFKatrin Meistring (Ger)
DNSTamara Maria Ulrich (Aut)

