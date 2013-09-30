Trending

Cernilogar and Vauh win European Downhill Cup overall titles

Both riders also win final round of the series in Maribor

Zarja Cernilogar racing to the win in Maribor

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Elite women's overall European Downhill Cup awards

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
A rock garden on the Maribor course

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)
Manon Carpenter racing in Maribor, Slovenia

(Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Zarja Cernilogar and Miran Vauh are the 2013 champions of the iXS European Downhill Cup after this weekend's final round of racing. Maribor, Slovenia's finale is in the books and this year's course met the high expectations of the riders and the crowd. Even if the weather was not exactly as its best behavior, it was a perfect last weekend of the season.

The Maribor track offered 2.6 kilometers in length and 450 vertical meters and therefore belonged to the most popular and challenging ones in the world. Especially among the pros, it has always been one of their favorite tracks. The course slightly changed since the World Cup's last visit in 2010 and presented itself in optimal condition this year.

A first highlight of the weekend was the track walk on Friday morning which caused some first smiles and even higher expectations for the weekend. The weather, however, was not exactly ideal for the race and, thus, made the stage far from easy for the 200 participants from 28 different nations. But once the riders adjusted to the situation, the training sessions on Friday and Saturday took a rather relaxed course.

In Saturday's seeding run, the first riders took the opportunity to collect some more points for the overall rankings. In the elite women's category, Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) was already in the books as the champion of the EDC 2013. But nevertheless, she did not reduce her speed and took the first place in the seeding run. She was followed by Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen DH Team).

The elite men's category was dominated by Ruaridh Cunningham (Unior/Trek), who already won in Châtel, but did not play a significant role in the standings. Joe Connell (SC-Intense) lost ground and ended up in 19th place, whereas his competitors Miran Vauh (Blackthorn GT) and Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) finished in 6th and 4th in qualifying.

On Sunday for finals, the weather conditions did not change very much, apart from the additional constant rain throughout the finals - but at least the choice of tires was clear. And also Rostislav Stencel (Bikeplac Racing) left no space for discussion: he dominated the Masters category in both, the seeding run and the final run, and sits atop the overall standings in 2013. Second place went to Vlastimil Hyncica (Specialized CZ), followed by Will Londgen (Madison Saracen) in third.

In the U17 male category, Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike) and Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro/Xdream) went head-to-head while fighting for the title. Grandy already had some troubles in qualifying, and had to give up on this year's title due to a mistake in the finals. In the end, Revelli succeeded and won the overall rankings of the EDC 2013 in his category. Bryn Pfeiffer (Valloire Galibier Vtt), however, provided the best time of the day with 4:00.325 minutes and won this weekend's race ahead of Revelli and Mark Jacob Dickson (Giant UK Cyclezone).

Cernilogar started her race already as the EDC champion 2013, but nevertheless still had a strong competitor with Carpenter in the finals. But at the end of the day, Cernilogar even managed to edge out Carpenter, after she had failed to do so in the World Cup and made the victory complete. With a time of 4:20.392 minutes and an incredible 15-second gap to second place Carpenter, she deserved to be rewarded with the title, a good deal of price money and an expensive TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch. The third place in Maribor went to Italian Champion Alia Marcellini (Turpado Surfing Shop). Jáná Bartova (Bikeplac Racing) secured her runner's up spot with a healthy fourth place in Maribor, while Carina Cappellari (Suspension Center) rounded out the podium in the overall rankings.

At the end of the day, all eyes were on the elite men's category. Despite the unfortunate weather conditions, the crowd was huge and everyone was more than just excited. It was quite hard, however, to keep track of the riders, as every single one of them was covered in mud. But at least they all had to face the same conditions: darkness in the woods, mud all over the track, but still a perfect course for an EDC final. The best time of 3:34.033 minutes in the seeding run seemed totally impossible to reach in the finals. The first rider, who came down the hill in less than 4 minutes was Christian Textor (Team Bulls), who already took a podium at a German iXS race twice this year.

