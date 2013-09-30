Image 1 of 4 Zarja Cernilogar racing to the win in Maribor (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 2 of 4 Elite women's overall European Downhill Cup awards (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 3 of 4 A rock garden on the Maribor course (Image credit: Thomas Dietze) Image 4 of 4 Manon Carpenter racing in Maribor, Slovenia (Image credit: Thomas Dietze)

Zarja Cernilogar and Miran Vauh are the 2013 champions of the iXS European Downhill Cup after this weekend's final round of racing. Maribor, Slovenia's finale is in the books and this year's course met the high expectations of the riders and the crowd. Even if the weather was not exactly as its best behavior, it was a perfect last weekend of the season.

The Maribor track offered 2.6 kilometers in length and 450 vertical meters and therefore belonged to the most popular and challenging ones in the world. Especially among the pros, it has always been one of their favorite tracks. The course slightly changed since the World Cup's last visit in 2010 and presented itself in optimal condition this year.

A first highlight of the weekend was the track walk on Friday morning which caused some first smiles and even higher expectations for the weekend. The weather, however, was not exactly ideal for the race and, thus, made the stage far from easy for the 200 participants from 28 different nations. But once the riders adjusted to the situation, the training sessions on Friday and Saturday took a rather relaxed course.

In Saturday's seeding run, the first riders took the opportunity to collect some more points for the overall rankings. In the elite women's category, Zarja Cernilogar (Blackthorn GT) was already in the books as the champion of the EDC 2013. But nevertheless, she did not reduce her speed and took the first place in the seeding run. She was followed by Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen DH Team).

The elite men's category was dominated by Ruaridh Cunningham (Unior/Trek), who already won in Châtel, but did not play a significant role in the standings. Joe Connell (SC-Intense) lost ground and ended up in 19th place, whereas his competitors Miran Vauh (Blackthorn GT) and Ziga Pandur (Unior Tools Team) finished in 6th and 4th in qualifying.

On Sunday for finals, the weather conditions did not change very much, apart from the additional constant rain throughout the finals - but at least the choice of tires was clear. And also Rostislav Stencel (Bikeplac Racing) left no space for discussion: he dominated the Masters category in both, the seeding run and the final run, and sits atop the overall standings in 2013. Second place went to Vlastimil Hyncica (Specialized CZ), followed by Will Londgen (Madison Saracen) in third.

In the U17 male category, Loris Revelli (Argentina Bike) and Silas Grandy (Moto Club Faro/Xdream) went head-to-head while fighting for the title. Grandy already had some troubles in qualifying, and had to give up on this year's title due to a mistake in the finals. In the end, Revelli succeeded and won the overall rankings of the EDC 2013 in his category. Bryn Pfeiffer (Valloire Galibier Vtt), however, provided the best time of the day with 4:00.325 minutes and won this weekend's race ahead of Revelli and Mark Jacob Dickson (Giant UK Cyclezone).

Cernilogar started her race already as the EDC champion 2013, but nevertheless still had a strong competitor with Carpenter in the finals. But at the end of the day, Cernilogar even managed to edge out Carpenter, after she had failed to do so in the World Cup and made the victory complete. With a time of 4:20.392 minutes and an incredible 15-second gap to second place Carpenter, she deserved to be rewarded with the title, a good deal of price money and an expensive TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch. The third place in Maribor went to Italian Champion Alia Marcellini (Turpado Surfing Shop). Jáná Bartova (Bikeplac Racing) secured her runner's up spot with a healthy fourth place in Maribor, while Carina Cappellari (Suspension Center) rounded out the podium in the overall rankings.

At the end of the day, all eyes were on the elite men's category. Despite the unfortunate weather conditions, the crowd was huge and everyone was more than just excited. It was quite hard, however, to keep track of the riders, as every single one of them was covered in mud. But at least they all had to face the same conditions: darkness in the woods, mud all over the track, but still a perfect course for an EDC final. The best time of 3:34.033 minutes in the seeding run seemed totally impossible to reach in the finals. The first rider, who came down the hill in less than 4 minutes was Christian Textor (Team Bulls), who already took a podium at a German iXS race twice this year.

