Payet wins downhill in Pila Gressan

Ruchti fastest in women's contest

Miriam Ruchti races in Pila Gressen, Italy

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Florent Payet speeds to victory in the iXS Downhill Cup in Pila

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
The elite men's podium at the iXS Downihll Cup in Pila Gressen, Italy

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Florent Payet and Miriam Ruchti won the fifth leg of the iXS European Downhill Cup in Pila, Italy. With 337 competitors from 26 countries, the race was the most international of the series to date. And the course also had all the makings for a World Cup event.

Pila has been well-known to the mountain biking community far beyond Italy's borders since long before it hosted the World Cup in 2005. So it was not a total surprise when, last year, iXS selected it as the venue for a leg of the European Series.

The bike park in the Aosta Valley has a perfect infrastructure and former professional cyclist Corrado Herin designed a world quality course for this year's race.

The dry, extremely dusty conditions made the track very slippery and even more challenging. The names on the registration list already promised that the race would be top class but the atmosphere would still have been special despite this - the Italians are, after all, known the world over for their love of cycling. Conditions were thus perfect for the penultimate leg of the European Cup.

After Lewis Buchanan (ChainReactionCycles) recorded the fastest time in the seeding run, ahead of Cameron Cole (Lapierre) and Joshua Button (SC-Intense), Sunday saw a completely different set of names on the podium. Johann Potgieter set a best time very early on in the race and was able to relax in the hot seat for a while.

At the end of the day his time was, however, only good enough for third place, despite being only 36 hundredths of second slower than the winner. Second place went to junior rider Loic Bruni (Lapierre) who was thus able to leave all the major favourites behind him. Only one of the final top 20 was able to better his time by 14 hundredths of a second. Florent Payet (SC-Intense) took 4:19 to complete his run, winning one of the Cup's most hotly contested races by the narrowest of margins.

With first places in the seeding run and the finals Miriam Ruchti (SC-Nukeproof) assured her early victory in the overall rankings. Second place in the day's rankings went to Elisa Canepa (Eli-CA RRide asd) with Diana Marggraff able to repeat her success in Spicák and achieve another third place on the podium.

Junior female biker Tahnee Seagrave (Fox/Intense) once again showed what we can expect from her in the coming season, when she will be able to compete in the elite women's category as a junior. The time she achieved in Pila would have made her the winner in exactly this category - for the second time after Monte Tamaro.

The results in the junior male category were also less than surprising: Gianluca Vernessa (Argentina Bikes) again took top points, as previously in the first race of the series and in Leogang.

In the masters category it looked as if Wilfred van de Haterd (Bike Service Eisenach) would clearly dominate the entire weekend. Despite falling he won the seeding run with just under five seconds' lead. However a flat tyre in the finals put paid to his hopes of gaining a fourth Cup victory. This left the way clear for Marcel Waldmann (Fatwork) to take his first win of the season. Heinz Hostettler (BanditBike.ch) came in second, ahead of Javier Santiago (Moser Sport).