After that, the rankings started to change towards their final version: Boris Tetzlaff (Alpine Commencal) set a new best time of 3:47.762 minutes. Whereas Robin Wallner (Team W-Racing) could not match this time, Miran Vauh went even faster with 3:43.424 min and put himself in the right position to collect some last points for the standings. Even if he already had edged out Joe Connell with this time, there were other competitors waiting to take over the lead. But they all failed: Ziga Pandur seemed to succeed at the split, but ended up four seconds slower than Vauh. David Trummer (RRP Ghost), who already went second place in qualifying, was able to defend this position. Last man down the hill was Ruaridh Cunningham, who ended up in third place and rounded out the podium.

With these results, also the final decisions in the overall standings were made. With a total of 498 points, Vauh is the champion of the iXS European Downhill Cup 2013, followed by Ziga Pandur (464 points) in second and a disappointed Joe Connell (419 points) in third place.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miran Vauh (Slo)0:03:43.424
2David Trummer (Aut)0:00:02.528
3Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:03.902
4Boris Tetzlaff (Aut)0:00:04.338
5Ziga Pandur (Slo)0:00:04.356
6Robin Wallner (Swe)0:00:04.554
7Jure Zabjek (Slo)0:00:07.590
8Stanislav Sehnal (Cze)0:00:08.941
9Benny Strasser (Ger)0:00:09.821
10Lars Peyer (Swi)0:00:10.633
11Miha Ivancic (Slo)0:00:11.329
12Oliwer Kangas (Swe)0:00:11.357
13Jan Cimperman (Slo)0:00:11.928
14Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:12.157
15Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:12.785
16Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:00:12.883
17Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:13.940
18Marco Milivinti (Ita)0:00:14.202
19Christian Textor (Ger)0:00:14.213
20Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:14.439
21Billy Caroli (Swi)0:00:14.769
22Joe Connell (GBr)0:00:15.141
23Martin Knapec (Svk)0:00:15.671
24Ewan Doherty (Irl)0:00:16.112
25Marcus Klausmann (Ger)0:00:16.606
26Wyn Masters (NZl)0:00:18.331
27Felix Klee (Swi)0:00:18.621
28Julien Rossé (Swi)0:00:19.476
29Sebastian Jensen (Den)0:00:19.694
30Tim Kaelin (Swi)0:00:20.155
31Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)0:00:22.094
32Philipp Bünnemann (Ger)0:00:22.282
33Jernej Cokan (Slo)0:00:22.475
34Marcell Frey (Ger)0:00:23.294
35Manuel Gruber (Aut)0:00:23.772
36Christian Schlothauer (Ger)0:00:24.011
37Vit Kucian (Cze)0:00:24.447
38Philipp Podbrecnik (Aut)0:00:24.690
39Peter Mlinar (Slo)0:00:24.705
40Iegor Pryimachek (Ukr)0:00:24.958
41Stefan Garlicki (RSA)0:00:25.136
42Matej Mackovic (Svk)0:00:25.984
43Konstantinos Andriotis (Gre)0:00:26.312
44Mads Weidemann (Den)0:00:26.631
45Quentin Deschamps (Fra)0:00:26.637
46Nicolo Hofer (Swi)0:00:26.986
47Theo Ferrand (Fra)0:00:27.794
48Simon Charvat (Cze)0:00:27.886
49Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)0:00:30.556
50Pascal Tinner (Swi)0:00:30.669
51Josh Lowe (GBr)0:00:31.338
52Rastislav Baranek (Svk)0:00:31.770
53Jack Chapman (GBr)0:00:32.731