After that, the rankings started to change towards their final version: Boris Tetzlaff (Alpine Commencal) set a new best time of 3:47.762 minutes. Whereas Robin Wallner (Team W-Racing) could not match this time, Miran Vauh went even faster with 3:43.424 min and put himself in the right position to collect some last points for the standings. Even if he already had edged out Joe Connell with this time, there were other competitors waiting to take over the lead. But they all failed: Ziga Pandur seemed to succeed at the split, but ended up four seconds slower than Vauh. David Trummer (RRP Ghost), who already went second place in qualifying, was able to defend this position. Last man down the hill was Ruaridh Cunningham, who ended up in third place and rounded out the podium.

With these results, also the final decisions in the overall standings were made. With a total of 498 points, Vauh is the champion of the iXS European Downhill Cup 2013, followed by Ziga Pandur (464 points) in second and a disappointed Joe Connell (419 points) in third place.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miran Vauh (Slo) 0:03:43.424 2 David Trummer (Aut) 0:00:02.528 3 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 0:00:03.902 4 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) 0:00:04.338 5 Ziga Pandur (Slo) 0:00:04.356 6 Robin Wallner (Swe) 0:00:04.554 7 Jure Zabjek (Slo) 0:00:07.590 8 Stanislav Sehnal (Cze) 0:00:08.941 9 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:09.821 10 Lars Peyer (Swi) 0:00:10.633 11 Miha Ivancic (Slo) 0:00:11.329 12 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 0:00:11.357 13 Jan Cimperman (Slo) 0:00:11.928 14 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:12.157 15 Matej Charvat (Cze) 0:00:12.785 16 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 0:00:12.883 17 Harry Molloy (GBr) 0:00:13.940 18 Marco Milivinti (Ita) 0:00:14.202 19 Christian Textor (Ger) 0:00:14.213 20 Dominik Gspan (Swi) 0:00:14.439 21 Billy Caroli (Swi) 0:00:14.769 22 Joe Connell (GBr) 0:00:15.141 23 Martin Knapec (Svk) 0:00:15.671 24 Ewan Doherty (Irl) 0:00:16.112 25 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:00:16.606 26 Wyn Masters (NZl) 0:00:18.331 27 Felix Klee (Swi) 0:00:18.621 28 Julien Rossé (Swi) 0:00:19.476 29 Sebastian Jensen (Den) 0:00:19.694 30 Tim Kaelin (Swi) 0:00:20.155 31 Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom) 0:00:22.094 32 Philipp Bünnemann (Ger) 0:00:22.282 33 Jernej Cokan (Slo) 0:00:22.475 34 Marcell Frey (Ger) 0:00:23.294 35 Manuel Gruber (Aut) 0:00:23.772 36 Christian Schlothauer (Ger) 0:00:24.011 37 Vit Kucian (Cze) 0:00:24.447 38 Philipp Podbrecnik (Aut) 0:00:24.690 39 Peter Mlinar (Slo) 0:00:24.705 40 Iegor Pryimachek (Ukr) 0:00:24.958 41 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:25.136 42 Matej Mackovic (Svk) 0:00:25.984 43 Konstantinos Andriotis (Gre) 0:00:26.312 44 Mads Weidemann (Den) 0:00:26.631 45 Quentin Deschamps (Fra) 0:00:26.637 46 Nicolo