The last leg of the iXS European Downhill Cup will take place in Châtel, France on September 17-18.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florent Payet (Fra)0:04:19.39
2Loic Bruni (Fra)0:00:00.14
3Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:00.36
4Markus Pekoll (Aut)0:00:00.86
5Joshua Button (Aus)0:00:01.39
6Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:01.58
7Robin Wallner (Swe)0:00:02.33
8Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:02.83
9Connor Fearon (Aus)0:00:02.93
10Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:04.09
11Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:04.13
12Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:04.52
13Andréa Gamenara (Ita)0:00:04.75
14Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:04.84
15Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:05.24
16Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:05.39
17Adam Vagner (Cze)0:00:06.09
18Stuart Macdonald (Aus)0:00:07.18
19Lutz Weber (Swi)0:00:07.42
20Claudio Cozzi (Ita)0:00:09.30
21Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:09.31
22Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:09.44
23Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:10.20
24Basil Weber (Swi)0:00:10.26
25Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:10.94
26David Mcmillan (Aus)0:00:10.96
27Rhys Willemse (Aus)0:00:11.05
28Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:11.17
29Ben Power (Aus)0:00:11.20
30Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:11.36
31Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:11.40
32Ludovic May (Swi)0:00:11.51
33Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:00:11.84
34Nejc Rutar (Slo)0:00:11.99
35Riku Lansio (Fin)0:00:12.18
36Jono Jones (GBr)0:00:12.96
37Marcel Beer (Swi)0:00:13.16
38Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:13.43
39Gerard Wolfe (Irl)0:00:13.63
40Matthias Stonig (Aut)0:00:13.77
41Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:14.05
42Justyn Norek (Ita)0:00:14.07
43Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:14.56
44Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:14.60
45Phillip Piazza (Aus)0:00:15.06
46Andrea Mocellin (Ita)0:00:15.23
47Jeremias Maio (Arg)0:00:15.38
48Sam Shucksmith (GBr)0:00:15.68
49Joe Flanagan (GBr)0:00:15.77
50Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:16.42
51Fabian Bieli (Swi)0:00:16.58
52Joe Vejvoda (Aus)0:00:16.77
53Francesco Locatelli (Ita)0:00:17.21
54Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:17.51
55Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:17.92
56Daniel Franks (NZl)0:00:17.93
57Ian Schaad (Swi)0:00:18.23
58Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:19.15
59Mario Milani (Ita)0:00:19.43
60Niklas Wallner (Swe)0:00:19.61
61Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:19.76
62Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:20.01
63Davide Sottocornola (Ita)0:00:20.04
64Antoine Bagnoud (Swi)0:00:20.67
65Ziki Fontana (Swi)0:00:20.73
66Antti Lampen (Fin)0:00:20.82
67Marius Paccolat (Swi)0:00:20.89
68Kevin Bessi (Fra)0:00:20.91
69Belli Walter (Ita)0:00:21.10
70Carlo Caire (Ita)0:00:21.37
71Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:21.49
72Roman Roschi (Swi)0:00:21.66
73Maximilian Bender (Ger)0:00:21.74
74Christian Textor (Ger)0:00:22.28
75Rom Devouassoux (Fra)0:00:22.70
76Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:22.86
77Christian Vogt (Ger)0:00:22.93
78Samuel Baumann (Swi)0:00:22.95
79Willi Lutzeler (Ger)0:00:23.10
80Leopold Köllner (Aut)0:00:23.31
81Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:23.38
82Colin Favre (Swi)0:00:24.04
83Marcus Neumann (Ger)0:00:24.46
84Benjamin Oluoch (Ger)0:00:24.53
85Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)0:00:24.59
86Callum Dew (GBr)0:00:25.09
87Nicolas Walser (Swi)0:00:25.29
88Joseph Taylor (GBr)0:00:25.59
89Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)0:00:26.52
90George Belk (GBr)0:00:26.66
91Sam Wakefield (GBr)0:00:26.69
92Tom Housman (GBr)0:00:26.78
93Mario Reinbacher (Aut)0:00:27.16
94Dominik Mai (Ger)0:00:27.38
95Alex Holowko (GBr)0:00:28.81
96Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)0:00:29.03
97Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:29.15
98Davide Dolfin (Ita)0:00:29.72
99Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:30.01
100Julien Juglair (Ita)0:00:30.70
101Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:31.24
102Jack Graham (GBr)0:00:31.38
103Gustavo Cisneros (Arg)0:00:31.82
104Simon Brum (Fra)0:00:32.09
105Jonathan-James Foster-Smith (GBr)0:00:32.13
106Etienne Bosch (Fra)0:00:32.17
107Cameron Cole (NZl)0:00:32.42
108Lucas Frigout (Fra)0:00:32.49
109Patrik Deuss (Swi)0:00:32.51
110Maik Pfeifer (Ger)0:00:33.15
111Dave Reinhardt (Ger)0:00:33.43
112David Pache (Swi)0:00:33.63
113Michel Angelini (Ita)0:00:34.27
114Jonas Bernet (Swi)0:00:34.41
115Aviv Yanowski (Isr)0:00:34.87
116Chris Kilmurray (Irl)0:00:35.43
117Thomas Düber (Ger)0:00:36.26
118Stefan Beck (Ger)0:00:36.67
119Moritz Kruse (Ger)0:00:36.90
120Christoph Schnettler (Ger)0:00:37.16
121Luca Guglielmucci (Ita)0:00:37.47
122Jim Shaw (GBr)0:00:37.90
123Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:38.35

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:05:11.27
2Elisa Canepa (Ita)0:00:04.61
3Diana Marggraff (Ecu)0:00:08.54
4Louise Paulin (Swe)0:00:09.13
5Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:09.43
6Nicole Beege (Ger)0:00:10.75
7Sarah Atkin (NZl)0:00:16.08
8Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:23.25
9Madeline Taylor (NZl)0:00:26.70
10Joanne Muoser (Swi)0:00:28.23
11Amy Laird (NZl)0:00:28.87
12Anita Gehrig (Swi)0:00:36.83
13Monica Ghione (Ita)0:01:04.80

 