54Oleksiy Priymachek (Ukr)0:00:32.786
55Alen Šumandl (Slo)0:00:33.052
56Ales Virtic (Slo)0:00:33.875
57Lukas Ucen (Svk)0:00:33.909
58Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:00:34.057
59Camilo Andres Sanchez Paez (Col)0:00:34.115
60Vito Tschenett (Swi)0:00:35.865
61Joachim Krug (Ger)0:00:36.131
62Santo Tessari (Cro)0:00:36.726
63Kristjan Vrecek (Slo)0:00:37.258
64Jordi Bago (Spa)0:00:37.536
65Nikita Voynolovich (Rus)0:00:37.715
66Alojz Kaššák (Svk)0:00:38.038
67Jonathan Debus (Ger)0:00:38.754
68Martin Kägi (Swi)0:00:39.354
69Manuel Marty (Swi)0:00:39.490
70Samuel Bull (RSA)0:00:40.047
71Assen Stratiev (Bul)0:00:41.104
72Mihael Pandžic (Cro)0:00:41.210
73Daniil Semenov (Rus)0:00:42.597
74Pascal Engel (Aut)0:00:43.416
75Pavel Betko (Svk)0:00:43.694
76Florian Kulike (Ger)0:00:44.101
77Andreas Vidovic (Slo)0:00:44.509
78Florian Wilhelm (Aut)0:00:45.172
79Nico Koelbl (Ger)0:00:45.602
80Iakov Auster (Rus)0:00:45.930
81Beda Berchtold (Swi)0:00:46.414
82Quentin Deloye (Fra)0:00:46.952
83Thomas Klingenberg (Nor)0:00:47.282
84Fabio Jungen (Swi)0:00:48.411
85Siegfried Zellner (Ger)0:00:48.903
86Jure Cindro (Slo)0:00:49.292
87Luca Beckmann (Swi)0:00:50.633
88Dominic Tinner (Swi)0:00:51.976
89Tomislav Loncar (Cro)0:00:52.614
90Armin Weber (Aut)0:00:52.717
91Michael Pfaff (Ger)0:00:53.415
92Daniel Jahn (Ger)0:00:53.771
93Radek Matejik (Cze)0:00:54.866
94Enrico Zamboni (Swi)0:00:54.899
95Timotheus Adler (Aut)0:00:54.973
96James Fröhlich (Ger)0:00:56.220
97Christoph Mutlitz (Ger)0:00:56.961
98Lukas Pfiffner (Swi)0:00:58.276
99Peter Marcina (Svk)0:00:59.725
100Marco Schlegel (Swi)0:01:00.638
101Alex Lovett (GBr)0:01:00.995
102Manuel Hodl (Ger)0:01:02.288
103Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra)0:01:04.156
104Csaba Gyulai (Hun)0:01:05.323
105Harry Bowman (GBr)0:01:06.020
106Sergio Tschenett (Swi)0:01:06.319
107Roland Dorn (Aut)0:01:08.074
108Lukas Mihalkovits (Aut)0:01:09.781
109Valentyn Popov (Ukr)0:01:10.571
110Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger)0:01:10.632
111Erich Wieland (Aut)0:01:14.339
112Samuel Lantschner (Ita)0:01:16.340
113Ramun Tschenett (Swi)0:01:18.203
114Georg Aumüllner (Aut)0:01:18.333
115Philipp Gerlach (Bel)0:01:21.251
116Leopold Köllner (Aut)0:01:25.576
117Daniel Godard (USA)0:01:29.355
118Benjamin Meier (Aut)0:01:30.672
119Mathias Reisenhofer (Aut)0:01:40.308
120Paul Mitterhauser (Aut)0:01:40.370
121Felix Baumgartner (Ger)0:01:43.627
122Stefan Mutlitz (Ger)0:02:01.252
123Stefan Szigetti (Aut)0:02:33.505
124Berislav Topol (Cro)0:03:23.531
125Erik Zwartek (Ger)0:03:28.927
126Jan Cestnik (Slo)0:05:29.439
127Andrea Giovannacci (Swi)0:06:50.157

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zarja Cernilogar (Slo)0:02:20.380
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:07.950
3Alia Marcellini (Ita)0:00:17.610
4Jana Bartova (Cze)0:00:14.250
5Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:16.330
6Carina Cappellari (Swi)0:00:19.400
7Elke Rabeder (Aut)0:00:26.880
8Josefine Björkman (Swe)0:00:25.590
9Alexandra Zhirnova (Rus)0:00:28.620
10Minna Riihimaki (Fin)0:00:36.210
11Michala Lípová (Cze)0:00:39.920
12Spela Horvat (Slo)0:00:39.070