Hofer (Swi) 0:00:26.986 47 Theo Ferrand (Fra) 0:00:27.794 48 Simon Charvat (Cze) 0:00:27.886 49 Nikolay Pukhir (Rus) 0:00:30.556 50 Pascal Tinner (Swi) 0:00:30.669 51 Josh Lowe (GBr) 0:00:31.338 52 Rastislav Baranek (Svk) 0:00:31.770 53 Jack Chapman (GBr) 0:00:32.731 54 Oleksiy Priymachek (Ukr) 0:00:32.786 55 Alen Šumandl (Slo) 0:00:33.052 56 Ales Virtic (Slo) 0:00:33.875 57 Lukas Ucen (Svk) 0:00:33.909 58 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:34.057 59 Camilo Andres Sanchez Paez (Col) 0:00:34.115 60 Vito Tschenett (Swi) 0:00:35.865 61 Joachim Krug (Ger) 0:00:36.131 62 Santo Tessari (Cro) 0:00:36.726 63 Kristjan Vrecek (Slo) 0:00:37.258 64 Jordi Bago (Spa) 0:00:37.536 65 Nikita Voynolovich (Rus) 0:00:37.715 66 Alojz Kaššák (Svk) 0:00:38.038 67 Jonathan Debus (Ger) 0:00:38.754 68 Martin Kägi (Swi) 0:00:39.354 69 Manuel Marty (Swi) 0:00:39.490 70 Samuel Bull (RSA) 0:00:40.047 71 Assen Stratiev (Bul) 0:00:41.104 72 Mihael Pandžic (Cro) 0:00:41.210 73 Daniil Semenov (Rus) 0:00:42.597 74 Pascal Engel (Aut) 0:00:43.416 75 Pavel Betko (Svk) 0:00:43.694 76 Florian Kulike (Ger) 0:00:44.101 77 Andreas Vidovic (Slo) 0:00:44.509 78 Florian Wilhelm (Aut) 0:00:45.172 79 Nico Koelbl (Ger) 0:00:45.602 80 Iakov Auster (Rus) 0:00:45.930 81 Beda Berchtold (Swi) 0:00:46.414 82 Quentin Deloye (Fra) 0:00:46.952 83 Thomas Klingenberg (Nor) 0:00:47.282 84 Fabio Jungen (Swi) 0:00:48.411 85 Siegfried Zellner (Ger) 0:00:48.903 86 Jure Cindro (Slo) 0:00:49.292 87 Luca Beckmann (Swi) 0:00:50.633 88 Dominic Tinner (Swi) 0:00:51.976 89 Tomislav Loncar (Cro) 0:00:52.614 90 Armin Weber (Aut) 0:00:52.717 91 Michael Pfaff (Ger) 0:00:53.415 92 Daniel Jahn (Ger) 0:00:53.771 93 Radek Matejik (Cze) 0:00:54.866 94 Enrico Zamboni (Swi) 0:00:54.899 95 Timotheus Adler (Aut) 0:00:54.973 96 James Fröhlich (Ger) 0:00:56.220 97 Christoph Mutlitz (Ger) 0:00:56.961 98 Lukas Pfiffner (Swi) 0:00:58.276 99 Peter Marcina (Svk) 0:00:59.725 100 Marco Schlegel (Swi) 0:01:00.638 101 Alex Lovett (GBr) 0:01:00.995 102 Manuel Hodl (Ger) 0:01:02.288 103 Benoit Lasson Sancesari (Fra) 0:01:04.156 104 Csaba Gyulai (Hun) 0:01:05.323 105 Harry Bowman (GBr) 0:01:06.020 106 Sergio Tschenett (Swi) 0:01:06.319 107 Roland Dorn (Aut) 0:01:08.074 108 Lukas Mihalkovits (Aut) 0:01:09.781 109 Valentyn Popov (Ukr) 0:01:10.571 110 Jan-Phillip Strehl (Ger) 0:01:10.632 111 Erich Wieland (Aut) 0:01:14.339 112 Samuel Lantschner (Ita) 0:01:16.340 113 Ramun Tschenett (Swi) 0:01:18.203 114 Georg Aumüllner (Aut) 0:01:18.333 115 Philipp Gerlach (Bel) 0:01:21.251 116 Leopold Köllner (Aut) 0:01:25.576 117 Daniel Godard (USA) 0:01:29.355 118 Benjamin Meier (Aut) 0:01:30.672 119 Mathias Reisenhofer (Aut) 0:01:40.308 120 Paul Mitterhauser (Aut) 0:01:40.370 121 Felix Baumgartner (Ger) 0:01:43.627 122 Stefan Mutlitz (Ger) 0:02:01.252 123 Stefan Szigetti (Aut) 0:02:33.505 124 Berislav Topol (Cro) 0:03:23.531 125 Erik Zwartek (Ger) 0:03:28.927 126 Jan Cestnik (Slo) 0:05:29.439 127 Andrea Giovannacci (Swi) 0:06:50.157